Moody's affirms Ipoteka Bank's long-term deposit ratings; outlook remains positive

London, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Ipoteka Bank's B1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings; B1(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) and its B1 long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs). The bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of b2, short-term deposit ratings and short-term CRRs of Not Prime as well as short-term CRA of Not Prime(cr) were not affected by this action. The outlook on the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings remains positive.

Today's affirmation of Ipoteka Bank's long-term ratings follows the announcement on 12 December 2022 that OTP Bank NyRt (OTP Bank) (Baa1 review for upgrade, ba1 review for upgrade) plans to acquire a controlling stake in Ipoteka Bank by mid-2023. [1]

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of government-owned Ipoteka Bank's ratings with a positive outlook follows the recent announcement that OTP Bank had signed a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Ipoteka Bank's shares held by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan. According to the agreement, the transaction will be executed in two steps: the acquisition of 75% of the shares will be completed in the first half of 2023 and the remaining 25% within three years after the financial closing of the first transaction.

Following the change of control, Ipoteka Bank will become a part of the OTP Bank group and could benefit from the affiliate support in case of need, which could result in a rating uplift on the bank's long-term deposit ratings.

The bank's b2 BCA remains unchanged, reflecting its good loss absorption, supported by robust capital buffers and profitability; moderate dependence on market funding and moderate liquidity; and elevated level of problem loans. The bank's B1 long-term deposit ratings continue to benefit from one notch of uplift from the BCA reflecting a very high probability of support from the Government of Uzbekistan.

In a longer term, following the acquisition by OTP Bank, Ipoteka Bank's BCA could benefit from synergies arising in the areas of governance, risk management, funding and earnings capacity, however greater details of integration plans would be needed to assess the extent of this.

OUTLOOK

Ipoteka Bank's long-term deposit ratings carry a positive outlook, reflecting the positive outlook on Uzbekistan's B1 sovereign rating. In addition, the positive outlook now reflects Moody's view that Ipoteka Bank's ratings could benefit from affiliate support uplift following the acquisition by OTP Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The upgrade of Uzbekistan's sovereign rating and/or acquisition of the controlling stake by OTP Bank could also result in the upgrade of the long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings. The positive outlook signals that a rating downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Ipoteka Bank

Affirmations:

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B1

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Positive

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

