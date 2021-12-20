Moody's affirms Japan Excellent's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Japan Excellent, Inc.'s (JEI) A3 issuer rating.

The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of JEI's A3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's improved portfolio quality will help mitigate pressure from the weakness in Tokyo's office leasing market, such as increased vacancy rates amid the pandemic, over the next 12-18 months. The company has extensively worked on asset recycling to improve its office property mix since 2015 while maintaining its financial discipline to prudently manage its leverage.

JEI's A3 rating is underpinned by (1) its portfolio of high-quality office properties in Tokyo, (2) its business franchise through its strong relationship with its sponsors, such as Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (deposit rating A1, stable, Baseline Credit Assessment baa1), (3) lack of property development exposure that lowers business risk relative to many of its overseas peers; (4) its high fixed-charge coverage, and (5) excellent liquidity.

JEI has a record of generating steady contracted earnings from its high-quality portfolio and maintaining high occupancy levels. The company's solid collaboration with its core sponsors will also provide support and benefits in leasing, tenant retention and property acquisition. These strengths will provide a buffer against the current weakness in the office leasing market. Earnings will be stabilized by rents being generally held flat over the lifetime of leasing contracts.

Moody's expects JEI's occupancy rate to decline from the 98%-99% range pre-pandemic to the low-90% range amid weak market conditions, while the company maintains rents mostly at current levels over the next 12 months. Moody's forecasts that JEI's net debt/EBITDA will stay in the low-to-mid 8x range, slightly up from 7.8x for the 12 months ended June 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that JEI's earnings will decline through 2022 but gradually recover thereafter over the next 18 months, with its high-quality assets mitigating the near-term weakness in Japan's office leasing market. It also reflects Moody's expectation that JEI will continue to prudently manage its leverage through asset sales, deployment of cash on hand and equity financing while it grows its portfolio scale.

Moody's could upgrade JEI's rating if the company significantly strengthens the size and quality of its property portfolio while lowering its financial leverage. Metrics that could lead to an upgrade include (1) net debt/EBITDA staying below 7.5x; and (2) appraisal value-based debt/assets sustained at or below 35%.

Moody's could downgrade JEI's rating if the company's earnings quality weakens because of a deterioration in asset quality or office-space demand in the company's key operating areas. A shift toward a more aggressive financial policy would also result in a downgrade. Metrics that could lead to a downgrade include (1) net debt/EBITDA sustained above 9x or (2) appraisal value-based debt/assets sustained above 45%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology (Japanese) published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1275777. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Tokyo, Japan Excellent, Inc. is a publicly listed Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that specializes in office properties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

