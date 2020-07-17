Moody's affirms John Muir Health's (CA) A1; outlook stable

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 assigned to John Muir Health (CA) on bonds issued by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, affecting about $318 million of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 reflects expectations that John Muir will maintain stable to growing market share in its service areas, capitalizing on various partnerships and joint ventures to drive incremental volume growth and market share gains. Financial performance is expected to return to solid levels as the organization adjusts operations and its expense base in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A recent partnership with Optum may allow John Muir to generate significant efficiencies in revenue cycle and IT functions, although it will take some time for the full extent of the benefits to be realized. The organization will continue to draw credit strength from its strong balance sheet, which has been a stabilizing factor during the pandemic.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly impact system operations and result in short term operating losses, despite extraordinary funding. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of additional federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and financial market volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that John Muir Health (JMH) will maintain market share in its primary service areas and gradually rebuild patient volume and revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in cash flow margins

- Material enterprise growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to restore patient volumes and cash flow margins to 2019 levels as the organization emerges from the pandemic

- Prolonged severe downturn in economy or further outbreaks that result in further constraint of revenue and cash flow

- Material increase in debt, absent commensurate cash flow growth

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by an interest in gross revenues of the Corporation, which is the sole member of the Obligated Group and accounts for 93% of consolidated assets and 84% of revenues of John Muir Health and Subsidiaries. The MTI has a rate covenant of 1.1x (under 1.1x results in a consultant call in), measured at fiscal year-end and no days cash on hand test. Other financing agreements contain a more restrictive rate covenant of 1.2x, measured over the last twelve months (and under 1.0x is an event of default) and minimum days cash of 80 days.

JMH expects to be in compliance with all covenants over the foreseeable future.

PROFILE

John Muir Health is a two hospital system headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA. The Walnut Creek hospital is a Level II trauma center and the other hospital, located in Concord, is a community hospital. JMH also participates in a joint venture with Tenet to operate a hospital in San Ramon. JMH operates numerous physician offices and outpatient centers throughout its service area and has joint ventures with several area hospitals including UCSF and Stanford Children's Hospital.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Steingart

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Beth Wexler

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

