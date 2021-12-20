Moody's affirms Japan Metropolitan Fund's A3 ratings; maintains negative outlook

Tokyo, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF).

The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of JMF's A3 ratings reflects the company's solid operating performance and cash flow amid the pandemic, which have exceeded Moody's previous expectation. The company has been able to manage through pandemic-induced challenges for retail properties, while maintaining occupancy rates at strong levels.

JMF's A3 ratings are underpinned by the company's (1) stable cash flow from its high-quality diversified commercial properties, (2) solid business franchise through its collaboration with its core sponsor, Mitsubishi Corporation (A2 stable), (3) lack of property development exposure, which lowers its business risk relative to many of its overseas peers; (4) high fixed-charge coverage, and (5) excellent liquidity.

JMF has a record of generating steady earnings from fixed-rent, long-term lease agreements and maintaining high occupancy levels. The company's strong collaboration with its core sponsor will also provide support and benefits in leasing, tenant retention and property acquisition.

At the same time, the negative outlook reflects JMF's elevated leverage in terms of net debt/EBITDA. JMF's leverage is currently above its historical net debt/EBITDA in the 9x range, and higher that of similarly-rated diversified real estate investment trusts (REITs) globally. Moody's estimates that JMF's pro-forma net debt/EBITDA was around 10.2x for the 12 months ended August 2021, based on assumptions for the full-year consolidation of earnings from the merger with MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation (MMI).

The negative outlook also reflects the execution risk remaining in JMF's strategy to reduce reliance on retail properties and to develop a more diversified portfolio. Moody's acknowledges that JMF has made faster-than-expected progress in this strategy and the resulting improvement in JMF's business mix. Nevertheless, the strategy could increase leverage if it results in acquisition debt that is not sufficiently paid down by divestment proceeds.

Under its asset recycling target of JPY200 billion over the next few years, JMF has completed or contracted JPY88.8 billion of acquisitions and JPY60.8 billion of divestments since completing the MMI merger in March 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook incorporates JMF's elevated leverage and the execution risk in implementing its asset recycling in a credit-friendly manner. Over the coming 12-18 months, Moody's expects that JMF will continue to enjoy high rent collection rates but face pressure in rent negotiations upon contract renewals and tenant replacements while the retail sector recovers.

An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months given the negative outlook. However, JMF's outlook could return to stable if the company successfully executes its asset recycling strategy to improve the quality and mix of its property portfolio, while lowering its financial leverage from an increase in occupancy rates and rents as the impacts of the pandemic dissipate.

Moody's could downgrade JMF's ratings if the company's earnings quality weakens because of a deterioration in asset quality or demand in the company's key operating areas. Moody's will consider a downgrade if vacancy rates or rents weaken for a prolonged period such that the company fails to reduce its leverage. Downgrade pressure will rise if (1) net debt/EBITDA is not on a clear path to decline towards a 9x range and (2) appraisal value-based debt/assets sustains above 45%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology (Japanese) published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1275777. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Tokyo, Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation, is a publicly listed Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that invests in and manages multiple types of properties, including retail, office, mixed-use, hotel and residence.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

