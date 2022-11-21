Moody's affirms KB Financial Group's A1/P-1 issuer ratings and Kookmin Bank's Aa3/P-1 ratings; outlooks stable

Hong Kong, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Kookmin Bank's Aa3 bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings, and its a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed KB Financial Group Inc.'s (KB FG) A1 long-term foreign currency issuer rating with a stable outlook and its P-1 short-term foreign currency issuer rating.

The issuer-level outlooks for KB FG and Kookmin Bank remain stable.

A full list of the affirmed ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kookmin Bank

Kookmin Bank's Aa3 ratings incorporate (1) the bank's a3 BCA and (2) a three-notch uplift reflecting a very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if needed.

Kookmin Bank's a3 BCA reflects (1) the bank's solid funding and liquidity, supported by its strong retail banking franchise that benefits from its sticky retail deposit base; (2) moderate asset quality and profitability, supported by the bank's tightened underwriting policy and strengthened provisioning buffers built over 2020-22 against expected credit loss; and (3) good capitalization.

Moody's forecasts Kookmin Bank's domestic loan quality to remain largely stable over the next 12-18 months, although the agency expects a modest rise in the bank's domestic problem loan ratio because rapid interest rate hikes and high inflation will weigh on borrowers' repayment capabilities. Nevertheless, Moody's does not expect material asset quality deterioration for the bank, considering its tightened underwriting standards since 2020; regulators' continued strengthening of prudential measures, particularly for household loans; the extension of Covid-19 relief measures such as maturity extensions and repayment deferrals to 30 September 2025 and 30 September 2023, respectively; and the government's liquidity injection measures to stabilize the domestic short-term funding market in October and November 2022.

Kookmin Bank's stable domestic loan quality is partially offset by its rising loan exposures to overseas markets with higher inherent credit risk, including Southeast Asia. Although its overseas expansion will support portfolio diversification and profitability, it could result in weaker asset quality and earnings volatility. As of 30 September 2022, overseas assets accounted for 8.4% of the bank's total assets.

Kookmin Bank's profitability will benefit from widening net interest margins on the back of rising interest rates, while credit costs will not increase meaningfully, given the bank's conservative provisioning for domestic loans since 2020. However, Moody's expects higher credit costs at the bank's Indonesian subsidiary in relation to the restructuring of its nonperforming loans (NPL).

Moody's forecasts Kookmin Bank to maintain its good capitalization over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by slower loan growth, with rising interest rates weighing on loan demand. The agency views the participation of KB FG, together with the country's four other largest financial groups, in the government's measures to support the short-term funding market to have negligible impact on Kookmin Bank's liquidity and capital.

Kookmin Bank's funding profile should remain largely stable, underpinned by its strong deposit franchise, while its liquidity will weaken following the temporary relaxation of the regulatory cap on banks' loan/deposit ratio to 105% from 100% until May 2023, and of the regulatory minimum for banks' liquidity coverage ratio to 92.5% until June 2023. Nevertheless, the agency does not foresee a material weakening in the bank's liquidity, given the bank's liquidity coverage ratio at 92.82% for September 2022.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from the Korean government considers (1) Kookmin Bank's systemic importance as Korea's largest bank in terms of asset size; (2) its designation as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea; and (3) Korea's strong capacity to provide support to the bank and the government's track record of bailing out distressed banks.

Kookmin Bank's long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are Aa3/P-1, and its long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments are Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting points for the CRR and CR Assessments are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a two-notch uplift for government support.

Kookmin Bank's subordinate rating of Baa1 (hyb) and preferred stock non-cumulative rating of Baa3 (hyb) are respectively positioned one notch and three notches below the bank's BCA of a3, reflecting standard notching under the Basic Loss Given Failure framework.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB FG)

KB FG's A1 issuer rating incorporates (1) the group's baa1 Preliminary Rating Assessment (PRA), which is one notch below its a3 notional BCA, reflecting the holding company's structural subordination to its banking subsidiary, based on Moody's basic Loss Given Failure notching guidance; and (2) a three-notch uplift reflecting a very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if needed.

KB FG's a3 notional BCA reflects (1) the weighted average financial profile of its key subsidiaries, including Kookmin Bank, KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (Issuer Rating: A2, Outlook: Stable), KB Insurance Co., Ltd. (Insurance Financial Strength Rating: A2, Outlook: Stable) and KB Securities Co., Ltd. (Issuer Rating: A3, Outlook: Stable); (2) KB FG's diversified portfolio of subsidiaries that provides countercyclical benefits; and (3) its key subsidiaries' sufficient capital buffers, which provide KB FG flexibility in servicing its debt. Given the good capital buffers at the subsidiary level, Moody's did not incorporate a one-notch downward adjustment typically applied when the double leverage ratio is high. As of 30 September 2022, KB FG's regulatory double leverage ratio was 109.1%.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from the Korean government considers (1) KB FG's systemic importance, highlighted by its designation as a domestic systemically important financial institution in Korea; and (2) Korea's strong capacity to provide support and the government's track record of providing support to distressed financial groups.

KB FG's A1 issuer rating is one notch lower than Kookmin Bank's Aa3 senior unsecured rating. This reflects Moody's view that, in general, the holding company's senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinate to debt at banking subsidiaries, and is consistent with the standard notching guideline provided in Moody's Banks Methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kookmin Bank

Moody's could upgrade Kookmin Bank's ratings and BCA if the bank's asset quality improves significantly, with its problem loan ratio falling below 0.4% without large write-offs or sale of NPLs; profitability increases, with its net income/tangible assets increasing above 0.8% without a material increase in its credit costs; and liquidity improves, with liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets rising above 25%, on a sustained basis, while maintaining good capitalization.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Kookmin Bank's ratings if Korea's rating is downgraded; if Korea's Macro Profile deteriorates because of sustained rapid growth in private sector credit or a material weakening in household balance sheets; or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

The bank's BCA could be lowered if its tangible common equity (TCE)/RWA falls below 13.0%; its net income/tangible assets declines below 0.4% on a sustained basis; or its asset quality deteriorates substantially.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB FG)

Moody's could upgrade KB FG's ratings if the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries significantly improve, while KB FG's double leverage ratio remains stable.

Moody's could downgrade KB FG's ratings if the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries deteriorate, resulting in a lowering of Kookmin Bank's BCA or a deterioration in the standalone credit profiles of KB Kookmin Card, KB Insurance or KB Securities.

The ratings could also be downgraded if KB FG's double leverage ratio rises substantially; Korea's resolution regime changes such that KB FG's key subsidiaries would be resolved separately from the financial group; or the government's willingness or capacity to support KB FG changes, as represented by a downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Kookmin Bank, Kookmin Bank Hong Kong Branch, Kookmin Bank London Branch and Kookmin Bank Auckland Branch was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. The principal methodologies used in rating KB Financial Group Inc. were Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997, Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549, Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815, and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Kookmin Bank, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW538.0 trillion ($376.1 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

KB Financial Group Inc., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW726.9 trillion ($508.2 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

.. Issuer: Kookmin Bank

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term/short-term Deposit Note/CD Program Ratings (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured MTN Program Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

.... Long-term Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

.... Long-term Subordinated MTN Program Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)

.... Short-term Commercial Paper Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Other Short Term MTN Program Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

.. Issuer: Kookmin Bank Auckland Branch

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/short-term Deposit Note/CD Program Ratings (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/P-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

.. Issuer: Kookmin Bank Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/short-term Deposit Note/CD Program Ratings (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/P-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

.. Issuer: Kookmin Bank London Branch

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/short-term Deposit Note/CD Program Ratings (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/P-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

.. Issuer: KB Financial Group Inc.

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Jungmin Arlene Sohn

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

