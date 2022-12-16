Moody's affirms Japan Metropolitan Fund's ratings at A3, revises outlook to stable

Tokyo, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The revision to a stable outlook reflects Japan Metropolitan Fund's solid execution of its asset recycling program to enhance the diversification and quality of its commercial property portfolio, while maintaining steady debt in proportion to its assets," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"Japan Metropolitan Fund will also benefit from recovering business conditions as pandemic restrictions ease and Japan's borders reopen," adds Nishio.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JMF's improving portfolio diversification supports its credit quality. Moody's views that JMF is well on track to lower its reliance on retail properties to around 50% of its portfolio, while bringing in office, mixed-use and residential properties and divesting retail properties mainly located in less-strategic, suburban areas. Under its multi-year asset recycling target of JPY200 billion, JMF has completed or contracted about JPY110 billion of acquisitions and JPY80 billion of divestments, since its merger with an office-focused, sister real estate investment trust (REIT) in March 2021. The merger transformed JMF into a diversified REIT from a retail-focused one previously, and the percentage of retail properties in its portfolio has fallen from around 70% in March 2021 to around 60% currently.

JMF has also prudently managed to keep its gearing stable, in terms of debt/assets. JMF's appraisal value-based debt/assets is stable at around 40%, and comparable with other similarly-rated REITs globally. Moody's expects JMF to keep a good balance such that the company applies divestment proceeds to acquisitions to limit debt increase while repositioning the portfolio.

JMF's operating performance and cash flow have been solid, despite the difficult operating environment throughout the pandemic, demonstrating that the majority of the company's commercial properties are well located and of high quality. JMF has a consistent track record of generating steady earnings from fixed-rent, long-term lease agreements, while maintaining occupancy rates at strong levels.

At the same time, JMF's ratings are constrained by the company's relatively high net debt/EBITDA that reflects low interest rates and property yields in Japan. Moody's expects JMF's net debt/EBITDA to stay in the mid-10x range, compared with 10.8x for the 12 months ended August 2022.

JMF's A3 ratings are underpinned by the company's (1) stable cash flow from its high-quality diversified commercial properties, (2) solid business franchise through its collaboration with its sponsor, KKR & Co. Inc., (3) lack of property development exposure, which lowers its business risk relative to many of its overseas peers, (4) high fixed-charge coverage, and (5) excellent liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that JMF will continue to enjoy high occupancy rates and achieve organic rental growth over the coming 12-18 months. Moody's also expects the company to adhere to its financial discipline, such as its stated intention to keep debt/assets between 40%-50% based on company-reported, book-value total assets.

Moody's could upgrade JMF's ratings if the company significantly strengthens the scale and quality of its portfolio while lowering its leverage. Metrics that could lead to an upgrade include appraisal value-based debt/assets sustained at below 35%.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade JMF's ratings if the company's earnings weaken as a result of a significant decline in occupancy levels or negative rental growth on a sustained basis. A shift toward a more aggressive financial policy or a sustained slump in its portfolio value would also result in a downgrade. Metrics that could lead to a downgrade include appraisal value-based debt/assets sustained at above 45%. Downward rating pressure could also occur if JMF's net debt/EBITDA increases to a level materially higher in light of its gearing and portfolio yields.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms (Japanese) published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394365. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation is a publicly listed Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that invests in and manages multiple types of properties, including retail, office, mixed-use, residence and hotel.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

