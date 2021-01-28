Moody's affirms Jefferies Finance's Ba3 long-term senior secured and corporate family ratings; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Jefferies Finance LLC's (JFIN) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3 long-term senior secured rating, and Ba1 long-term senior secured priority revolving credit facility rating. The issuer outlook was also revised to stable from negative.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's assessment that operating conditions in the leverage lending market have improved, resulting in a moderate strengthening of JFIN's financial profile, and should allow the firm to achieve solid profitability while maintaining adequate capitalization and liquidity in the next 12-18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jefferies Finance LLC

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jefferies Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of JFIN's ba3 standalone assessment, which is supported by its strong franchise in the US institutional loan market, and solid capitalization and liquidity, somewhat offset by the risks to creditors from its exposure to the leveraged finance credit cycle. This can cause the firm to experience losses in its investment portfolio and underwriting commitments during periods of market volatility.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's assessment that operating conditions in the leveraged lending market have improved and should support asset quality, following significant market volatility in 2020 amid the deteriorating economic conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Transaction volumes increased in the second half of 2020 as accommodative monetary and fiscal policy loosened credit conditions, coronavirus-related restrictions were relaxed, business and consumer spending increased, and the development of effective vaccines provided firmer prospects for a rebound in economic activity. Improved operating conditions have in turn resulted in a moderate strengthening in JFIN's financial profile, as the firm syndicated all of its pre-pandemic commitments and reduced its balance sheet leverage during the second half of 2020. The company's improved capitalization is evidenced by an increase in the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) to 17.5% at 31 August 2020 , compared to 16.4% at 29 February 2020, which provides creditors solid protection in the event of further unexpected losses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

JFIN's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains a ratio of TCE/TMA of at least 20%, while demonstrating solid through the cycle profitability, as evidenced by a ratio of net income to average managed assets consistently above 1.5%, as well as improves liquidity relative to its underwriting commitments.

The ratings could be downgraded if JFIN's liquidity position significantly deteriorates or suffers a material operational failure. A deterioration in asset quality of JFIN's portfolio or underwriting commitments could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Changes in priority and thickness of capital structure tranches may lead to changes of instrument ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruno Baretta

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

