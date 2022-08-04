Moody's affirms Issuer Ratings of Unitil Corporation and four subsidiaries; outlooks are stable

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 Issuer Rating of Unitil Corporation (Unitil). Moody's also affirmed the issuer ratings on Unitil's four operating subsidiaries including the Baa1 issuer ratings of Unitil Energy Systems, Inc. (UES), Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company (FGE) and Northern Utilities, Inc. (NU), and the Baa2 Issuer Rating of Granite State Gas Transmission, Inc. (GSGT). The outlooks are stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We expect Unitil's steady operating and financial performance to continue over the next several years driven by the strength of its fully rate regulated utility businesses," said Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. "The company has maintained a stable financial profile including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt of about 17% over the last five years, which we expect will continue going forward."

Unitil's Baa2 Issuer Rating reflects the low business risk of its regulated utilities operating in several credit supportive jurisdictions in the New England region. Unitil's business profile consists primarily of regulated electric transmission and distribution (T&D) utilities and natural gas local distribution companies (LDCs). The rating also considers the structural subordination of its parent level debt compared to that of its operating subsidiaries, which accounted for approximately 12% of total consolidated debt as of 31 March 2022. We expect parent level debt to remain steady with no material new issuances over the next several years.

The Baa1 Issuer Ratings of subsidiaries, UES, FGE and NU, incorporate each utility's low risk business profile as a regulated electric T&D and/or gas LDC operating in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. UES, FGE and NU have regulatory approval to utilize several timely cost and investment recovery mechanism as well as revenue decoupling which enables the utilities to generate financial metrics that support their Baa1 ratings. We expect the utilities' financial profiles to remain stable over the next few years including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt ranging between 19% to 20% for UES and FGE, and about 17% for NU.

The Baa2 Issuer Rating on GSGT reflects its small size relative to other FERC regulated natural gas pipelines, and solid financial profile. The pipeline operations support NU's service territories within Maine and New Hampshire and has low recontracting risk owing to the evergreen contract agreement with NU, which represents about 70% of total revenue annually. GSGT's credit metrics have improved over the last several years and we expect a funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio sustained at about 16% over the next few years.

Outlook

Unitil's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to operate as a low-risk regulated utility holding company and maintain a solid financial profile including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the mid-teens. Additionally, we expect parent level debt to remain at consistent levels in the low teens.

The stable outlooks for UES, FGE, NU and GSGT incorporate our expectation that the utilities will continue to operate within supportive regulatory environments and maintain stable financial metrics including ratios of CFO pre-WC to debt of about 20% for UES and FGE, about 17% for NU, and a FFO to debt ratio of 16% for GSGT.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Unitil's rating could be upgraded if the rating of its largest subsidiaries, such as UES or NU, were to be upgraded. The rating could also be upgraded if Unitil's ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt increases above 20% on a consistent basis.

The ratings of UES, FGE and NU could be upgraded if their respective regulatory construct improves including authorization of formula rates and forward test years. The ratings could also be upgraded if their ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt increases above 25% on a sustained basis.

GSGT's rating could be upgrade if FFO to debt is sustained above 20% on a consistent basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Unitil's rating could be downgraded if the ratings of its largest subsidiaries, such as UES or NU, are downgraded or if its financial performance deteriorates including CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falling below 14% on a sustained basis. The rating could also be downgraded if Unitil's holding company debt as a percentage of consolidated debt increases to the mid-20% range and is expected to be sustained at these levels.

UES, FGE and NU's ratings could be downgraded if their credit metrics declined including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falling below 17% on a sustained basis or if their respective regulatory jurisdiction becomes less credit supportive through material cost disallowances or less supportive rate case outcomes.

GSGT's rating could be downgraded if its FFO to debt ratio is sustained below 12% or if there is deterioration in the credit quality of the pipeline's shippers, primarily NU, as well as Unitil's credit quality.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil Corporation is a utility holding company that serves close to 195,000 electric and gas customers in the greater northern New England region. Unitil's regulated utility subsidiaries include Unitil Energy Systems, Inc. (UES), an electric T&D that serves over 77,200 customers in New Hampshire; Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company (FGE), a gas and electric distribution company that serves approximately 46,000 customers in Massachusetts; Northern Utilities, Inc. (NU), a natural gas local distribution company (LDC) that serves over 69,400 customers in New Hampshire and Maine; and Granite State Gas Transmission, Inc. (GSGT), an 86 mile natural gas pipeline in New Hampshire and Maine.

UES is regulated by the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (NHPUC). FGE is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (MDPU). NU is regulated by the NHPUC and the Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC). GSGT is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The principal methodology used in rating Unitil Corporation, Unitil Energy Systems, Inc., Northern Utilities, Inc., and Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. The principal methodology used in rating Granite State Gas Transmission, Inc. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Northern Utilities, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Unitil Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Unitil Energy Systems, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Granite State Gas Transmission, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Northern Utilities, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Unitil Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Unitil Energy Systems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Granite State Gas Transmission, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

