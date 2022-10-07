Moody's affirms KB Capital's A3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term A3 foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings of KB Capital Co.,Ltd.

The outlook on KB Capital remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KB Capital's A3 foreign currency issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone assessment of ba1 and a four-notch uplift for affiliate support, reflecting a very high level of support from Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable, a3) via KB Financial Group Inc. (A1 stable), if necessary.

KB Capital's ba1 standalone assessment reflects its good asset quality and profitability supported by the company's strong franchise in Korea's auto financing market. These strengths are offset by the company's capital adequacy and leverage that are weaker than peers', and modest cash flow and liquidity primarily stemming from low debt maturities coverage.

Asset quality has been stable for KB Capital, thanks to its steady auto financing business and integrated risk management system with KB Financial Group. As of the end of June 2022, the company's operating assets consisted of 63% in the auto financing business, 17% in personal lending, and 20% in corporate lending. The company has shifted away from auto loans, growing its corporate lending and personal loans by a 43% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to the end of June 2022. Moody's expects this rapid asset growth to result in higher asset risks as loans season. KB Capital's auto financing business also will be under pressure amid slowing economic growth, which will depress auto demand and raise residual value risks.

Nevertheless, risk mitigants include KB Capital's focus on prime borrowers, defined as borrowers with credit scores of 1-3, which accounted for 64% of total retail loans and 55% of personal unsecured loans. KB Capital also has partnerships and joint ventures with various domestic and imported auto dealers, which allow the company to be selective in its customer base and help maintain stable asset quality.

KB Capital's capital adequacy and leverage are modest but weaker than rated peers'. However, its capitalization has improved since 2021 as the company slowed its asset growth. As a result, its tangible common equity (TCE)/tangible managed assets (TMA) improved to 9.8% as of the end of June 2022, compared with 7.7% as of the end of 2020. Korea's regulators also strengthened the regulatory leverage ceiling, measured as total assets to shareholders' equity, lowering it to 9.0x in 2022 from 10.0x in 2021. This will be further strengthened to 8.0x by 2025 in phases.

KB Capital's capitalization is also supported by capital injections from the parent KB Financial Group, which Moody's expects to continue. Since KB Capital became the parent's wholly owned subsidiary in 2017, the group has injected a total of KRW300 billion of equity capital. KB Financial Group also provides long-term funding to KB Capital, including KRW500 billion of perpetual bonds, which Moody's views as a stable source of funding.

KB Capital's cash flow and liquidity are modest, driven by weak debt maturities coverage. Still, the company has KRW290 billion in a committed credit line, which is larger than its outstanding short-term funding. Its short-term liquidity position is also strong with the ratio of assets maturing in three months over liabilities coming due in three months at 186.7% as of June-end of 2022.

KB Capital has good profitability. However, Moody's expects some downward pressure as the company's funding costs will rise over the next 12 to 18 months, which cannot be fully passed on to end customers due to intense competition in the auto financing market.

KB Capital has a stable outlook. As one of Korea's leading finance companies affiliated with Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable, a3), Korea's second-largest retail bank in terms of assets, KB Capital has a competitive advantage in acquiring new customers, utilizing Kookmin Bank's vast branch network. The company also has a well-diversified auto financing asset portfolio, supported by multiple joint ventures and partnerships with major domestic auto manufacturers and imported auto dealers. Its diversified captive and semi-captive relationships with multiple auto brands help support the company's stable asset quality and profitability.

Moody's assumption of affiliate support for KB Capital reflects: (1) its 100% ownership by KB Financial Group; (2) its long-term strategic importance to KB Financial Group, despite its relatively small contribution of around 2% of the group's consolidated assets; (3) the interconnectedness within the group; (4) reputational risk to KB Financial Group if KB Capital is in distress; and (5) the track record of timely support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Moody's could upgrade KB Capital's rating if the parent's capacity to support improves, with an upgrade of Kookmin Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

KB Capital's rating is unlikely to be upgraded stemming from an upgrade of its standalone assessment because the company's standalone assessment post affiliate support is aligned with Kookmin Bank's BCA of a3.

Nevertheless, KB Capital's standalone assessment could be upgraded if the company further strengthens its capital adequacy with its TCE/TMA ratio rising above 13% on a sustained basis, net income/average managed assets remaining above 2.0% and asset quality staying stable, with problem loans/gross loans below 1.0% on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's could downgrade KB Capital's ratings if there are signs of a decline in KB Capital's strategic importance to KB Financial Group, or if Kookmin Bank's credit profile weakens with a downgrade of its BCA.

KB Capital's rating could also be downgraded if the company's standalone assessment is downgraded without signs of an increase in group support.

KB Capital's standalone assessment could be downgraded if the company's capital adequacy weakens, with its TCE/TMA ratio falling below 8%, or if its asset quality weakens significantly, with both problem loans/gross loans and net charge-offs/average gross loans rising above 3% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KB Capital Co.,Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of KB Financial Group Inc. and is headquartered in Seoul. Its consolidated assets totaled KRW15.5 trillion ($12.0 billion) as of the end of June 2022.

