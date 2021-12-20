Moody's affirms Japan Metropolitan Fund's A3 ratings; maintains negative outlook

Tokyo, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer and senior
unsecured ratings of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF).
The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of JMF's A3 ratings reflects the company's
solid operating performance and cash flow amid the pandemic, which
have exceeded Moody's previous expectation. The company has
been able to manage through pandemic-induced challenges for retail
properties, while maintaining occupancy rates at strong levels.
JMF's A3 ratings are underpinned by the company's (1) stable
cash flow from its high-quality diversified commercial properties,
(2) solid business franchise through its collaboration with its core sponsor,
Mitsubishi Corporation (A2 stable), (3) lack of property development
exposure, which lowers its business risk relative to many of its
overseas peers; (4) high fixed-charge coverage, and
(5) excellent liquidity.
JMF has a record of generating steady earnings from fixed-rent,
long-term lease agreements and maintaining high occupancy levels.
The company's strong collaboration with its core sponsor will also
provide support and benefits in leasing, tenant retention and property
acquisition.
At the same time, the negative outlook reflects JMF's elevated
leverage in terms of net debt/EBITDA. JMF's leverage is currently
above its historical net debt/EBITDA in the 9x range, and higher
that of similarly-rated diversified real estate investment trusts
(REITs) globally. Moody's estimates that JMF's pro-forma
net debt/EBITDA was around 10.2x for the 12 months ended August
2021, based on assumptions for the full-year consolidation
of earnings from the merger with MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation
(MMI).
The negative outlook also reflects the execution risk remaining in JMF's
strategy to reduce reliance on retail properties and to develop a more
diversified portfolio. Moody's acknowledges that JMF has
made faster-than-expected progress in this strategy and
the resulting improvement in JMF's business mix. Nevertheless,
the strategy could increase leverage if it results in acquisition debt
that is not sufficiently paid down by divestment proceeds.
Under its asset recycling target of JPY200 billion over the next few years,
JMF has completed or contracted JPY88.8 billion of acquisitions
and JPY60.8 billion of divestments since completing the MMI merger
in March 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook incorporates JMF's elevated leverage and the
execution risk in implementing its asset recycling in a credit-friendly
manner. Over the coming 12-18 months, Moody's
expects that JMF will continue to enjoy high rent collection rates but
face pressure in rent negotiations upon contract renewals and tenant replacements
while the retail sector recovers.
An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months given the negative
outlook. However, JMF's outlook could return to stable
if the company successfully executes its asset recycling strategy to improve
the quality and mix of its property portfolio, while lowering its
financial leverage from an increase in occupancy rates and rents as the
impacts of the pandemic dissipate.
Moody's could downgrade JMF's ratings if the company's
earnings quality weakens because of a deterioration in asset quality or
demand in the company's key operating areas. Moody's
will consider a downgrade if vacancy rates or rents weaken for a prolonged
period such that the company fails to reduce its leverage. Downgrade
pressure will rise if (1) net debt/EBITDA is not on a clear path to decline
towards a 9x range and (2) appraisal value-based debt/assets sustains
above 45%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology (Japanese) published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1275777.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Based in Tokyo, Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation,
is a publicly listed Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT)
that invests in and manages multiple types of properties, including
retail, office, mixed-use, hotel and residence.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ryohei Nishio
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100