New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Itaú CorpBanca's (Itaú Chile) A3 long-term deposit ratings, as well its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of A2 and its Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of A2(cr). At the same time, Moody's also upgraded Itaú Chile's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa2, from baa3, as well as its adjusted BCA to baa1, from baa2, reflecting improvements in its standalone credit strength, in particular future earnings generation and capital position.

The outlook on the deposit ratings assigned to Itaú Chile was change to stable, from negative.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Itaú CorpBanca

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable from Negative

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Itaú CorpBanca

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa1 from baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa2 from baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Itaú CorpBanca

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Itaú Chile's BCA to baa2 is driven by gradual and sustaiable improvements in asset quality, profitability, and capital indicators, primarily over the past two years, benefited by the reinforcement of risk management practices and the repositioning into the retail banking sector in Chile. The BCA upgrade also incorporates Moody's expectation that future risks will be more contained in the coming quarters due to rigid risk underwriting criteria and conservative provisioning policies established by its Brazilian parent Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco, Ba3 stable). The majority control by Itaú Unibanco will ensure stability in the bank's capitalization, which will also be supported by increased recurring earnings generation as the bank continues to grow into higher-margined retail lending and fee-based activities in Chile.

Itaú Chile's core earnings generation capacity improved, reaching a net income to tangible assets of 1.2% in June 2022, from 0.75% in 2021, benefiting from higher interest rates, cost efficiencies, and lower provisioning costs. The bank's retail strategy will also help it to lower its above-peers funding costs, as Itaú Chile is able to retain the recent deposit inflows from retail customers, which added funding diversification and stability as well as improved its liquidity profile over the past 18 months. In addition, over the past six years, Itaú Chile was able to reduce the legacy large corporate loan concentrations, and its exposure to riskier borrowers and sectors has also declined. Itaú Chile's nonperforming loans (NPLs) improved to 2% of gross loans as of June 2022, from 2.8% in December 2019, benefitting from ample support measures from the Chilean government for individuals and troubled companies. Moody's expects delinquency level to remain manageable as economic activity slows in Chile and the liquidity conditions of households normalizes. The bank's conservative loan loss reserves (including mandatory and voluntary reserves) represented 169% of NPLs and 3.4% of gross loans in June 2022 and will help to mitigate future rise in credit losses.

The baa2 BCA also reflects Moody's expectation that Itaú Chile's credit strength will remain supported by an ample tangible common equity to adjusted risk-weighted assets, that stood at 10.0% as of June 2022, well above the 6.92% a year earlier, which will continue to be backed by internal earnings generation to support the expansion of the franchise. In November 2021, the bank received a capital injection of CLP830 billion from its controlling shareholder Itaú Unibanco. A lower dividend payout at the legal Chilean minimum of 30% underscores management's commitment.

Itaú Chile's baa1 adjusted BCA incorporates Moody's assessment of a very high probability of affiliate support stemming from its parent Itaú Unibanco, which results in one notch of uplift from the bank's baa2 BCA. This assessment takes into consideration the level of controls and managerial involvement, as well as integrated risk oversight. In addition, Moody's also incorporates a high likelihood of support by the Chilean government (A1 negative) to Itaú Chile, considering the importance of its market share and visibility in the Chilean market, and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported failure. Our assessment of government support translates into an additional notch of uplift from the Adjusted BCA of baa1, to a deposit rating of A3.

In changing the ratings outlook to stable, from negative, Moody's acknowledges the bank's improved standalone financial strength, as evidenced by the upgrade of its BCA to baa2, from baa3, and Moody's expectation that earnings generation capacity will continue to improve supporting stable capitalization levels, and thus, enhancing the bank's loss-absorption capacity, while further asset quality improvements will be more limited as the franchise increases its position in the competitive retail banking business in Chile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the deposits rating is more limited because Itaú Chile's ratings already benefit from one notch of uplift resulting from Moody's assessment of very high affiliate support and high government support. However, the bank's BCA would rise as Itaú Chile is able to continue to improve and sustain profitability indicators and asset quality indicators also improve further.

Conversely, Itaú Chile's ratings could be downgraded if there is significant increase in the NPL ratio coupled with material decline in profitability, which could result from execution risks and challenges related to the bank's implementation of its retail strategy. Capital is a key rating driver, and a fall would also pressure its deposit ratings downward. An accelerated expansion in Colombia, consistently above 25% of gross loans, would exert pressure on the bank's ratings, because of Colombia's Macro Profile of Moderate+, which is below Chile's Strong.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

