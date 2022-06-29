Moody's affirms JM Smucker's Baa2/Prime-2 ratings; outlook stable

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings of The J.M. Smucker Company (Smucker). The rating outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: J.M. Smucker Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: J.M. Smucker Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

JM Smucker's Baa2 rating is supported by its strong US-market consumer brands, its diversified portfolio of attractive product categories, strong profit margins, and balanced financial policy. Key challenges include ongoing volume declines in mainstream dry dog food, intensifying competition in premium pet food and inherent earnings volatility in coffee and nut butter products, which are subject to volatile input costs and intense price competition.

Although the company faced extraordinary inflation and supply chain pressures in its fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2022 as well as normalization of volumes after a pandemic related surge the year before, financial performance and key credit metrics remained strong for the rating category in the year just ended. Debt to EBITDA leverage of 2.8x was below the 3.0x level that could position Smucker for an upgrade despite slightly lower EBITDA with leverage benefiting from a reduction of debt. However, the year ahead will be more challenging as inflation pressures persist and as the company absorbs the effects of its recall of Jif products, setting back its progress on metrics temporarily. Moody's now expects Debt to EBITDA leverage of slightly above 3x at fiscal year end 2023, even adjusting for certain one-time recall expenses, reverting back closer to current levels in 2024. Profits will be pressured in the U.S. due to rising input costs for raw materials, freight, and labor, but Moody's generally expects that J.M. Smucker will be able to pass these higher costs to consumers. Still, although elasticity has remained below expectations, the risk of consumers trading down is rising with continued price increases. In addition, the long term effects on brand strength following the Jif recall remain to be seen, although Moody's expects any effect on market share to be temporary. The earnings headwinds along with increased capital spending in part to support Uncrustables capacity expansion will lead to weaker free cash flow over the next few years, though Moody's expects the investments will ultimately drive higher free cash flow once capex subsides.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects credit metrics that will remain strong for the rating category even with the challenges of the year ahead and Moody's expectation that the company will take active steps to mitigate issues contributing to the recall and support the brand. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company continues to maintain conservative financial policies and good liquidity.

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x, retained cash flow to net debt approaches 18%, and the company can navigate post-pandemic demand normalization to drive organic revenue growth and stabilize margins, while also maintaining conservative financial policies.

J.M. Smucker's ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences serious operating challenges that weaken earnings such as market share losses or rising input costs, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, or if retained cash flow to net debt falls below 12%. A downgrade could also result from large debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions, or a deterioration in liquidity.

J.M. Smucker will maintain excellent liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Internally generated cash will comfortably exceed the company's operating needs including capital expenditures of around $550 million and dividend payments of over $400 million. Free cash flow is projected to be modest in fiscal year 2023, followed by over $200 million in fiscal year 2024. Cash balances totaled $170 million as of April 30, 2022.

J.M. Smucker has a $2.0 billion commercial paper (CP) program with $180 million outstanding as of April 2022 that is backstopped by a $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility with a group of 11 banks which matures in August 2026. The covenants include a minimum EBITDA to interest coverage of 3.75x and Moody's expects the company to retain ample cushion. At April 30, 2022 the covenant calculation was at 10.22x. Debt maturities are manageable with the next maturity being $1 billion due in March 2025, and $500 million maturing in December 2027.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

J.M. Smucker's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital for its food products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

J. M. Smucker has moderately negative environmental risk exposure (E-3) as is typical for the food manufacturing sector, which is exposed to environmental risks such as soil/water and land use for raw its food ingredients, and energy & emissions impacts. The company has neutral to low exposure to carbon transition and water management. Waste and pollution risks are moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks and natural capital reflects reliance on food ingredients derived from agriculture including coffee beans, corn, soybeans, nuts, wheat and oils. Limitations on the availability of and rising costs for such ingredients due to environmental or other factors would increase Smucker's costs and weaken profits and cash flow. Smucker's scale, solid market positions and pricing power help to partially mitigate these risks.

Smucker, like the overall packaged food sector, is moderately negatively (S-3) exposed to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards and customer relations. Smucker's moderately negative exposure to responsible production reflects the sourcing of a number of raw materials, including nuts and coffee. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain to ensure sufficient flow of raw materials to meet production schedules. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestibles and face the risks around proper labeling, contamination or product recalls. Smucker has neutral to low exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting its ability to adapt its offering to changes in end-consumer preferences. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce.

Smucker's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2). J.M. Smucker maintains a conservative financial strategy and risk management, consistent with its stated commitment to maintain a solid investment grade profile. The company targets a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio in the 2.5-3.0x range but could periodically increase leverage above that level for acquisitions. Conservative financial policy helps to outweigh the moderate negative of a dual class share structure and some family ownership. Specifically, shares held more than four years or received through various equity plans are entitled to 10 votes per share while all other shares are entitled to one vote per share. Because it is difficult to track length of ownership, there is uncertainty as to the precise distribution of voting power. Family members hold roughly 4% of the shares but could achieve as much as approximately 30% of the voting power depending on their holding period relative to others.

Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, The J.M. Smucker Company, is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food products primarily in North America. The company's well-known food brands include Smucker's, Folgers, Jif, and Uncrustables. The company's pet food and snacks brands include Meow Mix, Kibbles `n Bits , Milk-Bone, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Gravy Train, Nature's Recipe, Milo's Kitchen and Rachael Ray Nutrish which was acquired in 2019. J.M. Smucker holds long-term licenses for Dunkin' Donuts packaged coffee products, including K-Cups that are manufactured through a packaging agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper. The company has divested of several businesses in recent years including its Crisco oils and shortening business, its Natural Balance pet food business, its Knudson and TruRoots organic beverage and grains businesses and its private label dry pet food business. The company is publicly traded with the founding family holding roughly 4% of the shares but could achieve as much as approximately 30% of the voting power depending on their holding period relative to others. J.M. Smucker reported $8.0 billion in sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

