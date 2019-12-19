Moody's affirms Israel Discount Bank's long-term deposit ratings at A3; outlook changed to positive

Paris, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Israel Discount Bank (IDB)'s local and foreign currency long-term
deposit ratings at A3, its local and foreign currency long-
and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at A2/Prime-1,
and its long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment
(CRA) at A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr). At the same time, Moody's
also affirmed the bank's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA, and Prime-2 local and foreign currency short-term
deposit ratings. The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit
ratings has been changed to positive from stable.
The rating action reflects IDB's recent financial performance,
reducing the gap with its domestic peers, together with Moody's
expectation of further improvement in IDB's solvency, which,
if sustained over the outlook period, could lead to a financial
profile commensurate with a baa2 BCA.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA
The affirmation of IDB's baa3 BCA reflects the bank's sound asset
quality, balanced against elevated credit risks stemming from the
sharp increase in property prices in Israel over the last decade and rapid
loan growth. The BCA incorporates IDB's high cost base compared
to peers, although efficiency initiatives taken in recent years
have led to an improvement in profitability. The affirmation is
also driven by the bank's continued: (1) favourable deposit-based
funding structure, with a strong retail deposit base; (2) large
liquidity buffers; and (3) adequate capital buffers, with a
reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 10.4% as
at end-September 2019.
Long Term ratings
The affirmation of the A3 long-term deposit ratings captures Moody's
continued assessment of a very high likelihood of government support from
the government of Israel (A1 positive) in the event of need, which
results in three notches of uplift from the bank's baa3 BCA.
Outlook
The outlook on IDB's long-term ratings has been changed to
positive from stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the improvement
in the bank's solvency in recent years will continue in the coming quarters.
IDB's asset quality is expected to continue the improving trend seen in
recent years. The bank has tightened its credit standards both
in retail and business lending and eliminated exposures to holding companies
which caused an increase in problem loans in the past. The ratio
of nonperforming loans to gross loans declined to 1.2% as
at end-September 2019, stable from year-end 2018,
from 2.6% as at year-end 2015 while the coverage
ratio has improved to 110% (year-end 2018: 110%)
from 61% as at year-end 2015.
In addition, IDB's profitability has been improving and closing
the gap with its domestic peers, benefitting from cost-cutting
measures, and further improvement is anticipated. In the
first nine months of 2019, the bank's return on average assets
was 0.83%, compared to 0.67% in 2018
and 0.37% in 2015. Cost-saving initiatives
taken by the bank -- such as a reduction in headcount via successive
early retirement plans and in the number of branches and real estate space
-- are bearing fruit. Moody's expects IDB's cost-to-income
ratio, which has already fallen to 62.7% in the first
nine months of 2019 from 76.5% in 2015, to further
reduce over the outlook period.
Moody's expect the bank's loan growth, which outpaced the
market significantly in 2018, to moderate but still remain strong,
in line with the 4.5% growth achieved in the first half
of 2019. The bank revised its targeted growth areas, with
credit growth to the consumer sector slowing down in view of higher risk,
and mortgage and corporate lending driving the bank's loan growth.
The rating agency nonetheless cautions that such recent high loan growth
may also increase problem loans and credit costs as these loans season,
particularly if interest rates continue to rise. During the outlook
period the rating agency says that it will monitor these potential risks
against the improvements in profitability and asset quality being achieved
by the bank.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for IDB and does
not apply any corporate behaviour adjustment to the bank. Nonetheless,
corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and will continue
to be monitored on an ongoing basis.
What could change the rating up/down
IDB's ratings could be upgraded if the bank can sustain the improvements
in its profitability and efficiency, while maintaining its current
sound asset quality.
The outlook on IDB's ratings would be revised to stable if there is a
reversal from recent improvements in the bank's solvency ratios,
and more specifically if any deterioration in operating conditions were
to lead to a weakening of the bank's asset quality and profitability.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Israel Discount Bank
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A3, outlook changed to Positive from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Roland Auquier
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454