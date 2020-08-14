Moody´s affirms Itaúsa's Ba3 issuer rating; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, August 14, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s")
has today affirmed Itaúsa S.A.'s (Itaúsa)
Ba3 local-currency issuer rating. Moody's also affirmed
Itaúsa's Brazilian national scale issuer rating at A1.br.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
The rating action follows the announcement by Moody's Investors Service
(MIS) of the affirmation of all ratings assigned to its main direct and
indirect investments, respectively Itaú Unibanco Holding
S.A. (IUH) and Itaú Unibanco S.A. (IU),
("Moody's affirms Itau Unibanco's ratings; stable
outlook") published on 14 August 2020, available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-Itau-Unibancos-ratings-stable-outlook--PR_430044.
A full list of the affected ratings of Itaúsa S.A.
is provided at the end of this press release.
RATING RATIONALE
Itaúsa's Ba3 local currency issuer rating and A1.br
national scale issuer rating reflect the strength of the earnings recurrence
from its main investment, Itaú Unibanco S.A.
(IU), Brazil's largest private bank by asset size. Because
Itaúsa is an investment holding company, its results are
basically derived from its share of income, determined based on
the results of its subsidiaries (mainly IUH) and revenues from investments
in financial assets.
Itaúsa's Ba3 rating incorporates one notch of structural
subordination off the Ba2 rating assigned to IU. The holding company
holds, directly and indirectly, 37.39% of IUH's
total shares, which represented 91% of the holding company's
investment portfolio in Jun 2020. While Itaúsa also has
investments in the consumer goods and infrastructure companies,
its investment at IUH has historically represented most of its income.
In June 2020, the firm reported recurring income that was 43%
lower than the same period in 2019 reflecting the negative effect of the
coronavirus outbreak and much lower interest rates on investments.
Dividends received by Itaúsa from IUH accounted for more than 100%
of its results, compensating losses reported by other investments
in nonfinancial industries, such as Duratex S.A.,
which produces wooden boards, metal fittings and ceramic ware;
Alpargatas S.A. that produces footwear, apparel and
accessories, as well as its minority interest at Nova Transportadora
do Sudeste S.A. - NTS, which operates gas pipelines.
In June 2020, 93.4% of Itaúsa's unconsolidated
total assets comprised investments in subsidiaries and 4.2%
accounted for in cash and cash equivalents. While the holding shareholder's
equity accounted for 94% of unconsolidated total liabilities,
the remaining portion of the liabilities amounted to BRL1.3 billion,
composed mainly by local currency debt obligations with maturities in
2022, 2023 and 2024.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade at this moment is unlikely because Itaúsa's
rating is notched off IU's ba2 BCA, which is currently at
the same level as Brazil's Ba2 bond rating. Conversely,
pressures at the bank's BCA could also affect Itaúsa's ratings.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Itaúsa S.A. is headquartered in São Paulo,
Brazil. The holding company had total consolidated assets of BRL56.5
billion and shareholders' equity of BRL52.9 billion as of 30 June
2020.
LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings assigned to Itaúsa S.A. were
affirmed:
.. Long-term global local-currency issuer
rating at Ba3; outlook stable
.. Long-term Brazilian national scale issuer rating
of A1.br
- Outlook: stable
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating re the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, legislation, by-laws and legal documents,
operating data, asset portfolio data, historical performance
data, public information, Moody's information,
and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1239888
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10/04/2018.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
