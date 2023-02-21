Moody's affirms Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp's A1 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A1 local currency long-term issuer rating for Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN).

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects JOIN's unchanged and very strong links with the Government of Japan (GoJ, A1 stable).

JOIN's creditworthiness reflects that of the sovereign, given the company's role in supporting important GoJ policy initiatives, as well as the very high level of credit support from and the heavy involvement of the GoJ in JOIN's operations.

The company's role is to support and facilitate Japanese corporations in the global infrastructure market, mainly by: (1) providing equity to infrastructure projects overseas; (2) negotiating and discussing with other governments to mitigate foreseeable investment risks for Japanese corporates; and (3) providing technical support through human resource secondment.

The Act on the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN Act) stipulates that the GoJ must at all times hold at least half of the total number of shares that JOIN has issued. As of the end of March 2022, JOIN was 96.4% owned by the GoJ. The remaining shares were held by Japanese private-sector corporates and industrial associations.

The JOIN Act also states that the GoJ must take the necessary financial and other measures to support JOIN's operations. The GoJ provides explicit guarantees for JOIN's bonds or borrowings, as well as equity contributions to JOIN when needed.

The level of integration between JOIN and the GoJ is so strong that a standalone credit analysis for JOIN is not meaningful. Moody's therefore does not assign a Baseline Credit Assessment to JOIN.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of JOIN's rating would require an upgrade of the GoJ's sovereign rating.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include, but are not limited, to: (1) a downgrade of the sovereign rating; or (2) any change that would lower financial support from the GoJ or weaken JOIN's very strong relationship with the GoJ.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development, headquartered in Tokyo, is a government-private sponsored fund in Japan established in October 2014 to promote infrastructure exports, one of the Government of Japan's most important initiatives.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

