Moody's affirms Islamic Development Bank's Aaa rating, stable outlook

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aaa long-term issuer rating of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). The Islamic Development Bank's short-term issuer rating has been affirmed at Prime-1. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of the IsDB's Aaa rating reflects Moody's view that IsDB's risk profile will remain very strong over the medium-term, supported by low leverage, a very large buffer of liquid assets relative to expected net cash outflows, and a robust stock of callable capital at almost three times the outstanding debt stock. Despite the relatively low credit quality of the loan book, IsDB's non-performing asset (NPA) ratio remains very low, supported by the high level of sovereign-backed exposures. Leverage has risen in recent years, but remains substantially below other Aaa-rated peers. IsDB's liquidity position is very strong, and market access is favorable given IsDB's prominence as one of the very few regular issuers of highly-rated sukuk in the world with an investor base that extends beyond Shariah-compliant financial institutions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain contained, despite the Bank's plans to grow its development-related portfolio, supported by the expected payments from the shareholders committed under the fourth and sixth general capital increases (GCI) over the next two decades. Furthermore, risks to IsDB's asset quality are mitigated by a high level of portfolio diversification, the Bank's effective preferred creditor status, and the IsDB Group's policy to restrict disbursements from all standing or new facilities if a borrower is in arrears, which incentivizes borrowers to prioritize repayments to the bank.

The affirmation also applies to the (P)Aaa backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings and Aaa long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of IDB Trust Services Limited (domiciled in Jersey) and ISDB Trust Services No.2 SARL (domiciled in Luxembourg), as Moody's considers the trust certificates (sukuk instruments) issued by these entities to be senior unsecured obligations of the Islamic Development Bank.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE Aaa RATING

CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION REMAINS ROBUST DESPITE RISING LEVERAGE

IsDB benefits from a very strong capital base, supported by a low -- albeit rising -- leverage ratio and a very low non-performing loans (NPL) ratio. Although IsDB's leverage ratio has risen steadily to 226% in 2021 from 191% in 2017, it remains significantly below the median for Aaa-rated multilateral development banks (276%).

Furthermore, IsDB's asset performance remains very strong despite very low average loan book quality, with the Weighted Average Borrower Rating at B3 in 2021. NPAs – of which around a third is due to the stock of provisions for impaired equity investments – averaged 1.0% of development-related assets during 2019-21, down from 1.6% during 2012-14. Meanwhile, NPLs averaged less than 0.8% of gross loans in 2019-21, with general and specific provisions standing at 259% of NPLs as of the end of 2021.

STOCK OF LIQUID ASSETS PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG BUFFER RELATIVE TO EXPECTED NET CASH OUTFLOWS, ACCESS TO FUNDING IS ALSO VERY STRONG

The bank benefits from an exceptionally strong liquidity position, both relative to its overall balance sheet and relative to its scheduled debt repayment and expected loan disbursements. As of the end of 2021, liquid assets accounted for 31% of total assets, slightly above the five-year average, and covered 51% of total outstanding debt. IsDB's availability of liquid resources ratio, which compares liquid assets to projected net cash outflows over a period of 18 months, stood at -196% as of end-2021, meaning that IsDB expects net cash inflows during this period rather than outflows. This is mainly due to the expected inflows from maturing commodity placements, which the bank considers as part of liquid assets whereas Moody's includes maturing commodity placements as part of expected cash inflows.

Although IsDB's exclusive use of Shariah-compliant funding structures limits its choice of instruments compared to other similarly-rated MDBs, the bank benefits from its preeminent status as the only regular Aaa-rated benchmark issuer of Shariah-compliant securities (sukuk). Given the scarcity of high-quality sukuk in the market, IsDB's issuances through its two well-established medium-term trust certificate (sukuk) programs have always found strong demand, even during periods of market stress, and the pool of investors has broadened over time to include a large share (a majority in 2022) of non-Shariah-compliant financial institutions. In recent years, IsDB has also been able to broaden its investor base by issuing euro-denominated sukuk and through multiple sustainability sukuk issuances under its Sustainable Finance Framework established in 2019. IsDB also has access to short-term financing lines through commodity placements (also referred to as Islamic repos) from major global financial institutions.

SHAREHOLDER'S CAPACITY AND WILLINGNESS TO SUPPORT REMAINS RESILIENT

IsDB benefits from high strength of member support despite a relatively low Weighted Average Shareholder Rating of "Ba2" due to the absence of Aaa shareholders, unlike most other Aaa-rated MDBs. However, IsDB's 57 shareholders include several highly rated sovereigns such as the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), Qatar (Aa3 stable), Saudi Arabia (A1 stable) and Kuwait (A1 stable), which together hold 45% of IsDB's subscribed capital. IsDB also benefits from a large stock of committed callable capital, which covered 258% of its outstanding debt at the end of 2021. Just under half of the callable capital has been pledged by shareholders with ratings of Baa3 or higher.

Moody's view that IsDB also benefits from very high non-contractual member support reflects the bank status as the world's premier Islamic Finance institution, with its importance exceeding what is captured by its developmental impact in member countries. This very high support is evidenced by the shareholders' long history of active participation in general capital increases (GCIs). Most recently, IsDB's Board of Governors approved the sixth GCI in December 2020. This latest GCI, which will run concurrently with the remainder of the fourth GCI, will increase subscribed capital by ID5.5 billion ($7.2 billion), all of which will be paid-in, unlike the previous rounds. (The fifth GCI, agreed in 2013, increased IsDB's callable capital to ID40.5 billion or $54 billion from ID8.9 billion or $12 billion.)

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

LEVERAGE TO REMAIN CONTAINED, SUPPORTED BY COMMITTED CAPITAL INCREASES

Despite the bank's plans to grow its development-related portfolio over the coming years, Moody's expects that the committed payments from IsDB's shareholders under the fourth and sixth GCI will keep the leverage ratio contained. The subscription period for the sixth GCI started in 2021 and the subscribed capital payments will be made semi-annually over a 14-year period starting in early 2023. The contributions will run concurrently with the remaining paid-in capital commitments from the fourth GCI, to be paid in over 20 years starting in 2016. Moody's expects that by the conclusion of the sixth GCI in 2036, IsDB's paid-in capital will have more than doubled compared to its 2021 level of ID6.2 billion ($8.3 billion).

Furthermore, Moody's expects that the risks to IsDB's asset quality will remain mitigated by a high level of portfolio diversification (geographical as well as sectoral), the bank's preferred creditor status, demonstrated during the instances of defaults of its borrowers on commercial debt, and the IsDB Group's prudential policies that provides incentives for the borrowers to prioritize repayments to the Group. A small uptick in the NPA ratio to 1.2% in 2021 from 1.0% in 2020 was mainly due to additional impairments on the exposures to borrower countries under special circumstances, such as those in an active military conflict or a civil strife.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

IsDB's credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting low environmental, social and governance risks due to the bank's well diversified portfolio, very strong relationships with its member countries and borrowers, good governance and a conservative risk management framework.

IsDB's environmental issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2) due to its very diversified lending portfolio and membership, even though many of its borrowers and a number of its largest sovereign shareholders reside in regions highly exposed to physical climate and carbon transition risks.

IsDB's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2), underpinned by the bank's strong relationships with its sovereign borrowers given its policy role in promoting trade and development, and its good reputation in member countries. IsDB benefits from its recognized position as the preeminent institution in Islamic finance.

IsDB's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). This reflects its solid track record of governance and risk management that manifests in low levels of non-performing exposures despite low-rated borrowers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IsDB's rating is Aaa, which is already at the top of Moody's rating scale. An upgrade to a higher rating is therefore not possible.

There would be downward pressure on the rating if the scheduled payments committed under the ongoing general capital increases proved to be insufficient to arrest IsDB's rising leverage, either because the timing of the payments is too lengthy or because the size of the capital subscriptions is too small to offset the growth in IsDB's lending activities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Alexander Perjessy, +971 (423) 795-48.

