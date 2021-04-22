Moody's affirms Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.'s A3 rating; outlook stable

Approximately $316 million of debt outstanding

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.'s ("Iroquois") A3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Iroquois" strong competitive position as one of four pipelines serving the New York market continues to support its consistent financial and operating performance," stated Edna Marinelarena, Moody's analyst. The pipeline's credit is also reflective of the solid credit quality of its customer base and slightly improving contract tenors. We see the company sustaining its strong credit profile with a funds from operation to debt ratio well above 30% over the next several years.

Iroquois' revenues are derived from a portfolio of firm contracts that have historically translated into highly predictable cash flow. The revenue is based on demand charges under which shippers pay their contractual capacity charge monthly, regardless of volumes shipped. As of the first quarter in 2021, the pipeline was largely contracted at about 90% of capacity. The weighted average tenor of Iroquois' contracts is relatively short at about 3 years, although this has increased slightly in recent years.

Typically, up to 20% of Iroquois' capacity, split across more than 10 shippers, are under one year contracts that are renewed annually. These contracts are with power generators and energy marketers that have a history of renewing their contracts on a short-term basis without any detrimental impact to the pipeline's economics. However, management notes that some shippers have moved toward longer tenor contracts over the last two years, a credit positive. This trend could continue as the pipeline's competitive position improves over time.

Iroquois has a long track record of producing highly predictable and stable credit metrics that have been on the high end of the spectrum relative to the pipeline's credit quality with FFO to debt averaging 35% over the last five years. Despite pressure on revenue due to the effects of tax reform and disallowance of income tax recovery for MLP-owned assets, Iroquois' financial performance improved slightly in 2020 with its FFO to debt ratio increasing to about 35% from 33% in 2019. These results can be attributed to management successfully negotiated higher rates, which points to the improving pipeline competitiveness. We see the company maintaining its strong financial profile over the next several years given that it has no plans to issue debt and will benefit from improving market conditions.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates our view that the pipeline will continue to produce consistent financial and operating results over the next several years. We expect the company to generate an FFO to debt ratio above 30% and continue to improve its contract tenors given its importance to the region and policy changes in New York State limiting any new natural gas pipelines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade

Iroquois' rating could be upgraded if there is a material increase in its contract tenors and a sustained increase to its financial ratios including an FFO to debt ratio above 38%.

Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade

Iroquois' rating could be downgraded if the company is unable to recontract expiring capacity at favorable rates resulting in a weakening of key financial ratios, including FFO to debt falling below 28% on a sustained basis. The rating could also be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in the credit quality of either the pipeline's shippers or owners.

PROFILE

Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P. is the owner of a FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipeline that extends 414 miles from the US-Canadian border at Waddington NY, through Connecticut to South Commack, Long Island, NY and Hunts Point, Bronx, NY. The pipeline has an approximate capacity of 1.7 Bcf/d and has been in operation since 1991. Iroquois is owned by TC Energy Corporation (50%, Baa2 stable) and BHE GT&S, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (50%, A3 stable). The pipeline is operated by the Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iroquois and regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

