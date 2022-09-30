Moody's affirms Joyo Bank's ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The Joyo Bank, Ltd., including the bank's long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A3. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Joyo Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain its moderate asset risk and strong liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are counterbalanced by the bank's modest capitalization and weak profitability.

In assessing Joyo Bank's credit profile, Moody's has considered the financial profile of its parent, Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (Mebuki FG), based on the assumption that the probability of default for Mebuki FG, Joyo Bank and The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. is the same. This assumption also reflects the fact that support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) for the bank will likely be provided via the holding company rather than the operating banks.

Mebuki FG's moderate asset risk is demonstrated by its low and stable nonperforming loan ratio. This strength is partially offset by the group's loan concentration in the real estate sector and exposure to market risks. The group's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain persistently high, because they would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

Mebuki FG's liquidity remains strong, supported by its solid deposit franchise, given Joyo Bank's and Ashikaga Bank's shares of around 38% and 34% of their home markets of Ibaraki and Tochigi Prefectures , respectively, as of the end of March 2021; and the group's low loan to deposit ratio of 67% as of the end of June 2022.

Moody's expects the group's modest capitalization to be sustained at the current level or slightly weakened. Although the group will continue to generate internal capital, it also plans to efficiently use its capital by increasing loans including sustainable finances and credit investments, which will gradually increase its risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and strain its capitalization growth.

Conversely, the increase in RWAs will support the group's still-weak profitability, despite strained net interest income stemming from increasing foreign currency funding costs. The group's reducing operating expenses through digitalization, as well as lowering credit costs which had risen over the last three years due to the group's conservative reserving during the pandemic, will also sustain its profitability. The group's strengthening consulting business will further sustain the profitability.

The bank's Adjusted BCA is also at baa2, because Moody's has not incorporated any affiliate support in the rating.

Joyo Bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift to the bank's baa2 BCA, reflecting Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Japan when needed, given the bank's importance to the economies of Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, and the prefectures' importance as regional economies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Joyo Bank's ratings if its group profitability improves on a sustained basis without significantly increasing risks.

A rating downgrade is possible if (1) the group's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio falls below 8%; (2) its profitability weakens because of rising credit costs or losses from its securities portfolio; (3) its asset quality deteriorates; or (4) its liquidity weakens because of an increased reliance on market funds or investment in less liquid assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Joyo Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan with total consolidated assets of JPY14.8 trillion as of the end of March 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed baa2

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed baa2

- Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A3, outlook remains stable

- Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment: affirmed A2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment: affirmed P-1(cr)

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A2

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

- Outlook remains stable

