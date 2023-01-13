Moody's affirms Jyske Bank's A2 deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Jyske Bank A/S's (Jyske Bank) long-term and short-term deposit ratings at A2/P-1, and their long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating at A2. Jyske Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were affirmed at baa1. Furthermore, the bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) were affirmed at Aa3/P-1 and Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr), respectively. The outlooks on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings remain stable.

The affirmation of the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings at A2 reflects the Adjusted BCA of baa1, one notch of uplift from the buffers of loss absorbing liabilities, protecting depositors and senior unsecured creditors in case of failure, and one notch uplift due to Moody's assumptions of moderate government support.

The baa1 BCA balances the bank's strengthening fundamentals and improving economies of scale following the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB's (Handelsbanken) Danish operations, against mounting downside risks in the Danish economy, which if materialized, could drive a deterioration in asset risk and lower profitability.

The stable outlook takes into account that Jyske Bank has sizeable buffers in terms of capital and earnings, which Moody's considers sufficient to manage a deterioration in asset quality triggered by subdued GDP growth.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of Jyske Bank's BCA of baa1 reflects its strong Danish franchise as the third largest Danish financial institution, which will increase in size due to its recent acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations (adding DKK66 billion in loans and mortgages and 43 branches to Jyske Bank's reported loan book of DKK466 billion and 80 branches). The acquisition will improve Jyske Bank's economies of scale, especially considering the mortgage credit institution, Jyske Realkredit, where large volumes are of importance as margins are relatively low, although stable.

Moody's expects Jyske Bank's asset risk to deteriorate moderately from a strong level due to high inflation and subdued GDP growth in 2023 affecting borrowers' cash flows, ability to pay and real estate prices. Moody's expects that capitalization, with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, will initially decline to approximately 15% from a strong 18.7% at the end of September 2022 as a result of the acquisition, before increasing due to internal capital generation. Profitability in 2023 will remain moderate with improvements as volume growth and higher net interest income will be offset by merger related costs.

DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

Jyske Bank's A2 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate Moody's expectations that Jyske Bank will continue refinancing maturing debt to fulfil Minimum Requirements of own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL). According to Moody's forward looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, the one notch uplift in the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings will be maintained during the outlook period, as the increased balance sheet following the Handelsbanken acquisition was pre-funded through issuances during 2022.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's view that Jyske Bank will manage downside risks in the economy well, and has sufficiently strong buffers to absorb a deterioration in asset quality. Furthermore, while the acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations will initially increase costs, Moody's expects the additional business volumes and added geographical presence to improve profitability once efficiency measures have been executed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Jyske Bank's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) recurring profitability improves without increasing the share of riskier assets; 2) capital is maintained in line with CET1 target of 15% to 17%; and 3) levels of problem loans fall meaningfully. The deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded due to larger volumes of loss absorbing liabilities, for example through issuances of junior debt instruments.

Jyske Bank's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) the BCA is downgraded; 2) the volumes of loss absorbing liabilities decline as a share of the balance sheet; or 3) Moody's assumptions on government support are lowered. The BCA could be downgraded if: i) asset quality deteriorates meaningfully; ii) capitalization deteriorates meaningfully; iii) recurring profitability deteriorates; or iv) funding conditions become difficult for Jyske Bank resulting in inability to tap the debt capital markets.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Jyske Bank A/S

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Other Short-term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

