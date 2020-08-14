Moody's affirms Itau Unibanco's ratings; stable outlook

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings
assigned to Itau Unibanco S.A. (IU), including the
long-term local currency deposit rating at Ba2, the long-term
foreign currency deposit rating at Ba3, and the Brazilian national
scale deposit rating at Aa1.br, following the affirmation
of the bank's ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA).
Moody's has also affirmed all short-term ratings, the
counterparty risk ratings and counterparty risk assessments, as
well as the senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Ba2. At the same
time, Moody's affirmed all ratings assigned to Itau Unibanco
Holding S.A. (IUH), including its local currency issuer
rating at Ba3 and the senior and subordinated debt ratings. All
ratings assigned to the MTN programs and outstanding debts issued by Itau
Unibanco S.A. (Cayman Islands) and Itau Unibanco Holding
S.A. (Cayman Islands) were also affirmed. The outlook
on Itau Unibanco and Itau Unibanco Holding's ratings remains stable.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco S.A.,
Itau Unibanco S.A. (Cayman Islands), Itau Unibanco
Holding S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
(Cayman Islands) is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of IU´s ba2 BCA reflects Moody's overall unchanged
view of the bank's fundamental credit strengths, which include
a solid balance sheet, reflecting its large, low-cost
funding base, ample liquidity, stable asset quality and adequate
capitalization. IU's disciplined risk appetite and risk management
profile have supported its asset quality performance through-the-cycle,
while its broad franchise provides ample access to funding and liquidity.
The rating action also takes into account Moody's expectation that IU's
asset quality and profitability will decline because of the economic disruption
caused by the coronavirus outbreak. IU's capitalization is
a relative credit weakness, but the rating agency expects it to
improve over coming quarters.
IU's track record of solid, above-peers earnings generation
derives from well-established positions in diversified businesses
and markets that ensure pricing power and scale. However,
a prolonged period of record low interest rates and strengthening competition
in some of its core businesses will test its earnings resilience under
more challenging operating conditions including reduced business activity
and higher credit provisions. In the first six months of 2020,
IU's loan loss provisions accounted for 7% of its gross loans,
ensuring a sizable reserve buffer against future problem loans.
While management is hopeful that provisions might have peaked in 2Q2020,
uncertainties about the length and depth of the economic slowdown and
recovery make it difficult to assess whether loss provisions taken to
date will be sufficient to absorb the coming credit losses. Additional
substantial provisions would hurt profitability and result in reduced
internal capital generation capacity.
The ba2 BCA acknowledges IU's sound risk management governance at
the group level that has protected the bank's capital position from
losses during the past economic recession. Its asset quality has
been largely stable, most recently supported by loan repayment deferrals
and other short-term relief measures. However, Moody's
expects the quality of IU's retail and small and medium-sized
enterprise (SME) loans to deteriorate once the loan deferment period ends.
IU's loans to these two riskier segments combined accounted for
41% of its total loans in June 2020.
Despite the history of capital resilience, the rating agency views
the bank's capitalization as low in June 2020 compared to the bank's
historical average of 8.8%, measured by Moody's
tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk weighted assets.
IU's TCE ratio dropped to a low 5.6%, primarily
reflecting the effect of deferred tax assets created by the foreign exchange
variation on derivatives hedging of investments abroad. The expectation
of moderate loan growth for the remainder of 2020, low dividend
payout and earnings recurrence will support capital replenishment over
time, benefiting from the bank's business scale and market
position in fee generating businesses.
IU's Ba2 rating takes into account Moody's expectation of a high
level of government support based on the bank's sizable market share of
20.9% of system deposits as of March 2020, as well
as the bank's importance to the country's banking system. However,
this support assumption does not result in any rating uplift because Itau's
BCA is already at the same level as Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating.
The Ba3 issuer rating assigned to IUH incorporates one notch of structural
subordination off its operating bank deposit ratings of Ba2. IUH
is the bank-holding company of IU, which contributes 90%
to the holding's earnings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Itau's ba2 BCA and ratings are at the same level as Brazil's
Ba2 bond rating, and therefore, upward movement on the ratings
is unlikely in the absence of a sovereign ratings upgrade.
Negative pressure on Itau's BCA could develop if its capital declines
materially as a result of growing asset risks and credit costs that could
hurt profitability beyond our current expectations. An increase
in IU's stock of nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a result of increasing
risk appetite; weak internal capital generation as a result of subdued
profitability levels; or a deterioration in the bank's liquidity
could lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA. IU's debt
and deposit ratings are at the same level of Brazil's government bond
rating Ba2, and therefore, a downgrade of the sovereign rating
could lead to a downgrade of Itau's standalone BCA, as well as its
deposits and debt ratings.
The ratings of IUH are notched off from IU's adjusted BCA. As such,
the ratings of the debt obligations issued at the holding company will
move in tandem with IU's adjusted BCA, which, however,
does not incorporate any affiliate support. IU's ratings are in
the same level of Brazil's government bond ratings and thus,
the rating assigned to IUH's notes would face downward pressure
if Brazil's sovereign rating is downgraded or if IU's asset quality,
capital and profitability weaken materially.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is headquartered in São
Paulo, Brazil. The bank-holding company had total
consolidated assets of BRL2,075.1 billion and shareholders'
equity of BRL137.8 billion as of 30 June 2020.
LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco S.A.
were affirmed:
.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed
Ba2, outlook stable
.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable
.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
rating affirmed (P)Ba2
.. Brazilian long-term local currency bank deposit
rating affirmed at Aa1.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency bank deposit
rating affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk
rating affirmed at Not Prime
.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty
risk rating affirmed at Aaa.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty
risk rating affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Ba1(cr)
.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Not Prime(cr)
.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2
.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2
- Outlook stable
The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco S.A.
(Cayman Islands) were affirmed:
.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk
rating affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Ba1(cr)
.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Not Prime(cr)
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
rating affirmed (P)Ba2
.. Long-term foreign currency deposit note MTN rating
affirmed (P)Ba3
The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
were affirmed:
.. Long-term local currency issuer rating affirmed
Ba3, outlook stable
.. Short-term local currency issuer rating affirmed
Not Prime
.. Brazilian long-term local currency issuer rating
affirmed at A1.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency issuer rating
affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
rating affirmed at (P)Ba3
.. Short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
rating affirmed at (P)Not Prime
.. Foreign currency subordinated MTN rating affirmed at
(P)B1
.. Preferred stock non-cumulative MTN rating affirmed
at (P)B2
- Outlook stable
The following ratings and assessments of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
(Cayman Islands) were affirmed:
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
rating affirmed at (P)Ba3
.. Short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN
rating affirmed at (P)Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt
rating affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable
.. Foreign currency subordinated MTN rating affirmed at
Ba3
.. Foreign currency subordinated MTN rating affirmed at
(P)B1
.. Foreign currency subordinated debt rating affirmed at
B1(hyb)
.. Preferred stock non-cumulative MTN rating affirmed
at (P)B2
.. Preferred stock non-cumulative debt rating affirmed
at B2(hyb)
- Outlook stable
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
