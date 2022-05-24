Moody's affirms Johnson Electric's Baa1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Johnson Electric Holdings Limited's Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation mainly reflects our expectation that Johnson Electric's healthy balance sheet and ample financial buffer will allow it to absorb temporary cost pressure stemming from global supply chain disruptions and raw material cost increases without a significant weakening in its credit profile," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Johnson Electric's adjusted EBITA margin to remain weak at around 7% in fiscal 2023 ending 31 March, modestly improving from 6.5% in fiscal 2022. This ratio is significantly lower than the 10.3% in fiscal 2021, and reflects elevated raw material and freight costs, as well as moderated auto production stemming from the persistent shortage of semiconductors.

Nonetheless, this risk is offset by the company's prudent financial management and strong balance sheet. The company has demonstrated a track record in implementing more conservative capital spending and dividend payouts when operating conditions were challenging. The company also had sizeable cash of $345 million as of 31 March 2022, which represents about 56% of its reported debt (including reported lease liabilities).

Moody's expects Johnson Electric's adjusted debt/EBITDA to improve toward 1.1x in fiscal 2024 from 1.4x in fiscal 2022, mainly driven by higher revenue and a gradual improvement in profitability. In addition, its current net debt position will likely return to net cash, as its moderate capital spending will lead to a positive free cash flow. This level of financial leverage provides an adequate buffer against temporary shocks.

Despite slow recovery in global auto production, Moody's expects Johnson Electric's revenue will continue to record mid-single digit growth annually over the next two years, underpinned by its ability to outperform the market and offer new products.

Johnson Electric's adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to 1.4x in fiscal 2022 from 1.0x in fiscal 2021, driven by a material decrease in profitability and debt-funded working capital needs. Its adjusted debt increased to $661 million from $525 million over the same period.

Johnson Electric's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect the company's position as a strong, global electromechanical motion systems specialist with a long track record, as well as its low customer concentration and geographical diversification. In particular, its global manufacturing footprint helps to mitigate operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The ratings also reflect the company's low debt leverage and excellent liquidity, underpinned by its prudent financial strategy.

The ratings also consider the company's moderate scale and profitability, and high concentration in the motion subsystems product segment.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, ESG attributes have a moderately negative impact on Johnson Electric's credit rating. The company is moderately exposed to environmental and social risks in line with broader auto suppliers. On the other hand, it has moderately negative governance risks, which largely reflect the company's ownership concentration in various members of the Wang family and the trust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook mainly reflects Moody's expectation that Johnson Electric will preserve its balance sheet strength over the next 1-2 years, despite a temporary weakening in profitability.

Although an upgrade is currently unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings over time if Johnson Electric demonstrates (1) significant growth in scale and greater business diversification through higher contributions from its industrial segment; (2) an EBITA margin sustained at above 14%, which would reflect product leadership; (3) low debt leverage, with its debt/EBITDA remaining below 1.5x; and (4) solid liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Johnson Electric's sales weaken significantly; (2) its adjusted EBITA margin stays below 8%-9%; (3) its liquidity becomes inadequate; or (4) its debt/EBITDA increases to above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited was established in 1959 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1984. It is a global leader in motion systems, which include motors, solenoids, switches, flexible interconnects, pumps, actuators and powder metal components. The company achieved revenue of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2022.

