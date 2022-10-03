Moody's affirms Issuer Ratings of Otter Tail Corporation and subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company; outlooks are stable

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the Baa2 Issuer Rating of Otter Tail Corporation (OTC) and the A3 Issuer Rating of Otter Tail Power Company (OTP). The outlooks are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of OTC and OTP's ratings reflects our expectation that the operating and financial performance at the utility will remain stable over the next 2-3 years," said Jillian Cardona, Analyst. We expect OTP to generate consistent credit metrics, including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the low-20% range over the next few years. For OTC, cash flow metrics have been temporarily bolstered by significantly increased earnings at its non-utility businesses, due to higher pricing for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe amid supply-chain constraints. After 2023, we expect PVC pipe prices to moderate and that OTC will maintain a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the mid-to-low 20% range.

OTC's rating reflects the credit quality of OTP, its principal utility subsidiary, along with its higher risk manufacturing and plastics businesses. OTC's non-utility subsidiaries are economically sensitive, highly fragmented and competitive with meaningful customer concentration. The plastics and manufacturing businesses have performed significantly stronger than expected, since 2021, due to unique market dynamics in the plastics and metals industries driven by supply constraints resulting from the effects of the global pandemic and severe weather events. OTC's non-utility businesses contributed almost 70% of OTC's operating income at LTM 30 June 2022, compared to a targeted long-term earnings mix of 35% non-utility and 65% utility. While OTC stands to benefit from a cash flow perspective from this temporarily strong performance, the spike in prices across these markets underscores overall earnings volatility that these businesses experience. OTC expects the unique supply-demand dynamics to continue at least through mid-2023.

As a result, we expect OTC to continue producing very strong credit metrics in excess of 35% CFO pre-WC to debt through 2023. Thereafter, as PVC pipe prices normalize, we expect OTC to maintain a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the low-to-mid 20% range. OTC has demonstrated consistent financial policies across its businesses including maintaining its regulatory capital structure at OTP and manageable holding company debt which, at around 10% of consolidated total debt, has funded its non-utility businesses.

OTP's rating reflects its fully rate regulated business as a vertically integrated electric utility operating in generally credit supportive regulatory environments. OTP benefits from some jurisdictional diversity with service territories in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. OTP continues to heavily invest in its generation fleet in order to meet stated emission reduction goals. OTP's five-year capital investment program totals around $978 million (about $200 million annually) as the company plans to further invest in renewables. This includes an estimated $50 million purchase of the Ashtabula III 62.4 MW wind farm in early 2023 and a $60 million investment in the Hoot Lake Solar plant, expected to be in service by 2023. The company estimates almost 50% of its planned capital spend will be recovered through riders, providing certainty on cost recovery and aiding stability of cash flow.

We expect OTP's capital structure to remain consistent as the company executes its investment program. OTP's cash flow metrics have been improving since temporary weakness during 2020 and 2021. At the last twelve months ended 30 June 2022, OTP recorded a CFO pre-WC to debt metric around 22%, compared to a three-year historical average of 19%. Going forward, we expect OTP to maintain cash flow metrics in the low 20%-range, as investment plans will grow rate base and be a key cash flow driver over the next several years.

OUTLOOK

OTC's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the regulatory environments for OTP will remain credit supportive and that OTP will continue to produce predictable cash flows. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that OTC's financial policies will remain consistent while it continues its elevated capital spending program.

OTP's stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's regulatory environments will remain credit supportive and financial policies will remain consistent. The stable outlook also considers the company's sizable capital expenditure program, with 50% expected to be recovered through rate riders and other alternative rate plans. We expect OTP's cash flow measures to remain commensurate with its current credit profile (e.g., CFO pre-WC to debt in the low 20% range) during its heightened capital program through rates, riders and financial policies employed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

A rating upgrade cold be considered for OTC if OTP's rating is upgraded and OTC's CFO pre-WC to debt exceeds 25% on a sustained basis. OTC's rating could also be upgraded if there is a significant decrease in the company's business risk, mostly stemming from its manufacturing and plastics operations, such that OTC's non-utility operations make up less than 15% of the overall business and if OTC maintains a consolidated CFO pre-working capital to debt ratio above 25%.

A rating upgrade could be considered if OTP's regulatory environments become materially more credit supportive, further shortening regulatory lag and improving returns. Also, if OTP's CFO pre-WC to debt is above 24% on a sustained basis, an upgrade could be considered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade in OTP's rating could lead to a downgrade of OTC's rating. OTC's rating could also be downgraded if there is a significant increase in business risk through the expansion of its non-utility operations or if these operations are severely affected by the adverse economic conditions. Also, if OTC's financial policies become riskier (e.g., parent debt increases to higher than approximately 25% of total debt), a rating downgrade could be considered, or if OTC's consolidated financial metrics deteriorate such that CFO pre-WC to debt declines to 17% on a sustained basis.

A rating downgrade is possible if OTP's regulatory environments become less credit supportive, such that regulatory lag increases or returns are lowered. OTP's rating could be downgraded if its financial metrics deteriorate such that CFO pre-WC to debt remains below 20% on a sustained basis.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Otter Tail Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Otter Tail Power Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Otter Tail Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Otter Tail Power Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PROFILE

Otter Tail Corporation (OTC) is a diversified utility holding company headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota, which conducts business through a portfolio of electric, manufacturing and plastics companies. Its principal subsidiary, Otter Tail Power Company (OTP), is a vertically integrated electric utility company, serving more than 133,000 customers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. OTC also has non-utility manufacturing and plastics businesses under separate subsidiaries. Manufacturing consists of contract machining, metal stamping, fabrication and painting and the production of plastic containers. OTC's plastic businesses consists of producing polyvinyl chloride pipe. OTC aims to maintain a long-term business mix based on total earnings of 65% electric and 25% manufacturing.

