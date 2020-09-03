Moody's affirms Ivanti Software's B3 CFR, outlook stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Ivanti Software, Inc.'s ("Ivanti") ratings including the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), B2 senior secured bank credit facility ratings and Caa2 senior secured second lien term loan rating. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Ivanti will maintain relatively stable operating performance despite the effects of the pandemic and global recession on the company's business operations. The company's stable base of maintenance revenues and continued growth in its SaaS offerings are expected to provide resilience to cash flows and EBITDA generation through the recession.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ivanti Software, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ivanti Software, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ivanti's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, relatively small scale relative to its infrastructure & security software peers, and modest organic long-term growth prospects. In addition, the company is majority owned by private equity sponsors Clearlake Capital and is expected to maintain aggressive financial policies as evidenced by the high levels of debt leverage used to fund the LBO of Ivanti and acquisition of HEAT Software.

The rating also considers Ivanti's strong niche market position in endpoint management and security software to enterprise customers, high proportion of recurring revenues and very high profitability. Ivanti's primary products face competition from much larger companies including Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software, International Business Machines Corporation and Broadcom Corporation (Symantec and CA), as well as numerous other niche players.

Ivanti has faced challenges through the recession brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, particularly in its sales of new software licenses and service offerings. However, Ivanti's newer subscription and SaaS based offerings continue to grow. While Moody's expects Ivanti's revenues to decline modestly in 2020, over the long term, the company has the potential to grow in the low to mid-single digit percent range.

As of the LTM period ended June 30, 2020, Moody's adjusted leverage was about 6.7x when adjusting for certain one-time expense however, when adjusting for change in deferred revenue, cash adjusted leverage was approximately 7.4x. Moody's expects that over the next 12-18 months, leverage will decline modestly as the pandemic subsides and Ivanti's SaaS and subscription based product lines continue to grow and make up a larger share of the overall business. The company is expected to maintain positive free cash flow to debt of approximately 1-3% through 2021.

Ivanti's liquidity is good based on a total cash balance of $53 million as of June 30, 2020, Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow and access to a $75 million revolver ($22 million drawn as of June 30, 2020). The company is required to comply with a springing revolver in any quarter end where revolver drawings exceed 30% of the total commitment. Ivanti is not currently required to comply with the springing covenant.

Though Ivanti is currently experiencing revenue and EBITDA headwinds arising from the economic recession, the stable outlook reflects the company's good liquidity and Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months performance will begin to return to modest organic growth. As the growth of Ivanti's SaaS offerings outpaces declines in new license sales, overall revenue and EBITDA growth is expected to improve.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Ivanti's exposure to the North American and European economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Ivanti's performance degrades such that Moody's expects leverage to remain over 8x or free cash flow to debt is negative on other than a temporary basis.

Ratings could be upgraded if Ivanti demonstrates consistent organic growth, maintains Moody's adjusted leverage below 7x while also maintaining free cash flow to debt above 5%.

Ivanti Software, Inc. is a provider of IT operations management software and security software to global enterprise customers. The company generated pro forma revenues of approximately $484 million in 2019. Ivanti, headquartered in Utah, is owned by funds affiliated with private equity sponsors Clearlake Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

