Moody's affirms Japan Retail Fund's A3 ratings following merger announcement

Tokyo, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation's (JRF) A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

This rating action follows the announcement made by JRF -- a retail-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) -- on 28 August 2020, in which it said that it plans to merge with MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation (MMI), a publicly listed REIT that primarily invests in office properties. Both companies are managed by the same asset management company, Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.[1].

"The affirmation of JRF's A3 ratings reflects our view that JRF's pro-forma leverage metrics will remain broadly unchanged and the company will continue to adhere to its prudent liquidity management after the merger," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects JRF's still large exposure to the retail properties hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the company's ability to manage toward a recovery, as well as a leveraged financial profile that is weak for its rating," adds Nishio.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Under the proposed scheme, JRF will acquire MMI and legally assume MMI's debts and liabilities upon closing. This transaction creates the largest REIT in Japan with assets of over JPY1 trillion. The transaction is non-cash and entails an exchange of MMI's existing units for JRF's units with the ultimate effect of JRF's existing unitholders owning over 70% of the units of the combined entity. The merger is expected to close on March 1, 2021 upon the approval by over two-thirds unitholders of each REIT.

The merger will combine JRF's larger, mostly retail portfolio with MMI's mostly office portfolio so that on a pro-forma basis, the portfolio will comprise around 70% retail, 16% office, and 12% multi-use properties.

Moody's expects that the post-merger integration will be relatively smooth because JRF and MMI are managed by the same asset management company which is sponsored by Mitsubishi Corporation (A2 negative) and UBS Asset Management AG. JRF will continue to enjoy the benefits from the sponsors' familiarity with the assets and their ongoing involvement.

On the other hand, JRF plans to amend its investment policy to diversify over the next few years into a wider range of asset classes, including office buildings, residences, hotels and mixed use properties. Although the diversification into more resilient office properties will dilute JRF's current reliance on retail, retail will continue to comprise the majority of its portfolio, and the downward pressure on retail from the coronavirus pandemic and the accelerated advance of e-commerce reduces JRF's already strained debt capacity.

JRF's pro-forma leverage metrics will remain broadly unchanged. MMI is around 30% smaller than JRF, but capitalized similarly so that pro forma net debt/EBITDA will remain around 10x and debt/gross assets around 40%. Both JRF and MMI have long maintained strong liquidity with cash and multi-year committed facilities comfortably covering debt repayment over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, the outlook could return to stable if JRF's retail portfolio exhibits resiliency during the current downturn or the JRF sufficiently reduces leverage to mitigate the weakness in its financial profile.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if JRF fails to mitigate the impact from the challenging operating environment or if JRF's leverage remains high around current levels with net debt/EBITDA in the 9x range.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms (Japanese) published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1097765. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a publicly listed Japanese real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company presentation, 28-Aug-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

