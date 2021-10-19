Moody's affirms Jinke Property's B1 rating, changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the rating outlook on Jinke Property Group Co., Ltd. (Jinke Property) to stable from positive.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Jinke Property's B1 corporate family rating (CFR).

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that Jinke Property's credit metrics will likely not meet the thresholds required for a rating upgrade, given the challenging operating and funding conditions," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Jinke Property will have adequate liquidity to temper the risks associated with the difficult operating and financing conditions over the next 6-12 months," adds Yang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jinke Property's B1 CFR reflects the company's established track record of developing residential properties and its well-recognized brand in the Chinese city of Chongqing; its growing scale and geographic diversification; and its good liquidity, supported by strong cash flow from property sales, and good access to onshore funding.

On the other hand, Jinke Property's rating is constrained by its modest debt leverage because of its debt-funded expansion. The rating also considers the company's sizable exposure to trust financing and the execution risks arising from the company's fast expansion outside Chongqing.

Moody's expect Jinke Property's contracted sales will decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.

However, Moody's expects Jinke Property's liquidity to be adequate over the next 6-12 months. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB36.4 billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB26.9 billion.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered Jinke Property's relatively concentrated ownership by Huang Hongyun and persons acting in concert, who together held a 29.99% stake as of 31 December 2020. Moody's has also considered the fact that 15.5% of its total outstanding shares were pledged by its major shareholder.

Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent non-executive directors on Jinke Property's nine-member board; (2) the company's moderate 35%-37% dividend payout ratio over the past three years; and (3) the application of the listing rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the CFR if Jinke Property demonstrates sustained growth in its contracted sales and revenue through the economic cycles without sacrificing its profitability; it demonstrates discipline in its land spending and financial management; maintains good liquidity; and improves its credit metrics, such that its EBIT/interest rises to 2.5x- 3.0x and its revenue/adjusted debt rises to 70%-80% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company generates weak contracted sales; experiences an impairment of liquidity, such that its cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x; or if it significantly increases its debt leverage.

Credit metrics that could trigger a ratings downgrade include: (1) adjusted EBIT/interest trending toward 2.0x; and (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 60%-65% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jinke Property Group Co., Ltd. is a residential property developer based in Chongqing. It was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011 through a backdoor listing. The company generates more than 90% of its revenue from property development. It reported RMB44.0 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021. As of 30 June 2021, the company had a land bank of around 73 million square meters in gross floor area, which is sufficient for around three years of property development.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

YuYing (Celine) Yang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

