Moody's affirms Jacinta's rating, stable outlook

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 senior secured rating of Jacinta Solar Farm Finance, Ltd. (Jacinta). The outlook is stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jacinta Solar Farm Finance, Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jacinta Solar Farm Finance, Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jacinta's Baa3 senior secured rating reflects the long-term, fixed-price power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE), Uruguay's government owned electricity company. The Government of Uruguay (Baa2 stable) acts as a guarantor of UTE's obligations. Further supporting Jacinta's creditworthiness is the set of guarantees and liquidated damage protections from operations and maintenance (O&M) providers and equipment suppliers. Jacinta also benefits from a track record of adequate production levels, that have been an average of 8.3% above Moody's expectations in 2021 and 2022 amid abundant irradiation over the period. Jacinta's notes hold typical project finance features for creditor protection. Those include collateral in all of the project's assets and contracts, restrictions to additional debt and distributions, and a six-month debt service reserve account, among others.

Constraining Jacinta's credit profile is its relatively high leverage. Additionally, the PPA with UTE accounts for a fixed remuneration of $126/MWh since 2021, without any automatic adjustment for inflation. As a result, the project is exposed to margin compression in the context of rising costs. The rating's base case assume production levels in line with P90, with equipment degradation varying from 0.5% to 1% and an average operating cost increase of 3% per year over the life of the debt. As a result, the average DSCR on the updated rating's base case is 1.37x.

The stable rating outlook takes into consideration our expectation of stable and predictable cash flows deriving from the long-term PPA with moderate cost pressures, supporting a projected DSCR in the range of 1.30x to 1.40x over the remaining life of the notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A higher-than-expected energy production leading to a DSCR consistently above 1.40x would exert positive pressure on Jacinta's rating. Given the close links between the off-taker the credit quality of the Uruguayan government, the sovereign rating would also be an important rating consideration for an upgrade.

An unforeseen reduction in cash flow that leads to a DSCR below 1.2x for an extended period could exert downward pressure on the rating. A downgrade of the sovereign rating or a perceived deterioration in the credit quality of the off-taker would also exert negative rating pressure.

COMPANY PROFILE

Jacinta Solar Farm SRL, is a limited liability special purpose vehicle organized and existing under the laws of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay and the direct owner of the project. The project consists of a 50MW ac solar farm located in the Department of Salto, Uruguay. Jacinta Solar Farm Finance, Ltd. is a special purpose exempted company with limited liability, incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands that will act as participant under the IDB Invest B Loan pursuant to a customary participation agreement to be entered into with IDB Invest and will issue the Notes to fund its participation. Jacinta Solar Farm SRL and the Sponsor (Invenergy Renewables LLC) are entities indirectly owned, operated and controlled by Invenergy Investment Company LLC.

The principal methodology used in this ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

