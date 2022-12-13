Moody's affirms Jiaxing City Invs and Dev Group's Baa3 rating, changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to positive from stable the outlook on Jiaxing City Invs and Dev Group Co., Ltd. (JCD).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed JCD's Baa3 issuer rating.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects the favorable trends in the Jiaxing government's propensity to support JCD amid China's slowing economic growth and property downturn over the past 18 months.", says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, adding: "We expect the trend will continue and translate to a rating upgrade over the next 12 months given the company's new mandates in carrying out urban upgrade projects."

"The rating affirmation reflects the company's ultimate ownership by the Jiaxing government, and its important role as one of the major platforms in Jiaxing providing essential public services," says Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JCD's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the Jiaxing city's governmental capacity to support (GCS) score of baa1; and Moody's assessment of how JCD's characteristics affect the Jiaxing government's propensity to support, resulting in a two-notch downward adjustment to the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of the Jiaxing government's capacity to support reflects Jiaxing's status as a prefectural-level city, one of the lower administrative levels in the rating agency's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable); and Jiaxing city's state-owned enterprise (SOE)-related contingent liability risks.

The Jiaxing government's propensity to support JCD considers the company's ultimate ownership by the Jiaxing government; its important role as one of the major platforms in Jiaxing providing essential public services, including infrastructure development, urban upgrade and piped gas operations; the company's track record of government payments; its strong access to funding; and its low exposure to contingent risks.

However, the two-notch downward adjustment from Jiaxing government's GCS score reflects the company's role and scale relative to other large local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in the city, and its medium exposure to commercial activities.

JCD is mandated by the Jiaxing government to execute the city's development plan and provide various public and utility services. Over the past three years, the company has been the dominant platform undertaking urban infrastructure projects in Jiaxing city. The Jiaxing government has recently mandated JCD to be the core LGFV to undertake high-profile urban upgrade projects in the city. These upgrade projects will involve a combination of primary land development and related infrastructure development that aim to improve the quality and living standards of local residents. JCD's engagement in these projects will further enhance the company's strategic importance to Jiaxing city.

JCD has received increasing government support for its rising investments in public policy related projects. In view of Jiaxing government's strong financial strengths, Moody's expects the government support to increase along with more capital spending in urban upgrade projects over the next two to three years.

The company has maintained strong funding access in capital markets over the past 24 months. Moody's expects JCD will continue to benefit from the credit differentiation trend in the LGFV sector, whereby investors prefer LGFVs in developed regions like JCD, resulting in lower funding costs. JCD also maintains a low exposure to contingent liabilities.

JCD's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

JCD has neutral to low credit exposure to environmental risks, highly negative credit exposure to social risks, and moderately negative credit exposure to governance risks. The effect of these considerations on the rating can only be partially mitigated by the expected support from the Jiaxing government.

JCD's neutral to low environmental risk exposure is driven by a neutral to low exposure to physical climate risks in Jiaxing city, in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its urban construction projects.

JCD's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most LGFVs and relates to demographic and societal trends. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Jiaxing government's propensity to support the company.

JCD's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record – in particular its moderate debt growth to support its investments and medium exposure to commercial activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded; the Jiaxing government's GCS score improves because of a significant strengthening in the city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or if JCD's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Jiaxing government's propensity to support, such as:

- the company becomes more strategically important to the Jiaxing government;

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.

A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if the abovementioned positive credit trends reverse. For example, if the company's business position in Jiaxing city weakens; or the company's debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments; or its funding capabilities deteriorate, or its contingent liability risk increases materially.

Because JCD's rating is based on Jiaxing city government's GCS score, the rating could also be downgraded if China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or if the Jiaxing government's capacity to support weakens, which could be a result of a material worsening in Jiaxing's economic or financial profile, or in the government's ability to coordinate timely support. Changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit governments from supporting LGFVs will also affect the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2009, Jiaxing City Invs and Dev Group Co., Ltd. (JCD) is ultimately owned by the Jiaxing State-owned Asset Supervision and Administrative Commission (SASAC) through an intermediate holding company.

JCD is a dominant public service provider in Jiaxing city. The company's projects include the development of urban infrastructure, construction of natural gas pipelines and wholesale of piped gas, primary land development and construction of affordable housing, as well as operation of state-owned historical cultural locations. JCD has been newly mandated in 2022 to develop urban upgrade projects in Jiaxing city.

The company reported total revenue of RMB5.3 billion and total assets of RMB46 billion as of the end of 2021.

The local market analyst for this rating is Sarah Xu, +86 (212) 057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

