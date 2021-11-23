info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Jamaica's B2 ratings; maintains stable outlook

23 Nov 2021

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Jamaica's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at B2. The senior unsecured shelf rating has also been affirmed at (P)B2. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

The rating affirmation at B2 reflects the following key drivers:

• Jamaica's strong commitment to fiscal consolidation will support declining government debt metrics after a temporary increase

• Low growth, limited diversification and the small size of the economy are structural factors that constrain Jamaica's economic and credit prospects

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the rating. The pace of economic recovery will remain tied to that of tourism, and the economy will remain vulnerable to weather-related shocks. Moody's expectation for a return to pre-pandemic fiscal trends of large primary surpluses and declining government debt ratios rests on the authorities' continued adherence to medium-term debt targets.

In a related action, Moody's has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt ratings of government-related entities Air Jamaica Limited and National Road Operating and Construct. Co Ltd. at B2. These ratings are based on an explicit debt guarantee provided by the government. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Jamaica's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at Ba1 and its long-term foreign-currency (FC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at Ba3. The four-notch gap between the LC ceiling and issuer rating reflects very low political risk and predictable and reliable institutions balanced against a reliance on tourism, which represents a shared macro risk. The two-notch gap between the LC and FC ceilings balances the recent track record of improved policymaking against a high level of external indebtedness and limited capital account openness.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE B2 RATING

JAMAICA'S STRONG COMMITMENT TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION WILL SUPPORT DECLINING GOVERNMENT DEBT METRICS AFTER A TEMPORARY INCREASE

Moody's expects the rise in debt and deterioration in Jamaica's fiscal accounts to be temporary compared to most B-rated peers, which will experience a permanent increase in debt burdens. Jamaica's debt burden will begin to decline in fiscal 2021/22 (year ending March 2022), driven by an improvement in the primary surplus to around 6% of GDP. Government revenue has recovered quickly, with tax revenue up 20% year-over-year through the first six months of fiscal 2021/22 (April to September 2021) compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, and down just 2.7% compared to the same period in fiscal 2019/20, the last pre-pandemic fiscal year.

Total government revenue also benefits from a JMD33 billion dividend from the Bank of Jamaica, which reflects three years of profits by the central bank. Even excluding the Bank of Jamaica dividend, the easing of containment measures and normalization of economic activity will support revenue returning to pre-pandemic levels by fiscal 2022/23. With pandemic-related spending measures being temporary and equal to around 1% of GDP, Jamaica's primary and fiscal balances will be consistent with the government's target to reduce government debt to 60% of GDP by fiscal 2027/28.

Despite improving debt burden and debt affordability, fiscal metrics will remain weaker compared with other B-rated sovereigns. Moody's estimates Jamaica's government debt will end fiscal 2021/22 at 103% of GDP, compared to the B-rated median of 58%. Debt affordability, as measured by interest to revenue, has improved from 30% in fiscal 2014/15 to 22% in fiscal 2020/21, but will remain above the median of B-rated peers (8.4%).

With around 60% of debt denominated in foreign currencies, the government's balance sheet has a high exposure to exchange rate shocks. Moody's expects the debt structure to improve over time, as the government seeks to fund 70% of its gross financing needs in the domestic market on an annual basis in the coming years. Over time, this will reduce the share of foreign-currency-denominated debt.

Jamaica's ability to withstand the coronavirus shock without a permanent deterioration in its credit fundamentals reflects structural reforms undertaken prior to the pandemic, which resulted in the buildup of buffers to limit the impact of the economic shock. The establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which sets medium-term target for government debt, supported a reduction in the interest burden, fiscal consolidation efforts and lower gross borrowing requirements. Very large primary surpluses, averaging over 7% of GDP between 2015 and 2019, afforded the government space to provide fiscal stimulus without jeopardizing the government's medium-term fiscal objectives.

LOW GROWTH, LIMITED DIVERSIFICATION AND A SMALL SIZE OF THE ECONOMY CONTINUE TO CONSTRAIN JAMAICA'S ECONOMIC AND CREDIT PROSPECTS

Jamaica's economic strength is constrained by its historically low growth rates, small size, limited diversification and exposure to natural disasters, which result in high real GDP growth volatility. Between 2010 and 2019, Jamaica averaged real GDP growth of 0.6%, significantly lower than the median 4.2% growth rate for B-rated sovereigns over the same period. Jamaica's economy also displayed higher volatility in real GDP growth, a reflection of structural features that constrain economic strength. These include the economy's small size and reliance on tourism as a key source of employment, income and export earnings, and vulnerability to external shocks.

Given large direct and indirect contributions from tourism, economic activity declined more significantly in 2020 than most other B-rated sovereigns, with real GDP contracting by 10%. Moody's expects a subdued recovery, in part because tourism will recover more slowly than most other sectors. Jamaica will be one of only two B-rated sovereigns that will not return to 2019 levels of output until 2023.

The tourism industry has enjoyed a robust recovery since the beginning of 2020, driven primarily by pent-up demand from US travelers. Recent monthly data show tourist arrivals are around 70%-75% of 2019 levels, up from the start of the year when tourist arrivals were 20%-25% of 2019 levels. The recovery has occurred despite a relatively low vaccination rate on the island and restrictions on movement, which included curfews and limits of social gatherings.

Jamaica's economy will experience very high growth in 2021, with real GDP expanding 4.5%, followed by another year of above-normal growth in 2022 at 2.7%, before growth returns closer to its potential rate of around 2%.

RATIONALE FOR A STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the rating. The pace of economic recovery will be tied to the outlook for the tourism sector, while the economy will remain vulnerable to weather-related shocks. Moody's expectations for a return to pre-pandemic fiscal trends of large primary surpluses driving a reduction in government debt rests on the government's continued adherence to its medium-term debt targets. An increase in exchange rate volatility could slow the pace of debt reduction, while inflationary pressures could lead to an increase in public sector wages and higher domestic borrowing costs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assesses Jamaica's exposure to environmental risks as moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score) reflecting physical climate risks and water risk, given the significant risks posed by climate events on the economy and government finances. Hurricanes and tropical storms have a significant negative impact on Jamaica's tourism industry and its physical capital stock. Water risks capture the impact of droughts and heavy rain on Jamaica's agriculture production, which represents a significant share of GDP and employment.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), and it is mainly related to health and safety, which captures the country's very high crime and murder rate. In addition, high rates of outward migration, particularly among highly skilled workers, result in a loss of human capital.

The influence of governance on Jamaica's credit profile is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score) and captures Jamaica's history of default, which weighs on otherwise improving institutional capacity and policy effectiveness. Jamaica ranks particularly well in terms of government effectiveness, control of corruption and regulatory quality relative to other B-rated peers.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,993 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -10% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.2% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.1% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.3% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 159.7% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: ba3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 19 November 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Jamaica, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP

Moody's would upgrade Jamaica's rating if it were to conclude a steady and extended recovery in tourism is sufficiently strong to assure a return to pre-pandemic GDP growth rates in the order of 1%-2%. A sustained improvement in fiscal metrics, including steadily declining government debt and interest burdens would also place upward pressure on the rating.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING DOWN

A reversal of the progress observed in previous years on Jamaica's fiscal position and government debt metrics driven by lower-than-expected economic growth, insufficient fiscal consolidation efforts or the effect of adverse exchange rate shocks on the government's balance sheet, would weigh negatively on Jamaica's credit profile. Increased external credit vulnerability caused by a decline in international reserves and reduced coverage of external debt-service payments would also be negative. Severe weather-related events that would materially undermine the government's ability to service debt could also trigger a negative rating action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Rogovic
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com