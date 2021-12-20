Moody's affirms Japan Excellent's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Japan Excellent, Inc.'s
(JEI) A3 issuer rating.
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of JEI's A3 rating reflects Moody's expectation
that the company's improved portfolio quality will help mitigate
pressure from the weakness in Tokyo's office leasing market,
such as increased vacancy rates amid the pandemic, over the next
12-18 months. The company has extensively worked on asset
recycling to improve its office property mix since 2015 while maintaining
its financial discipline to prudently manage its leverage.
JEI's A3 rating is underpinned by (1) its portfolio of high-quality
office properties in Tokyo, (2) its business franchise through its
strong relationship with its sponsors, such as Nippon Steel Kowa
Real Estate Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(deposit rating A1, stable, Baseline Credit Assessment baa1),
(3) lack of property development exposure that lowers business risk relative
to many of its overseas peers; (4) its high fixed-charge coverage,
and (5) excellent liquidity.
JEI has a record of generating steady contracted earnings from its high-quality
portfolio and maintaining high occupancy levels. The company's
solid collaboration with its core sponsors will also provide support and
benefits in leasing, tenant retention and property acquisition.
These strengths will provide a buffer against the current weakness in
the office leasing market. Earnings will be stabilized by rents
being generally held flat over the lifetime of leasing contracts.
Moody's expects JEI's occupancy rate to decline from the 98%-99%
range pre-pandemic to the low-90% range amid weak
market conditions, while the company maintains rents mostly at current
levels over the next 12 months. Moody's forecasts that JEI's
net debt/EBITDA will stay in the low-to-mid 8x range,
slightly up from 7.8x for the 12 months ended June 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that JEI's
earnings will decline through 2022 but gradually recover thereafter over
the next 18 months, with its high-quality assets mitigating
the near-term weakness in Japan's office leasing market.
It also reflects Moody's expectation that JEI will continue to prudently
manage its leverage through asset sales, deployment of cash on hand
and equity financing while it grows its portfolio scale.
Moody's could upgrade JEI's rating if the company significantly
strengthens the size and quality of its property portfolio while lowering
its financial leverage. Metrics that could lead to an upgrade include
(1) net debt/EBITDA staying below 7.5x; and (2) appraisal
value-based debt/assets sustained at or below 35%.
Moody's could downgrade JEI's rating if the company's
earnings quality weakens because of a deterioration in asset quality or
office-space demand in the company's key operating areas.
A shift toward a more aggressive financial policy would also result in
a downgrade. Metrics that could lead to a downgrade include (1)
net debt/EBITDA sustained above 9x or (2) appraisal value-based
debt/assets sustained above 45%.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology (Japanese) published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1275777.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Based in Tokyo, Japan Excellent, Inc. is a publicly
listed Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that specializes
in office properties.
