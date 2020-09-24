Moody's affirms Jane Street's ratings (Ba3 senior secured), and changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Jane Street Group, LLC's (Jane Street) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior secured first lien term loan. Moody's has changed its outlook on Jane Street to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jane Street Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jane Street Group, LLC

....Outlook, Positive, from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the Ba2 CFR and Ba3 senior secured rating reflects Jane Street's highly profitable business model and strong market position as a global electronic market maker and liquidity provider. The firm's business model generates significant trading gains, especially during volatile periods, such as in the first half of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic - and related uncertainty surrounding the future economic outlook and recovery - produced unusually high levels of market volatility and market trading volumes from the middle of the first quarter onwards. Moody's said that Jane Street has clearly demonstrated its ability to profit from significant increases in market volumes despite the challenging operating conditions that have persisted throughout the pandemic. Jane Street's strong profitability has resulted in significant increases in its capital position, a credit positive.

Jane Street's ratings incorporate the inherently high level of operational and market risks from the firm's market-making activities, that could result in severe losses and a deterioration in liquidity and funding in the event of a significant risk management failure. However, the firm's partnership-like culture and key executives' high level of involvement in control and management oversight provide an effective risk management framework, said Moody's.

Moody's said that Jane Street's overall growth has accelerated, with a specific expansion into segments like fixed income trading, that are adjacent to its historical areas of core competency. Moody's said Jane Street's ratings also consider the firm's trading expansion into these higher-risk, and generally less-liquid securities, which requires careful management of incremental liquidity and market risks.

Moody's said Jane Street's Ba3 senior secured loan is issued by Jane Street's holding company, and accordingly this rating is one notch below Jane Street's Ba2 CFR because obligations at the holding company are structurally subordinated to Jane Street's operating companies, where the preponderance of the group's debt and debt-like obligations reside.

Moody's said the change in outlook to positive from stable reflects an improving trend in Jane Street's credit profile, with higher capital and greater liquidity. Moody's said a key factor that would support a sustained improvement in Jane Street's credit profile is the maintenance and evolution of the firm's risk management and controls' framework to fully reflect the incremental risks associated with its growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Strong demonstration and maintenance of a sound risk management and controls' framework that supports the firm's growth and risk appetite

Improved quality and diversity of profitability and cash flows from development of lower-risk trading strategies

Reduction in holdings of less-liquid and higher-risk assets while maintaining strong profitability

Reduced reliance on key prime brokerage relationships

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Increased risk appetite or failure to effectively evolve the risk management and controls' framework to meet the challenges posed by rapid growth

Adverse changes in corporate culture or management quality

Reduced profitability from changes in market or regulatory environment

Significant reduction in retained capital

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fadi Abdel Massih

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

