Moody's affirms James Hardie's Ba1 CFR; stable outlook

Approximately $800 million of debt securities affected

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed James Hardie International Finance Designated Activity Company's (James Hardie) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Ba1 ratings on its senior unsecured notes. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. The outlook is stable.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: James Hardie Intl Fin Designated Activity Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: James Hardie Intl Fin Designated Activity Co.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

James Hardie's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by the company's: 1) established industry expertise and strong market position in the fiber cement product category, operating strategy that focuses on growth and expansion, revenue scale of nearly $4 billion, and global presence across four continents; 2) conservative financial policies and disciplined balance sheet management, including a stated long term leverage target for operation of below 2.0x net debt to EBITDA; 3) strong operating margins and EBITA to interest coverage metrics; and 4) ability to produce ongoing robust cash flow from operations.

However, the company's credit profile is constrained by: 1) high level of capital expenditures targeted on capacity expansions throughout its regions that are expected to result in negative free cash flow in the next few years and entail execution risk; 2) concentration of the majority of revenue in one niche product category, fiber cement; 3) cyclical residential new construction and repair & remodeling end markets; and 4) exposure to an asbestos liability, which is an ESG consideration and the annual obligation to utilize up to 35% of operating cash flow after deduction of the prior year's Asbestos Injuries Compensation Fund (AICF) contribution to fund the liability, which along with dividends also constrain cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate strong operating results and robust credit metrics given its conservative financial strategies, despite a weakening in the residential end markets foreseen in the next 12 to 18 months.

The Ba1 rating on James Hardie's senior unsecured notes, at the same level with Corporate Family Rating, reflects the unsecured capital structure of the company.

James Hardie's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months, supported by ample availability under its revolving credit facility, significant covenant cushion and availability of alternate sources of liquidity, although somewhat offset by negative free cash flow generation due to elevated capex.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains conservative financial policies, sustains leverage below 2.0x during various industry cycles along with robust operating margins, and continues to expand scale. Strong liquidity, including positive free cash flow generation, manageable asbestos liability, and stable end market conditions would also be important considerations for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company changes its financial policy to be more shareholder friendly or is expected to sustain debt to EBITDA leverage above 3.0x permanently. Further, any material negative change in the asbestos liability, protracted negative free cash flow, or interest coverage sustained below 5.0x could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

James Hardie International Finance Designated Activity Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc, domiciled in Ireland, is a global manufacturer of fiber cement, fiber gypsum and cement-bonded building products and systems for internal and external construction applications. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022, James Hardie Industries plc generated about $3.8 billion in revenue.

