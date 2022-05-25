Moody's affirms J&J's Aaa rating; revises outlook to stable from negative

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Aaa long-term ratings of Johnson & Johnson ("J&J"), as well as the Prime-1 short-term rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative.

"The outlook change to stable from negative reflects J&J's ongoing progress at resolving litigation uncertainties. Combined with strong operating performance and rising cash levels, J&J is likely to absorb litigation liabilities without material credit profile degradation," stated Michael Levesque, Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The affirmation of J&J's Aaa rating considers significant global scale and market presence, excellent diversity, and a strong financial profile even with the upcoming separation of the consumer products business," continued Levesque.

Social and governance considerations are relevant to the rating action. Progress at resolving opioid and talc litigation reduces social risk exposures related to customer relations and responsible production, contributing to the outlook change to stable from negative. Further, the affirmation of the Aaa rating reflects J&J's strong governance practices including a conservative approach to financial strategy and risk management and a successful track record.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Johnson & Johnson

Â….Senior unsecured rating, affirmed Aaa

Â….Senior unsecured MTN program, affirmed (P)Aaa

.....Senior unsecured Shelf, affirmed (P)Aaa

Â….Issuer rating, affirmed Aaa

Â….Commercial paper, affirmed Prime-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Johnson & Johnson

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

J&J's Aaa rating reflects the company's large scale and market presence, strong product and geographic diversity, and high margins. J&J's well-performing pharmaceutical unit will generate mid-to-high single digit growth, driving total company revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Blockbusters like Darzalex and Tremfya will contribute to strong growth, as will ongoing launches from the pipeline. Based on J&J's long-held conservative financial policies, Moody's anticipates deleveraging through earnings growth resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x.

Tempering these strengths, J&J's largest product, Stelara, will face biosimilar competition in several years. J&J's planned separation of its consumer products unit will reduce scale, diversity and earnings. Cash outlays related to litigation will constrain free cash flow for the next several years, and resolution of talc litigation is not complete. Other social risks including global pricing pressure, and policy risks related to drug pricing. In addition, there is event risk related to debt-funded acquisitions.

Social and governance considerations are material to J&J's rating. J&J faces highly negative social risk exposures, reflected in the S-4 issuer profile score. However, ongoing resolution of opioid and talc litigation has reduced this exposure and resulted in a revised score, which was previously S-5, signifying very highly negative exposures. The S-4 issuer profile score also considers social risk exposures stemming from demographics and societal trends. While these trends are favorable from a healthcare utilization standpoint, they are also driving healthcare payers to implement measures curbing healthcare spending. In particular, numerous regulatory and legislative proposals in the US market are aimed at drug pricing. J&J's diversity outside of pharmaceuticals will help buffer it from these risks relative to pure-play pharmaceutical companies. J&J's governance issuer profile score is G-1, representing positive governance considerations. This reflects J&J's strong corporate governance practices, a successful track record and a conservative approach to financial policies and risk management. The ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-3, moderately negative. There is limited credit impact to date, but there is potential for social risk factors like litigation or drug pricing measures to cause credit profile deterioration over time.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations for strong operating performance and additional progress at resolving litigation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include increasing exposure to litigation uncertainties, large debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases, or changes in financial policies such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.5x.

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") is one of the world's largest healthcare companies, with 2021 revenues of approximately $94 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

