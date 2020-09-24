Moody's affirms Jane Street's ratings (Ba3 senior secured), and changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Jane Street
Group, LLC's (Jane Street) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
and Ba3 senior secured first lien term loan. Moody's has
changed its outlook on Jane Street to positive from stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Jane Street Group, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Jane Street Group, LLC
....Outlook, Positive, from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the Ba2 CFR and Ba3 senior secured rating reflects Jane Street's
highly profitable business model and strong market position as a global
electronic market maker and liquidity provider. The firm's
business model generates significant trading gains, especially during
volatile periods, such as in the first half of 2020. The
coronavirus pandemic - and related uncertainty surrounding the
future economic outlook and recovery - produced unusually high
levels of market volatility and market trading volumes from the middle
of the first quarter onwards. Moody's said that Jane Street
has clearly demonstrated its ability to profit from significant increases
in market volumes despite the challenging operating conditions that have
persisted throughout the pandemic. Jane Street's strong profitability
has resulted in significant increases in its capital position, a
credit positive.
Jane Street's ratings incorporate the inherently high level of operational
and market risks from the firm's market-making activities,
that could result in severe losses and a deterioration in liquidity and
funding in the event of a significant risk management failure.
However, the firm's partnership-like culture and key
executives' high level of involvement in control and management oversight
provide an effective risk management framework, said Moody's.
Moody's said that Jane Street's overall growth has accelerated,
with a specific expansion into segments like fixed income trading,
that are adjacent to its historical areas of core competency. Moody's
said Jane Street's ratings also consider the firm's trading
expansion into these higher-risk, and generally less-liquid
securities, which requires careful management of incremental liquidity
and market risks.
Moody's said Jane Street's Ba3 senior secured loan is issued by Jane Street's
holding company, and accordingly this rating is one notch below
Jane Street's Ba2 CFR because obligations at the holding company are structurally
subordinated to Jane Street's operating companies, where the preponderance
of the group's debt and debt-like obligations reside.
Moody's said the change in outlook to positive from stable reflects
an improving trend in Jane Street's credit profile, with higher
capital and greater liquidity. Moody's said a key factor that would
support a sustained improvement in Jane Street's credit profile
is the maintenance and evolution of the firm's risk management and
controls' framework to fully reflect the incremental risks associated
with its growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Strong demonstration and maintenance of a sound risk management and controls'
framework that supports the firm's growth and risk appetite
Improved quality and diversity of profitability and cash flows from development
of lower-risk trading strategies
Reduction in holdings of less-liquid and higher-risk assets
while maintaining strong profitability
Reduced reliance on key prime brokerage relationships
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Increased risk appetite or failure to effectively evolve the risk management
and controls' framework to meet the challenges posed by rapid growth
Adverse changes in corporate culture or management quality
Reduced profitability from changes in market or regulatory environment
Significant reduction in retained capital
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
