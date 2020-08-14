Moody's affirms Itau Unibanco's ratings; stable outlook

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings assigned to Itau Unibanco S.A. (IU), including the long-term local currency deposit rating at Ba2, the long-term foreign currency deposit rating at Ba3, and the Brazilian national scale deposit rating at Aa1.br, following the affirmation of the bank's ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA). Moody's has also affirmed all short-term ratings, the counterparty risk ratings and counterparty risk assessments, as well as the senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Ba2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all ratings assigned to Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH), including its local currency issuer rating at Ba3 and the senior and subordinated debt ratings. All ratings assigned to the MTN programs and outstanding debts issued by Itau Unibanco S.A. (Cayman Islands) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Cayman Islands) were also affirmed. The outlook on Itau Unibanco and Itau Unibanco Holding's ratings remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco S.A., Itau Unibanco S.A. (Cayman Islands), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Cayman Islands) is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of IU´s ba2 BCA reflects Moody's overall unchanged view of the bank's fundamental credit strengths, which include a solid balance sheet, reflecting its large, low-cost funding base, ample liquidity, stable asset quality and adequate capitalization. IU's disciplined risk appetite and risk management profile have supported its asset quality performance through-the-cycle, while its broad franchise provides ample access to funding and liquidity. The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation that IU's asset quality and profitability will decline because of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. IU's capitalization is a relative credit weakness, but the rating agency expects it to improve over coming quarters.

IU's track record of solid, above-peers earnings generation derives from well-established positions in diversified businesses and markets that ensure pricing power and scale. However, a prolonged period of record low interest rates and strengthening competition in some of its core businesses will test its earnings resilience under more challenging operating conditions including reduced business activity and higher credit provisions. In the first six months of 2020, IU's loan loss provisions accounted for 7% of its gross loans, ensuring a sizable reserve buffer against future problem loans. While management is hopeful that provisions might have peaked in 2Q2020, uncertainties about the length and depth of the economic slowdown and recovery make it difficult to assess whether loss provisions taken to date will be sufficient to absorb the coming credit losses. Additional substantial provisions would hurt profitability and result in reduced internal capital generation capacity.

The ba2 BCA acknowledges IU's sound risk management governance at the group level that has protected the bank's capital position from losses during the past economic recession. Its asset quality has been largely stable, most recently supported by loan repayment deferrals and other short-term relief measures. However, Moody's expects the quality of IU's retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) loans to deteriorate once the loan deferment period ends. IU's loans to these two riskier segments combined accounted for 41% of its total loans in June 2020.

Despite the history of capital resilience, the rating agency views the bank's capitalization as low in June 2020 compared to the bank's historical average of 8.8%, measured by Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk weighted assets. IU's TCE ratio dropped to a low 5.6%, primarily reflecting the effect of deferred tax assets created by the foreign exchange variation on derivatives hedging of investments abroad. The expectation of moderate loan growth for the remainder of 2020, low dividend payout and earnings recurrence will support capital replenishment over time, benefiting from the bank's business scale and market position in fee generating businesses.

IU's Ba2 rating takes into account Moody's expectation of a high level of government support based on the bank's sizable market share of 20.9% of system deposits as of March 2020, as well as the bank's importance to the country's banking system. However, this support assumption does not result in any rating uplift because Itau's BCA is already at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating. The Ba3 issuer rating assigned to IUH incorporates one notch of structural subordination off its operating bank deposit ratings of Ba2. IUH is the bank-holding company of IU, which contributes 90% to the holding's earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Itau's ba2 BCA and ratings are at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 bond rating, and therefore, upward movement on the ratings is unlikely in the absence of a sovereign ratings upgrade.

Negative pressure on Itau's BCA could develop if its capital declines materially as a result of growing asset risks and credit costs that could hurt profitability beyond our current expectations. An increase in IU's stock of nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a result of increasing risk appetite; weak internal capital generation as a result of subdued profitability levels; or a deterioration in the bank's liquidity could lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA. IU's debt and deposit ratings are at the same level of Brazil's government bond rating Ba2, and therefore, a downgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of Itau's standalone BCA, as well as its deposits and debt ratings.

The ratings of IUH are notched off from IU's adjusted BCA. As such, the ratings of the debt obligations issued at the holding company will move in tandem with IU's adjusted BCA, which, however, does not incorporate any affiliate support. IU's ratings are in the same level of Brazil's government bond ratings and thus, the rating assigned to IUH's notes would face downward pressure if Brazil's sovereign rating is downgraded or if IU's asset quality, capital and profitability weaken materially.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The bank-holding company had total consolidated assets of BRL2,075.1 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL137.8 billion as of 30 June 2020.

LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco S.A. were affirmed:

.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed Ba2, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable

.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating affirmed (P)Ba2

.. Brazilian long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Aa1.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Aaa.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba1(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr)

.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2

.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2

- Outlook stable

The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco S.A. (Cayman Islands) were affirmed:

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba1(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr)

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating affirmed (P)Ba2

.. Long-term foreign currency deposit note MTN rating affirmed (P)Ba3

The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. were affirmed:

.. Long-term local currency issuer rating affirmed Ba3, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency issuer rating affirmed Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency issuer rating affirmed at A1.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency issuer rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating affirmed at (P)Ba3

.. Short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating affirmed at (P)Not Prime

.. Foreign currency subordinated MTN rating affirmed at (P)B1

.. Preferred stock non-cumulative MTN rating affirmed at (P)B2

- Outlook stable

The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Cayman Islands) were affirmed:

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating affirmed at (P)Ba3

.. Short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating affirmed at (P)Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable

.. Foreign currency subordinated MTN rating affirmed at Ba3

.. Foreign currency subordinated MTN rating affirmed at (P)B1

.. Foreign currency subordinated debt rating affirmed at B1(hyb)

.. Preferred stock non-cumulative MTN rating affirmed at (P)B2

.. Preferred stock non-cumulative debt rating affirmed at B2(hyb)

- Outlook stable

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

