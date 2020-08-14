Moody´s affirms Itaúsa's Ba3 issuer rating; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, August 14, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") has today affirmed Itaúsa S.A.'s (Itaúsa) Ba3 local-currency issuer rating. Moody's also affirmed Itaúsa's Brazilian national scale issuer rating at A1.br. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

The rating action follows the announcement by Moody's Investors Service (MIS) of the affirmation of all ratings assigned to its main direct and indirect investments, respectively Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH) and Itaú Unibanco S.A. (IU), ("Moody's affirms Itau Unibanco's ratings; stable outlook") published on 14 August 2020, available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-Itau-Unibancos-ratings-stable-outlook--PR_430044.

A full list of the affected ratings of Itaúsa S.A. is provided at the end of this press release.

RATING RATIONALE

Itaúsa's Ba3 local currency issuer rating and A1.br national scale issuer rating reflect the strength of the earnings recurrence from its main investment, Itaú Unibanco S.A. (IU), Brazil's largest private bank by asset size. Because Itaúsa is an investment holding company, its results are basically derived from its share of income, determined based on the results of its subsidiaries (mainly IUH) and revenues from investments in financial assets.

Itaúsa's Ba3 rating incorporates one notch of structural subordination off the Ba2 rating assigned to IU. The holding company holds, directly and indirectly, 37.39% of IUH's total shares, which represented 91% of the holding company's investment portfolio in Jun 2020. While Itaúsa also has investments in the consumer goods and infrastructure companies, its investment at IUH has historically represented most of its income. In June 2020, the firm reported recurring income that was 43% lower than the same period in 2019 reflecting the negative effect of the coronavirus outbreak and much lower interest rates on investments. Dividends received by Itaúsa from IUH accounted for more than 100% of its results, compensating losses reported by other investments in nonfinancial industries, such as Duratex S.A., which produces wooden boards, metal fittings and ceramic ware; Alpargatas S.A. that produces footwear, apparel and accessories, as well as its minority interest at Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. - NTS, which operates gas pipelines.

In June 2020, 93.4% of Itaúsa's unconsolidated total assets comprised investments in subsidiaries and 4.2% accounted for in cash and cash equivalents. While the holding shareholder's equity accounted for 94% of unconsolidated total liabilities, the remaining portion of the liabilities amounted to BRL1.3 billion, composed mainly by local currency debt obligations with maturities in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade at this moment is unlikely because Itaúsa's rating is notched off IU's ba2 BCA, which is currently at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 bond rating. Conversely, pressures at the bank's BCA could also affect Itaúsa's ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Itaúsa S.A. is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The holding company had total consolidated assets of BRL56.5 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL52.9 billion as of 30 June 2020.

LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following ratings assigned to Itaúsa S.A. were affirmed:

.. Long-term global local-currency issuer rating at Ba3; outlook stable

.. Long-term Brazilian national scale issuer rating of A1.br

- Outlook: stable

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating re the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating data, asset portfolio data, historical performance data, public information, Moody's information, and regulatory filings.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10/04/2018.

