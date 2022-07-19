Moody's affirms Jefferies (senior debt at Baa2), outlook stable

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF, senior debt at Baa2) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies Group, senior debt at Baa2). This follows JEF's announced plan to further reduce concentrations and monetize positions within its legacy merchant banking portfolio and simplify its corporate structure. JEF's and Jefferies Group's outlooks remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

With respect to the legacy merchant banking portfolio, JEF plans to distribute via spin-off to its shareholders its ownership interests in Vitesse Energy, Inc., prior to the end of 2022. At 31 May 2022, Vitesse had a net tangible book value of $427 million. JEF is also selling its interests in Idaho Timber (which had a book value of $122 million at 31 May 2022) through two separate transactions to raise $239 million combined sales proceeds and generate an estimated pre-tax gain of $140 million. JEF expects the Idaho Timber transactions to close in August.

In addition, JEF plans to streamline and simplify its organizational structure by merging Jefferies Group into JEF by 30 November, with JEF assuming all of Jefferies Group's existing debts.

Moody's said JEF's further reduction of its merchant banking portfolio reflects a reliable pattern of corporate governance that has balanced JEF's bondholder and shareholder interests in a predictable way, since JEF's merger with Leucadia National Corporation in 2013. Management has patiently reduced the size of the inherited merchant banking portfolio and steadily built and broadened JEF's investment banking and capital markets capabilities. Although the spin-off and disposition will likely modestly reduce JEF's tangible common equity, JEF's remaining merchant banking portfolio will reduce to roughly 12% of its tangible common equity, from 18% at 31 May 2022. Moody's expects management to continue to reduce the remaining merchant banking portfolio as opportunities present themselves.

Moody's noted that the Baa2 senior debt ratings of JEF (the ultimate parent) and Jefferies Group (an intermediate holding company) have been aligned at the same level since May 2019, despite the structural subordination of JEF to Jefferies Group. This alignment continues to reflect four factors that mitigate structural subordination. First, the absence of regulatory barriers restricting flows from the intermediate holding company to the parent; second, a policy to pay dividends from Jefferies Group to JEF as earnings permit; third, the maintenance of strong standalone liquidity at JEF (which stood at $1.6 billion at 31 May 2022); and finally, a policy to avoid double leverage. Moody's expects these policies to be maintained until the merger of the two entities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of JEF could be upgraded if its business model continues to evolve and earnings become less dependent on the capital markets cycle and more stable over time - through a shift to a more granular risk profile and through the development of a substantial recurring earnings stream of low capital intensity. Additionally, given the importance to the firm's creditworthiness of the consistent governance practices and contributions from its CEO and its President, an upgrade would likely be dependent upon clarity on the firm's longer-term leadership structure, and there being a strong demonstration that its culture and strategic and financial policies would be sustained after a leadership transition.

The ratings of Jefferies could be downgraded if losses indicative of risk control failures occur, or if it should engage in concentrated risk-taking or relaxes its leverage and liquidity policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

A list of rating and outlook affirmations follows below.

..Issuer: Jefferies Financial Group

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at Baa2

..Issuer: Jefferies Group LLC

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed at Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed at (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed at Ba1(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed at (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jefferies Financial Group

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Jefferies Group LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

