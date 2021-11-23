Moody's affirms Jamaica's B2 ratings; maintains stable outlook

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Government of Jamaica's long-term issuer and senior
unsecured ratings at B2. The senior unsecured shelf rating has
also been affirmed at (P)B2. The outlook on the ratings remains
stable.
The rating affirmation at B2 reflects the following key drivers:
• Jamaica's strong commitment to fiscal consolidation will
support declining government debt metrics after a temporary increase
• Low growth, limited diversification and the small size of
the economy are structural factors that constrain Jamaica's economic
and credit prospects
The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the rating. The pace
of economic recovery will remain tied to that of tourism, and the
economy will remain vulnerable to weather-related shocks.
Moody's expectation for a return to pre-pandemic fiscal trends
of large primary surpluses and declining government debt ratios rests
on the authorities' continued adherence to medium-term debt
targets.
In a related action, Moody's has also affirmed the senior unsecured
debt ratings of government-related entities Air Jamaica Limited
and National Road Operating and Construct. Co Ltd. at B2.
These ratings are based on an explicit debt guarantee provided by the
government. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
Jamaica's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling
remains unchanged at Ba1 and its long-term foreign-currency
(FC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at Ba3. The four-notch
gap between the LC ceiling and issuer rating reflects very low political
risk and predictable and reliable institutions balanced against a reliance
on tourism, which represents a shared macro risk. The two-notch
gap between the LC and FC ceilings balances the recent track record of
improved policymaking against a high level of external indebtedness and
limited capital account openness.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE B2 RATING
JAMAICA'S STRONG COMMITMENT TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION WILL SUPPORT
DECLINING GOVERNMENT DEBT METRICS AFTER A TEMPORARY INCREASE
Moody's expects the rise in debt and deterioration in Jamaica's
fiscal accounts to be temporary compared to most B-rated peers,
which will experience a permanent increase in debt burdens. Jamaica's
debt burden will begin to decline in fiscal 2021/22 (year ending March
2022), driven by an improvement in the primary surplus to around
6% of GDP. Government revenue has recovered quickly,
with tax revenue up 20% year-over-year through the
first six months of fiscal 2021/22 (April to September 2021) compared
to the same period in the prior fiscal year, and down just 2.7%
compared to the same period in fiscal 2019/20, the last pre-pandemic
fiscal year.
Total government revenue also benefits from a JMD33 billion dividend from
the Bank of Jamaica, which reflects three years of profits by the
central bank. Even excluding the Bank of Jamaica dividend,
the easing of containment measures and normalization of economic activity
will support revenue returning to pre-pandemic levels by fiscal
2022/23. With pandemic-related spending measures being temporary
and equal to around 1% of GDP, Jamaica's primary and
fiscal balances will be consistent with the government's target
to reduce government debt to 60% of GDP by fiscal 2027/28.
Despite improving debt burden and debt affordability, fiscal metrics
will remain weaker compared with other B-rated sovereigns.
Moody's estimates Jamaica's government debt will end fiscal
2021/22 at 103% of GDP, compared to the B-rated median
of 58%. Debt affordability, as measured by interest
to revenue, has improved from 30% in fiscal 2014/15 to 22%
in fiscal 2020/21, but will remain above the median of B-rated
peers (8.4%).
With around 60% of debt denominated in foreign currencies,
the government's balance sheet has a high exposure to exchange rate
shocks. Moody's expects the debt structure to improve over
time, as the government seeks to fund 70% of its gross financing
needs in the domestic market on an annual basis in the coming years.
Over time, this will reduce the share of foreign-currency-denominated
debt.
Jamaica's ability to withstand the coronavirus shock without a permanent
deterioration in its credit fundamentals reflects structural reforms undertaken
prior to the pandemic, which resulted in the buildup of buffers
to limit the impact of the economic shock. The establishment of
the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which sets medium-term target
for government debt, supported a reduction in the interest burden,
fiscal consolidation efforts and lower gross borrowing requirements.
Very large primary surpluses, averaging over 7% of GDP between
2015 and 2019, afforded the government space to provide fiscal stimulus
without jeopardizing the government's medium-term fiscal
objectives.
LOW GROWTH, LIMITED DIVERSIFICATION AND A SMALL SIZE OF THE ECONOMY
CONTINUE TO CONSTRAIN JAMAICA'S ECONOMIC AND CREDIT PROSPECTS
Jamaica's economic strength is constrained by its historically low
growth rates, small size, limited diversification and exposure
to natural disasters, which result in high real GDP growth volatility.
Between 2010 and 2019, Jamaica averaged real GDP growth of 0.6%,
significantly lower than the median 4.2% growth rate for
B-rated sovereigns over the same period. Jamaica's
economy also displayed higher volatility in real GDP growth, a reflection
of structural features that constrain economic strength. These
include the economy's small size and reliance on tourism as a key
source of employment, income and export earnings, and vulnerability
to external shocks.
Given large direct and indirect contributions from tourism, economic
activity declined more significantly in 2020 than most other B-rated
sovereigns, with real GDP contracting by 10%. Moody's
expects a subdued recovery, in part because tourism will recover
more slowly than most other sectors. Jamaica will be one of only
two B-rated sovereigns that will not return to 2019 levels of output
until 2023.
The tourism industry has enjoyed a robust recovery since the beginning
of 2020, driven primarily by pent-up demand from US travelers.
Recent monthly data show tourist arrivals are around 70%-75%
of 2019 levels, up from the start of the year when tourist arrivals
were 20%-25% of 2019 levels. The recovery
has occurred despite a relatively low vaccination rate on the island and
restrictions on movement, which included curfews and limits of social
gatherings.
Jamaica's economy will experience very high growth in 2021,
with real GDP expanding 4.5%, followed by another
year of above-normal growth in 2022 at 2.7%,
before growth returns closer to its potential rate of around 2%.
RATIONALE FOR A STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the rating. The pace
of economic recovery will be tied to the outlook for the tourism sector,
while the economy will remain vulnerable to weather-related shocks.
Moody's expectations for a return to pre-pandemic fiscal
trends of large primary surpluses driving a reduction in government debt
rests on the government's continued adherence to its medium-term
debt targets. An increase in exchange rate volatility could slow
the pace of debt reduction, while inflationary pressures could lead
to an increase in public sector wages and higher domestic borrowing costs.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's assesses Jamaica's exposure to environmental risks
as moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score) reflecting physical
climate risks and water risk, given the significant risks posed
by climate events on the economy and government finances. Hurricanes
and tropical storms have a significant negative impact on Jamaica's
tourism industry and its physical capital stock. Water risks capture
the impact of droughts and heavy rain on Jamaica's agriculture production,
which represents a significant share of GDP and employment.
Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile
score), and it is mainly related to health and safety, which
captures the country's very high crime and murder rate. In
addition, high rates of outward migration, particularly among
highly skilled workers, result in a loss of human capital.
The influence of governance on Jamaica's credit profile is moderately
negative (G-3 issuer profile score) and captures Jamaica's
history of default, which weighs on otherwise improving institutional
capacity and policy effectiveness. Jamaica ranks particularly well
in terms of government effectiveness, control of corruption and
regulatory quality relative to other B-rated peers.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,993 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -10% (2020 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.2%
(2020 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.1%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.3% (2020 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 159.7% (2020 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba3
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 19 November 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Jamaica, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially
increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including
its debt profile, has not materially changed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP
Moody's would upgrade Jamaica's rating if it were to conclude
a steady and extended recovery in tourism is sufficiently strong to assure
a return to pre-pandemic GDP growth rates in the order of 1%-2%.
A sustained improvement in fiscal metrics, including steadily declining
government debt and interest burdens would also place upward pressure
on the rating.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING DOWN
A reversal of the progress observed in previous years on Jamaica's
fiscal position and government debt metrics driven by lower-than-expected
economic growth, insufficient fiscal consolidation efforts or the
effect of adverse exchange rate shocks on the government's balance
sheet, would weigh negatively on Jamaica's credit profile.
Increased external credit vulnerability caused by a decline in international
reserves and reduced coverage of external debt-service payments
would also be negative. Severe weather-related events that
would materially undermine the government's ability to service debt
could also trigger a negative rating action.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
