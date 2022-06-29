Moody's affirms Jones Lang Lasalle's ratings at Baa1; outlook stable

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated's ("JLL") issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that JLL's broad service offerings and large, recurring fee-based business model will sustain healthy profitability, margins and cash flow. Importantly, JLL's stable outlook takes into account our expectation that the company will continue operating within its set leverage targets as it seeks continued growth.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

JLL's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its market position as one of the top commercial real estate service providers with diversified cash flow and earnings from both annuity-like and transaction-based revenue sources. The ratings also reflect JLL's global footprint, strong investment management businesses and conservative capital strategy. Separately, credit challenges continue to include the cyclical nature of its transaction-based service lines including leasing, capital markets and consulting which make up over half of the company's revenue base. JLL has managed its exposure to these businesses well from an operating performance standpoint, with the company experiencing solid top line growth across all business line segments in 2021 due to a strong rebound in business momentum and investment activity. We note however, that industry growth could moderate in 2022 due to uncertainty from rising interest rates and elevated levels of inflation.

Moody's notes that JLL has a long-standing, demonstrated commitment to conservative balance sheet management and we expect the company to continue to adhere to a disciplined financial policy going forward. The company is committed to managing its leverage within a target range of 0.5x - 1.25x net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA (per its own definition, excluding Moody's adjustments). When adjusted for operating leases, pension obligations and certain other adjustments, JLL's debt/EBITDA was 1.6x for the LTM period ending March 31, 2022, and 1.1x for the full-year period in 2021.

JLL's liquidity position is considered sufficient to cover near-term capital requirements, supported by a $2.75 billion unsecured credit facility, stable internally generated cash flows, and approximately $576 million of cash on hand as of Q1 2022. We note that there was approximately $1.125 billion drawn on the revolver as of Q1 2022, driven primarily by the timing of cash outflows related to incentive compensation. Debt maturities are manageable given available sources of capital, with $275 million of senior notes due November 2022 and the revolver due April 2026. We expect the company to prioritize available liquidity and cash flow generation for debt repayment, potential investment activity, and its share repurchase program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would be predicated on Debt/EBITDA maintained closer to 1.5x, RCF/Net Debt sustained at or above 50% and EBITDA margins maintained closer to 20%.

A ratings downgrade would result from Debt/EBITDA consistently maintained above 2.5x, RCF/Net Debt sustained below 40%, and a shift toward a more aggressive acquisition-orientated growth strategy or financial policy including debt-financed shareholder initiatives.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated [NYSE: JLL] is an integrated global real estate services and investment management firm. JLL's service lines include leasing (agency leasing and tenant representation), property and facilities management, capital markets, project and development, advisory and consulting as well as real estate investment management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

