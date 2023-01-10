Moody's affirms Jefferies Finance's ratings (Ba3 corporate family) and changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Jefferies Finance LLC's (JFIN) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its other ratings. Moody's has also changed JFIN's outlook to stable from positive.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jefferies Finance LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jefferies Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said its affirmation of JFIN's Ba3 CFR reflects the firm's established franchise as an underwriter of leveraged loans, solid capitalization and prudent liquidity management. Since it was formed in 2004, JFIN has demonstrated its ability to underwrite and manage leveraged loan risks through multiple cycles.

JFIN's Ba3 CFR also incorporates the benefits of its affiliation with its owners: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JFG, rated Baa2, stable for senior debt) and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (rated Aa3, stable for insurance financial strength). JFIN also benefits from its more recent strategic investing and financing relationship with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG, rated A1, stable for senior debt). 50%-owner JFG originates many of JFIN's underwriting commitments, 50%-owner Mass Mutual provides stable ownership, and SMFG is a subordinated bondholder and an important source of liquidity for JFIN's underwriting activities.

The affirmations of the B1 rating on JFIN's senior unsecured notes and the Ba1 rating on JFIN's senior secured revolver reflects each instrument's priority and volume within JFIN's capital structure.

The change in JFIN's outlook to stable from positive reflects the firm's weak performance in 2022 amid the ongoing challenging conditions within the leveraged finance market and broadly for G-20 economies. Moody's expects JFIN to sustain its creditworthiness during this challenging environment, given its long-standing underwriting and credit disciplines, reserve build for syndication and credit risks during 2022, emphasis on first lien exposures with lower losses given default, and role as an important platform for its owners and strategic partners to participate in the leveraged finance market.

Moody's expects economic growth in G-20 countries to decelerate to 1.3% in 2023, driven by a recession in Europe and slower growth in the US. In 2023, Moody's anticipates issuance of leveraged loans to be driven by refinancing needs, which will be limited in the first half but increase as the year progresses. Moody's expects the global speculative-grade default rate to nearly double over the next 12 months to 4.3%, compared with 2.3% in September 2022, modestly exceeding the long-term average of 4.1%. Rising interest rates will create significant pressure especially for highly levered private equity-owned companies. The deterioration of such firms' credit quality increases their vulnerability to uncertain access to capital, although some have accumulated liquidity and limited debt maturities over the next one to two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

JFIN's ratings could be upgraded if the firm navigates the current downturn in leveraged finance successfully with only modest credit losses relative to capitalization, while preserving its franchise to benefit when the cycle recovers. Changes in the priority and magnitude of capital structure tranches may lead to changes of instrument ratings.

JFIN's ratings could be downgraded should its liquidity position significantly deteriorate or if it suffers a material operational failure. A deterioration in the asset quality of JFIN's portfolio or incurring substantial losses in underwriting commitments during 2023 could also lead to a downgrade. Changes in the priority and magnitude of capital structure tranches may lead to changes of instrument ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter E. Nerby

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph Pucella

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

