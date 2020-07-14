Moody's affirms Islamic Development Bank's Aaa rating, stable outlook

NOTE: On July 15, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The EU endorsed disclosure was added as the eighth paragraph of the Regulatory Disclosures section. Revised release follows.
New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed
the Aaa issuer rating of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) with a stable
outlook. The Islamic Development Bank's short-term issuer
rating has been affirmed at Prime-1.
The affirmation of the IsDB's Aaa rating and stable outlook reflect Moody's
view that the IsDB's risk profile will remain very strong over the medium-term,
supported by low leverage, a very large buffer of liquid assets
relative to net cash outflows, and a stock of callable capital from
shareholders at almost three times the outstanding debt stock.
Despite the relatively low credit quality of the loan book, non-performing
assets (NPAs) remain very low, supported by the high level of sovereign-backed
exposures. Leverage has risen, but remains favourable compared
to Aaa-rated peers. The IsDB's liquidity position is strong,
and market access is favourable given the IsDB's prominence as one of
the few top-rated Sharia'h compliant issuers in the Islamic finance
world.
The coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a sharp deterioration
in the global economic outlook and, relatedly, to a very large
fall in the price of oil, has created an unprecedented shock to
a wide range of regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework. For the Islamic
Development Bank, Moody's expects the shock will transmit
mainly through downward pressure on the quality of the loan book.
The impact of coronavirus on oil demand and oil prices has also increased
pressure on several of the IsDB's major shareholders. We
expect shareholders' capacity to support to remain resilient,
although under a more severe scenario, strains could appear.
The backed senior unsecured MTN programme ratings of IDB Trust Services
Limited and ISDB Trust Services No.2 Limited have been affirmed
at (P)Aaa, and IDB Trust Services Limited's backed senior
unsecured rating has also been affirmed at Aaa. The rating of the
certificates of IDB Trust Services Limited is in line with the Aaa long-term
foreign currency rating of the IsDB's Ordinary Capital Resources.
Moody's regards the certificates as senior unsecured obligations,
without any preference or priority, among all trust certificates
of the same series and with all other present and future trust certificates.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE Aaa RATING
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REMAINS ROBUST DESPITE AN INCREASE IN LEVERAGE
The Islamic Development Bank benefits from a very strong capital base,
supported by a low -- albeit rising -- leverage ratio and very
low NPAs. Although the IsDB's leverage ratio has risen steadily,
reaching 214.6% in 2019, compared to 182.3%
in 2017, it remains below the median for Aaa-rated multilateral
development banks. Moody's expect it will remain below the
Aaa-median for the foreseeable future.
Capital adequacy will continue to be supported by paid-in capital
contributions from the fourth General Capital Increase (GCI). While
paid-in capital contributions under this GCI have been outpaced
by growth in development-related assets, resulting in rising
leverage, in 2019 the IsDB's Board of Executive Directors
approved a sixth GCI which will be comprised of fully paid-in capital,
tempering the increase in leverage. Due to the coronavirus outbreak
postponing the annual general meeting, the IsDB's Board of
Governors has yet to formally approve the GCI. However, Moody's
expects that there is a strong likelihood that GCI will be approved in
the second half of 2020.
IsDB's asset performance remains very strong and continued to improve
in 2019, with the ratio of non-performing assets (NPAs) to
development-related assets falling to 1.0%,
from 1.5% in 2018. Due to a combination of general
and specific provisions, the bank is also well covered for any losses,
with provisions standing at 283% of non-performing loans,
and 2.1% of total loans as of end-2019.
THE STOCK OF LIQUID ASSETS PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONALLY ROBUST BUFFER RELATIVE
TO NET CASH OUTFLOWS
The Islamic Development Bank benefits from a strong liquidity position.
The stock of liquid assets is robust, both relative to the IsDB's
balance sheet and to its short-term debt and planned disbursements.
As of the end of 2019, the ratio of liquid assets to 18 month net
cash outflows stood at almost two times. Although IsDB's use of
Shari'ah compliant financing structures limits its pool of investors compared
to other conventional funding programmes, it is a benchmark issuer
within the Islamic finance world, being one of the few Aaa-rated
issuers of Sukuk instruments. Given the scarcity of high-quality
Shari'ah compliant securities, the IsDB's Sukuks have always found
strong demand.
SHAREHOLDER'S CAPACITY TO SUPPORT TO REMAIN RESILIENT
The Islamic Development Bank benefits from high strength of member support.
The IsDB's 57 shareholders include several highly rated sovereigns such
as Saudi Arabia (A1 negative), the UAE (Aa2 stable), Kuwait
(Aa2 RUR-) and Qatar (Aa3 stable) which together hold 45%
of the IsDB's subscribed capital. The IsDB benefits from an exceptionally
strong coverage of its debt stock, with callable capital covering
almost three times the stock of outstanding debt and just under half of
the callable capital pledged by shareholders with ratings of Baa3 or higher.
Shareholders have a long history of active participation in general capital
increases. In 2013, at its 38th Annual Meeting, the
Board of Governors of IsDB approved the 5th GCI which increased authorised
capital to ID100 billion ($138 billion) and subscribed capital
to ID50 billion ($69 billion) in addition to the calling in half
of the remaining portion of the 4th GCI, which should result in
an additional ID2.4 billion ($3.3 billion) being
paid in across the next 10 years. In addition, Moody's
expects that the 6th GCI will be approved by the IsDB's Board of
Governors in the second half of 2020, further demonstrating shareholder's
commitment to supporting the world's premier Islamic Finance institution.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
While leverage has risen over the last three years, Moody's
expects that -- pending approval by the Board of Governors --
the additional capital subscriptions under the sixth General Capital Increase
will, in tandem with scheduled payments under the current GCI,
arrest the recent rise in the IsDB's leverage.
While the outbreak of the coronavirus is likely to increase negative credit
pressure on the loan book, Moody's does not regard the IsDB
as significantly more exposed than other MDBs at this rating level.
Furthermore, the IsDB is in a strong position to weather these pressures,
as NPAs are very low, and the vast majority of the loan book is
sovereign-backed.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental and social considerations are not material to Moody's
assessment of the IsDB's credit profile. Both are relevant
considerations for both borrowers and shareholders of the institution,
and can therefore indirectly affect its creditworthiness through the credit
quality of the loan book (which is predominantly sovereign-backed)
and through the creditworthiness of the IsDB's shareholders.
Governance is a key factor in Moody's assessment of IsDB's
credit profile. The bank has a well-developed risk management
framework, as well as high governance standards.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Should the forthcoming GCI be insufficient to arrest the recent rise in
leverage, either because the timing of the payments is too lengthy
or the size of the capital subscriptions too small to offset the increase
in the IsDB's lending activities, this could lead to downwards
pressure on the IsDB's rating.
Similarly, while we expect shareholders' capacity to support
to remain resilient, strains could appear in the event of a more
severe scenario, such as an extended period of low oil prices or
volatile financing conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Thaddeus Best , +971
(423) 795-06.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
