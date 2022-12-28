Moody's affirms Itau Uruguay's Baa3 deposit ratings; outlook stable

New York, December 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all of Banco Itau Uruguay S.A.'s (Itau Uruguay) ratings, following the affirmation of the bank's ba1 baseline credit assessment (BCA). Moody's affirmed the bank's long- and short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa3 and Prime-3, respectively, as well as its long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa2(cr) and Prime-2(cr). The outlook on ratings remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming Itau Uruguay's ba1 BCA, Moody's acknowledges the consistent track record of the bank's asset quality metrics during different economic cycles, particularly during the past two years. In September 2022, Itau Uruguay's ratio of problem loans to gross loans was 0.64%, lower than 0.84% one year prior and the 1.03% average of annual ratios during 2019-2021. The good performance of asset quality metrics reflects the bank's conservative management of credit risk and a portfolio of low-risk corporate borrowers that account for about 70% of the total loan book. Despite the low level loan delinquency, Itau Uruguay maintains a prudently high volume of loan loss reserves, at 3.3x problem loans in September 2022, to cushion its capital base against potential losses from asset quality deterioration.

The ba1 BCA also reflects the bank's long track record of steady access to stable core funding, specifically granular low-cost dollar-denominated deposits that accounted for about 88% of the bank's total funding in September 2022. These deposits have been largely sticky in past years, although they are inherently of short-term nature, as 98% matured in less than 30 days as of September 2022. They also result in low reliance for the bank on confidence-sensitive market funding, a credit positive. In addition, Itau Uruguay's sizable position of liquid assets, with a ratio of liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets of 55.2% in September 2022, mitigates liquidity risks and also contributes to the rating affirmation.

Itau Uruguay's capitalization, measured by Moody's preferred ratio of tangible common-equity to risk-weighted assets (TCE/RWA), lowered to 9.96% in September 2022 from 10.52% one year before, reflecting the bank's loan growth in the same period. The bank's modest level of Moody's TCE ratio is another challenge to its financial profile, particularly in the next two to three quarters when slower economic activity will likely weigh on profitability, and thus, pressuring its capital replenishment capacity. On a regulatory basis, the bank reported an increase of its total capital ratio to 13.6% in September 2022, from 10.7% one year prior, reflecting a private issuance of a $200 million subordinated bond that was acquired entirely by Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch.

The bank's rating strengths are challenged by its modest profitability, which reflects Itau Uruguay's predominant business as corporate lender, originating mostly dollar-denominated loans with lower lending rates than peso-denominated loans. The large position of dollar-denominated assets also results in higher volatility to profitability in periods of sizable fluctuation in the peso-dollar exchange rate, particularly yielding losses when the Uruguayan peso appreciates strongly against the US-dollar.

The affirmation of Itau Uruguay's Baa3 deposit ratings also incorporates Moody's assessment of a very high probability of affiliate support from Itau Unibanco S.A. (Ba2 stable, ba2), which results in a one-notch uplift to the bank's deposit ratings from its BCA of ba1.

The stable outlook considers our expectation that Itau Uruguay's financial profile will remain consistent with a ba1 BCA over the next 12 to 18 months, despite the forecasted slowdown in economic activity in Uruguay.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade pressure on Itau Uruguay's BCA could result from the bank reporting strong and consistent improvement in the origination of recurring earnings, with consequent increase of its capital position. The bank's BCA could also face upward pressure if the bank reports good asset quality metrics in the next 12 to 18 months, particularly in a scenario of slowdown of economic growth in Uruguay.

Downward pressure on Itau Uruguay's BCA could arise if the bank reports significant weakening of asset quality in the next 12 to 18 months, with a resulting deterioration of the bank's capital position. The BCA could also be downgraded if the bank's profitability were to deteriorate significantly in the same period.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco Itau Uruguay S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-3

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Itau Uruguay S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexandre Albuquerque

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

