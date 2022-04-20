Moody's affirms Jadex Inc.'s B2 CFR. Outlook changed to negative.

Approximately $530 million of debt securities affected

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Jadex Inc.'s B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 senior secured credit facility rating. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The outlook change to negative reflects uncertainty in efficiently and effectively passing along cost inflation, given the lack of a track record as a stand-alone company. Lack of recent success has pressured financial leverage above expectations to over 7.0x adjusted debt to EBITDA, which was already elevated given an aggressive financial policy and history of debt financed dividend. However, the company has adopted a more proactive pricing approach in 2022 to absorb future inflationary pressures that, if executed well, is expected to benefit EBITDA and debt leverage.

"EBITDA improvement in 2022 and 2023 is contingent on effectively combating cost inflation with sufficient and timely pricing actions, as well as, benefits from recent growth capital expenditure initiatives", said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Rating Actions:

..Issuer: Jadex Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jadex Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jadex's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's small scale (revenue), high leverage, aggressive financial policy, low EBITDA margin, minimal free cash flow, and limited track record as a stand-alone company. With a more proactive approach to passing along input cost and other inflation through pricing actions, and benefits from new business and growth capital expenditure initiatives, we expect EBITDA improvement and lower debt leverage.

Our B2 rating also reflects Jadex's extensive material science capabilities and diversified business mix primarily serving relatively stable end markets including consumer products, food, and healthcare. Only a minority portion of the company's business (~11%) is exposed to the automotive, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, which have more cyclical characteristics. In addition, Jadex manufactures zinc and steel-based coinage for governments that further diversifies its portfolio. The company's material science capabilities enable the Jadex to provide exclusive customer solutions across its portfolio, including sustainability advantages in the packaging space and innovative solutions in the medical segment, which create stickiness with customers and barriers to entry.

The negative outlook reflects execution risk in effectively implementing sufficient pricing actions to combat cost inflation, which is paramount to generating EBITDA improvement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is sustainable improvement in credit metrics and cashflow, and a less aggressive financial policy is exercised. Specifically, debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x, adjusted EBITDA-to-interest is above 3.5x, and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 4.0%.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in credit metrics or liquidity. Specifically, if debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, adjusted EBITDA-to-interest is below 2.5x, and free cash flow-to-debt is below 1.0%.

Jadex Inc., headquartered in Greenville, SC, is a manufacturer of rigid and flexible plastic packaging and zinc and steel-based products. Jadex is a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

