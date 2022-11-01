Moody's affirms J&J's Aaa rating; stable outlook

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Aaa long-term ratings of Johnson & Johnson ("J&J"), as well as the Prime-1 short-term rating. The outlook remains stable. This rating action follows the announcement that J&J will acquire Abiomed, Inc. ("Abiomed") for approximately $16.6 billion in net upfront consideration, plus potential future payouts under contingent value rights. The acquisition is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, and funding will consist of a combination of cash on hand and short-term borrowings.

Although the specific funding mix has not been announced, the affirmation of the Aaa rating considers J&J's considerable financial resources, including cash on hand of over $30 billion and free cash flow after dividends of approximately $9 billion annually. Moody's anticipates that any substantial increase in short-term debt levels will be followed by steady deleveraging from both earnings growth and debt repayment. In addition, material cash inflows are likely in 2023 based on the pending separation of J&J's consumer products division.

Despite a rich price tag based on a high earnings multiple, Abiomed will bring a high-growth suite of commercialized cardiovascular devices in the coronary intervention category. Products like the Impella heart pump for patients with severe coronary artery disease and the Breethe OXY-1 oxygenation system for patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass reflect significant innovation and serve high unmet medical needs.

Governance considerations are relevant to the rating action. The affirmation of the Aaa rating reflects J&J's strong governance practices including a conservative approach to financial strategy and risk management and a successful track record in acquisition integration and deleveraging.

RATINGS RATIONALE

J&J's Aaa rating reflects the company's large scale and market presence, strong product and geographic diversity, and high margins. J&J's well-performing pharmaceutical unit will generate mid-to-high single digit growth, driving total company revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Blockbusters like Darzalex and Tremfya will contribute to strong growth, as will ongoing launches from the pipeline. Based on J&J's long-held conservative financial policies, Moody's anticipates deleveraging following the Abiomed acquisition, resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x.

Tempering these strengths, J&J's largest product, Stelara, will face biosimilar competition over the next 1-2 years. J&J's planned separation of its consumer products unit will reduce scale, diversity and earnings. Cash outlays related to litigation will constrain free cash flow for the next several years, and resolution of talc litigation is not complete. Other social risks including global pricing pressure, and policy risks related to drug pricing including the US Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, there is event risk related to additional debt-funded acquisitions.

Social and governance considerations are material to J&J's rating. J&J faces highly negative social risk exposures, reflected in the S-4 issuer profile score. This includes exposure to responsible production risks and customer relations risks related to its opioid and talc litigation. A pending ruling from a US Federal Court of Appeals will help provide clarity with respect to J&J's talc legal strategy involving the bankruptcy of a subsidiary. The S-4 issuer profile score also considers social risk exposures stemming from demographics and societal trends. While these trends are favorable from a healthcare utilization standpoint, they are also driving healthcare payers to implement measures curbing healthcare spending. In particular, provisions of the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act will negatively impact drug prices, although the impact will not become material until 2026 and beyond. J&J's diversity outside of pharmaceuticals, which will be enhanced by the Abiomed acquisition, will help buffer it from these risks relative to pure-play pharmaceutical companies. J&J's governance issuer profile score is G-1, representing positive governance considerations. This reflects J&J's strong corporate governance practices, a successful track record and a conservative approach to financial policies and risk management. The ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-3, moderately negative. There is limited credit impact to date, but there is potential for social risk factors like litigation or drug pricing measures to cause credit profile deterioration over time.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations for strong operating performance, deleveraging after the Abiomed acquisition, and continued progress at resolving litigation exposures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include increasing exposure to litigation uncertainties, large debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases, or changes in financial policies such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.5x.

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") is one of the world's largest healthcare companies, with revenues for the 12 months ended October 2, 2002 totaled approximately $95 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

