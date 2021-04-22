Moody's affirms Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.'s A3 rating; outlook stable

Approximately $316 million of debt outstanding
New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.'s ("Iroquois")
A3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Iroquois Gas Transmission System,
L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Iroquois Gas Transmission System,
L.P.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Iroquois" strong competitive position as one of four pipelines
serving the New York market continues to support its consistent financial
and operating performance," stated Edna Marinelarena,
Moody's analyst. The pipeline's credit is also reflective
of the solid credit quality of its customer base and slightly improving
contract tenors. We see the company sustaining its strong credit
profile with a funds from operation to debt ratio well above 30%
over the next several years.
Iroquois' revenues are derived from a portfolio of firm contracts that
have historically translated into highly predictable cash flow.
The revenue is based on demand charges under which shippers pay their
contractual capacity charge monthly, regardless of volumes shipped.
As of the first quarter in 2021, the pipeline was largely contracted
at about 90% of capacity. The weighted average tenor of
Iroquois' contracts is relatively short at about 3 years,
although this has increased slightly in recent years.
Typically, up to 20% of Iroquois' capacity, split across
more than 10 shippers, are under one year contracts that are renewed
annually. These contracts are with power generators and energy
marketers that have a history of renewing their contracts on a short-term
basis without any detrimental impact to the pipeline's economics.
However, management notes that some shippers have moved toward longer
tenor contracts over the last two years, a credit positive.
This trend could continue as the pipeline's competitive position
improves over time.
Iroquois has a long track record of producing highly predictable and stable
credit metrics that have been on the high end of the spectrum relative
to the pipeline's credit quality with FFO to debt averaging 35%
over the last five years. Despite pressure on revenue due to the
effects of tax reform and disallowance of income tax recovery for MLP-owned
assets, Iroquois' financial performance improved slightly in 2020
with its FFO to debt ratio increasing to about 35% from 33%
in 2019. These results can be attributed to management successfully
negotiated higher rates, which points to the improving pipeline
competitiveness. We see the company maintaining its strong financial
profile over the next several years given that it has no plans to issue
debt and will benefit from improving market conditions.
Rating Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our view that the pipeline will continue
to produce consistent financial and operating results over the next several
years. We expect the company to generate an FFO to debt ratio above
30% and continue to improve its contract tenors given its importance
to the region and policy changes in New York State limiting any new natural
gas pipelines.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade
Iroquois' rating could be upgraded if there is a material increase
in its contract tenors and a sustained increase to its financial ratios
including an FFO to debt ratio above 38%.
Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade
Iroquois' rating could be downgraded if the company is unable to recontract
expiring capacity at favorable rates resulting in a weakening of key financial
ratios, including FFO to debt falling below 28% on a sustained
basis. The rating could also be downgraded if there is a material
deterioration in the credit quality of either the pipeline's shippers
or owners.
PROFILE
Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P. is the owner
of a FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipeline that extends
414 miles from the US-Canadian border at Waddington NY, through
Connecticut to South Commack, Long Island, NY and Hunts Point,
Bronx, NY. The pipeline has an approximate capacity of 1.7
Bcf/d and has been in operation since 1991. Iroquois is owned by
TC Energy Corporation (50%, Baa2 stable) and BHE GT&S,
a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (50%, A3
stable). The pipeline is operated by the Iroquois Pipeline Operating
Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iroquois and regulated
by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
