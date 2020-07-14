info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Islamic Development Bank's Aaa rating, stable outlook

14 Jul 2020

NOTE: On July 15, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The EU endorsed disclosure was added as the eighth paragraph of the Regulatory Disclosures section. Revised release follows.

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aaa issuer rating of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) with a stable outlook. The Islamic Development Bank's short-term issuer rating has been affirmed at Prime-1.

The affirmation of the IsDB's Aaa rating and stable outlook reflect Moody's view that the IsDB's risk profile will remain very strong over the medium-term, supported by low leverage, a very large buffer of liquid assets relative to net cash outflows, and a stock of callable capital from shareholders at almost three times the outstanding debt stock. Despite the relatively low credit quality of the loan book, non-performing assets (NPAs) remain very low, supported by the high level of sovereign-backed exposures. Leverage has risen, but remains favourable compared to Aaa-rated peers. The IsDB's liquidity position is strong, and market access is favourable given the IsDB's prominence as one of the few top-rated Sharia'h compliant issuers in the Islamic finance world.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a sharp deterioration in the global economic outlook and, relatedly, to a very large fall in the price of oil, has created an unprecedented shock to a wide range of regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework. For the Islamic Development Bank, Moody's expects the shock will transmit mainly through downward pressure on the quality of the loan book. The impact of coronavirus on oil demand and oil prices has also increased pressure on several of the IsDB's major shareholders. We expect shareholders' capacity to support to remain resilient, although under a more severe scenario, strains could appear.

The backed senior unsecured MTN programme ratings of IDB Trust Services Limited and ISDB Trust Services No.2 Limited have been affirmed at (P)Aaa, and IDB Trust Services Limited's backed senior unsecured rating has also been affirmed at Aaa. The rating of the certificates of IDB Trust Services Limited is in line with the Aaa long-term foreign currency rating of the IsDB's Ordinary Capital Resources. Moody's regards the certificates as senior unsecured obligations, without any preference or priority, among all trust certificates of the same series and with all other present and future trust certificates.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE Aaa RATING

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REMAINS ROBUST DESPITE AN INCREASE IN LEVERAGE

The Islamic Development Bank benefits from a very strong capital base, supported by a low -- albeit rising -- leverage ratio and very low NPAs. Although the IsDB's leverage ratio has risen steadily, reaching 214.6% in 2019, compared to 182.3% in 2017, it remains below the median for Aaa-rated multilateral development banks. Moody's expect it will remain below the Aaa-median for the foreseeable future.

Capital adequacy will continue to be supported by paid-in capital contributions from the fourth General Capital Increase (GCI). While paid-in capital contributions under this GCI have been outpaced by growth in development-related assets, resulting in rising leverage, in 2019 the IsDB's Board of Executive Directors approved a sixth GCI which will be comprised of fully paid-in capital, tempering the increase in leverage. Due to the coronavirus outbreak postponing the annual general meeting, the IsDB's Board of Governors has yet to formally approve the GCI. However, Moody's expects that there is a strong likelihood that GCI will be approved in the second half of 2020.

IsDB's asset performance remains very strong and continued to improve in 2019, with the ratio of non-performing assets (NPAs) to development-related assets falling to 1.0%, from 1.5% in 2018. Due to a combination of general and specific provisions, the bank is also well covered for any losses, with provisions standing at 283% of non-performing loans, and 2.1% of total loans as of end-2019.

THE STOCK OF LIQUID ASSETS PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONALLY ROBUST BUFFER RELATIVE TO NET CASH OUTFLOWS

The Islamic Development Bank benefits from a strong liquidity position. The stock of liquid assets is robust, both relative to the IsDB's balance sheet and to its short-term debt and planned disbursements. As of the end of 2019, the ratio of liquid assets to 18 month net cash outflows stood at almost two times. Although IsDB's use of Shari'ah compliant financing structures limits its pool of investors compared to other conventional funding programmes, it is a benchmark issuer within the Islamic finance world, being one of the few Aaa-rated issuers of Sukuk instruments. Given the scarcity of high-quality Shari'ah compliant securities, the IsDB's Sukuks have always found strong demand.

SHAREHOLDER'S CAPACITY TO SUPPORT TO REMAIN RESILIENT

The Islamic Development Bank benefits from high strength of member support. The IsDB's 57 shareholders include several highly rated sovereigns such as Saudi Arabia (A1 negative), the UAE (Aa2 stable), Kuwait (Aa2 RUR-) and Qatar (Aa3 stable) which together hold 45% of the IsDB's subscribed capital. The IsDB benefits from an exceptionally strong coverage of its debt stock, with callable capital covering almost three times the stock of outstanding debt and just under half of the callable capital pledged by shareholders with ratings of Baa3 or higher.

Shareholders have a long history of active participation in general capital increases. In 2013, at its 38th Annual Meeting, the Board of Governors of IsDB approved the 5th GCI which increased authorised capital to ID100 billion ($138 billion) and subscribed capital to ID50 billion ($69 billion) in addition to the calling in half of the remaining portion of the 4th GCI, which should result in an additional ID2.4 billion ($3.3 billion) being paid in across the next 10 years. In addition, Moody's expects that the 6th GCI will be approved by the IsDB's Board of Governors in the second half of 2020, further demonstrating shareholder's commitment to supporting the world's premier Islamic Finance institution.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

While leverage has risen over the last three years, Moody's expects that -- pending approval by the Board of Governors -- the additional capital subscriptions under the sixth General Capital Increase will, in tandem with scheduled payments under the current GCI, arrest the recent rise in the IsDB's leverage.

While the outbreak of the coronavirus is likely to increase negative credit pressure on the loan book, Moody's does not regard the IsDB as significantly more exposed than other MDBs at this rating level. Furthermore, the IsDB is in a strong position to weather these pressures, as NPAs are very low, and the vast majority of the loan book is sovereign-backed.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental and social considerations are not material to Moody's assessment of the IsDB's credit profile. Both are relevant considerations for both borrowers and shareholders of the institution, and can therefore indirectly affect its creditworthiness through the credit quality of the loan book (which is predominantly sovereign-backed) and through the creditworthiness of the IsDB's shareholders.

Governance is a key factor in Moody's assessment of IsDB's credit profile. The bank has a well-developed risk management framework, as well as high governance standards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Should the forthcoming GCI be insufficient to arrest the recent rise in leverage, either because the timing of the payments is too lengthy or the size of the capital subscriptions too small to offset the increase in the IsDB's lending activities, this could lead to downwards pressure on the IsDB's rating.

Similarly, while we expect shareholders' capacity to support to remain resilient, strains could appear in the event of a more severe scenario, such as an extended period of low oil prices or volatile financing conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Thaddeus Best , +971 (423) 795-06.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moodys.com