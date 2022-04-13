Moody's affirms Janus' B2 CFR; assigns SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Janus International Group, LLC's (Janus) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan maturing 2025 and assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

"Janus has done well in executing its operational plan, resulting in strong operating margins and better credit metrics," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Janus International Group, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Janus International Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Janus International Group, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Janus' B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that, while improving, the company will retain a leveraged capital structure. Moody's forecast adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 4.1x at year-end 2023 versus 5.5x on January 1, 2022. Moody's forward view includes some improvement in earnings and only term loan amortization, essentially keeping adjusted debt flat, which totaled about $756 million at the beginning of January 2022.

Providing an offset to Janus' leveraged capital structure is robust operating performance, which is the company's greatest credit strength. Moody's continues to forecast adjusted EBITDA margin sustained around 20% over the next two years. Profitability will benefit from higher volumes from growth in end markets and the resulting operating leverage from that growth and some price increases. We believe that Janus is successfully integrating DBCI, a division of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. that it acquired in mid-August 2021, and which is contributing positively to Janus' performance.

Janus is the market leader in the domestic construction and remodeling of self-storage units. Positive end market dynamics further support the company's credit profile. Moody's Global Macro Outlook projects US GDP growing by 3.7% in 2022 and a further 2.5% for 2023 from a 5.4% growth rate in 2021, which should benefit all sectors including Janus' key end markets. Janus earns about 91% of its revenue from North America, mainly from the US.

Janus' SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects our view that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next two years, generating free cash flow throughout the year. We project that Janus will generate in excess of $75 million in free cash flow in each of the next two years, with the ability to generate free cash flow in each quarter. Janus has access to a $80 million asset-based revolving credit facility, which is governed by a borrowing base calculation that fluctuates with business seasonality. Availability totaled $73.2 million on January 1, 2022, after considering $6.4 million in borrowings, minimal letter of credit commitments and the borrowing base formula. No near term maturities and springing financial covenants further enhance Janus' liquidity profile.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Janus will continue to perform well. A good liquidity profile and end markets that support growth further support the stable outlook.

A rating constraint at this time is Janus' corporate governance as it relates to the material weaknesses identified by management regarding internal controls in areas such as information technology security and controls, management review controls and financial reporting controls. Moody's believes that management is working towards remediating each weakness, but completion will take time. The company hired a Director of Internal Audit and has engaged third-party consultants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Janus' ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth and the company delivers such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remains below 5.0x and the company maintains strong margins and good liquidity. Remediation of all material weaknesses and strengthening of internal controls are preconditions for upwards rating movement.

The CFR could be downgraded if Janus' adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x. A deterioration in margins or liquidity, an aggressive acquisition with additional debt or significant shareholder return activity could result in downward rating pressure as well.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Janus International Group, LLC, headquartered in Temple, Georgia, is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, and facility and door automation technologies. Janus is publicly traded, but Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., through its affiliates, owns a minority interest in Janus.

