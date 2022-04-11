Moody's affirms Jazz Pharma at Ba3; revises outlook to stable from negative

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and related subsidiaries, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, the Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Ba2 senior secured rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

These actions follow steady progress at deleveraging since the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc in 2021, combined with steady uptake of the company's new products including Xywav, Epidiolex and Zepzelca. Moody's anticipates additional deleveraging and continuing growth in the newer products, reducing the likelihood of downward rating pressure over the next 12 to 18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Jazz Financing Lux S.a.r.l.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Jazz Securities Designated Activity Company

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Jazz Financing Lux S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Jazz Securities Designated Activity Company

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jazz's Ba3 rating reflects the company's position as a specialized pharmaceutical company with over $3 billion of annual revenue. The credit profile also reflects Jazz's good growth prospects for the next several years and its strong market position in sleep disorder drugs, as well as a growing oncology business. The 2021 acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals acquisition established Jazz as a leader in cannabinoid science. Key growth drivers include Xywav, Zepzelca in small-cell lung cancer and Epidiolex in treating seizures related to multiple rare diseases.

These strengths are constrained by Jazz's high revenue concentration in the Xyrem/Xywav sodium oxybate franchise, which Moody's estimates will comprise over 50% of revenues in 2022. Authorized generic entry for Xyrem anticipated in 2023 places high reliance on additional transition of patients to Xywav, which also faces rising competitive threats. Moody's anticipates gross debt/EBITDA of approximately 4.0x to 4.5x over the next 12 months, incorporating ongoing deleveraging from earnings growth and debt reduction.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating. Jazz faces exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. These risks appear highest in the US, where Jazz has substantial revenue concentration. Jazz also faces litigation risks, including various inquiries related to the Xyrem patent settlements with generic drug companies. Among governance considerations, recent financial policies demonstrate an appetite for high financial leverage for business development, with gross debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.0x using Moody's calculations. This is partly mitigated by progress to date at deleveraging in line with publicly communicated targets.

The outlook is stable based on Moody's expectations for solid operating performance and ongoing deleveraging ahead of authorized generic competition for Xyrem in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include greater revenue diversity arising from growth in key products, continuation of patient transition from Xyrem to Xywav, and good pipeline execution. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA maintained below 3.5x would support upward rating pressure.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include slow uptake of Xywav or other new products, increased litigation exposure, or debt-funded acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x could lead to downward rating pressure.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of products that treat unmet needs in narrowly focused therapeutic areas. Reported revenues in 2021 totaled approximately $3.1 billion.

