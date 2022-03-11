Moody's affirms Jump Financial's Ba2 Term Loan Rating and Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, outlook remains stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) today affirmed Jump Financial, LLC's (“Jump Financial”) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2 senior secured first lien term loan rating. The rating action follows Jump Financial's issuance of a $200 million Term Loan B add-on to its existing $300 million senior secured term loan due 2028. Jump Financial's outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jump Financial, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jump Financial, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the ratings' affirmation reflects Jump Financial's strong profitable track record, highly liquid balance sheet, and relatively low leverage. The affirmation also reflects the sustained oversight from a highly engaged ownership and leadership team and an independent risk function, as well as continual investments to strengthen and augment the firm's trading infrastructure and intellectual capital.

The rating agency noted that Jump Financial plans to use the issuance's net proceeds to increase its trading capital and for general corporate purposes. While debt increases make for a relatively stable source of funding during growth periods, such borrowings increase leverage and can dilute or reverse the benefits of growth in retained earnings. In order to maintain its existing level of creditworthiness, Moody's expects Jump Financial to mitigate the risk of a more levered trading portfolio by maintaining healthy capital buffers, ample liquidity and an extended debt maturity profile, and to maintain its leverage around existing levels.

Moody's said that Jump Financial's ratings incorporate the inherently high level of operational and market risk in its relatively narrow principal trading and market making activities, that could result in rapid and severe losses and a deterioration in liquidity and funding in the event of a severe risk management failure. Such operational and market risks have historically been successfully mitigated by Jump Financial's relatively modest and short-lived individual trade positions in liquid securities, enveloped by a multi-layered risk monitoring, testing, segregation, limits and controls system.

However, with continued strong growth, particularly in new markets and via new trading strategies, there is a risk that Jump Financial may face increased challenges in maintaining its high quality employee base and culture as well as its effective controls and monitoring oversight, Moody's noted. In particular, the firm's gradual expansion into more complex and longer duration trading strategies could pose greater risks for the firm's creditors if not properly managed, with these greater risks including the possibility of increased earnings volatility and a reduction in the overall liquidity of the firm's trading portfolio.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Jump Financial will continue to generate strong profits and cash flows, maintain its strong liquidity profile, and that its leaders will continue to place a high emphasis on maintaining an effective risk management and controls framework. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the increase in debt will not result in any significant deterioration in the firm's leverage, risk appetite or liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Jump Financial's ratings could be upgraded if it were able to sustainably improve the quality and diversity of its profitability and cash flows from the development of substantial and lower-risk ancillary business activities.

Jump Financial's ratings could be downgraded if it were to suffer from a significant reduction in profitability, if it experienced a substantial trading loss or risk control failure, if there were a significant reduction in retained capital or liquidity or an increase in leverage, particularly due to an expansion into less liquid assets, or if the firm suffered from any adverse changes to corporate culture or management quality.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

