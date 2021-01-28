Moody's affirms Jefferies Finance's Ba3 long-term senior secured and corporate family ratings; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Jefferies Finance LLC's (JFIN) Ba3 corporate family rating
(CFR), Ba3 long-term senior secured rating, and Ba1
long-term senior secured priority revolving credit facility rating.
The issuer outlook was also revised to stable from negative.
The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's assessment
that operating conditions in the leverage lending market have improved,
resulting in a moderate strengthening of JFIN's financial profile,
and should allow the firm to achieve solid profitability while maintaining
adequate capitalization and liquidity in the next 12-18 months.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Jefferies Finance LLC
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Priority Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed Ba1
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Jefferies Finance LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of JFIN's
ba3 standalone assessment, which is supported by its strong franchise
in the US institutional loan market, and solid capitalization and
liquidity, somewhat offset by the risks to creditors from its exposure
to the leveraged finance credit cycle. This can cause the firm
to experience losses in its investment portfolio and underwriting commitments
during periods of market volatility.
The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's assessment
that operating conditions in the leveraged lending market have improved
and should support asset quality, following significant market volatility
in 2020 amid the deteriorating economic conditions due to the coronavirus
pandemic. Transaction volumes increased in the second half of 2020
as accommodative monetary and fiscal policy loosened credit conditions,
coronavirus-related restrictions were relaxed, business and
consumer spending increased, and the development of effective vaccines
provided firmer prospects for a rebound in economic activity. Improved
operating conditions have in turn resulted in a moderate strengthening
in JFIN's financial profile, as the firm syndicated all of
its pre-pandemic commitments and reduced its balance sheet leverage
during the second half of 2020. The company's improved capitalization
is evidenced by an increase in the ratio of tangible common equity to
tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) to 17.5% at 31 August
2020 , compared to 16.4% at 29 February 2020,
which provides creditors solid protection in the event of further unexpected
losses.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
JFIN's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains a ratio
of TCE/TMA of at least 20%, while demonstrating solid through
the cycle profitability, as evidenced by a ratio of net income to
average managed assets consistently above 1.5%, as
well as improves liquidity relative to its underwriting commitments.
The ratings could be downgraded if JFIN's liquidity position significantly
deteriorates or suffers a material operational failure. A deterioration
in asset quality of JFIN's portfolio or underwriting commitments
could also lead to a ratings downgrade.
Changes in priority and thickness of capital structure tranches may lead
to changes of instrument ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
