Moody's affirms KB Financial Group's ratings on planned acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd.

Hong Kong, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 long-term foreign currency issuer rating with a stable outlook, and Prime-1 short-term foreign currency issuer rating of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB FG).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 10 April 2020, KB FG entered into a purchase and sale agreement to wholly acquire Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd. (Prudential Life Korea) from Prudential Financial, Inc. (A3 stable) for a total cash consideration KRW2.3 trillion ($1.9 billion). Prudential Life Korea, established in 1989, was the 11th largest life insurer in Korea by asset size as of December 2019. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of dividend upstreamed from Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable, a3) and debt, and is expected to close in the third quarter.

The affirmation of KB FG's A1 issuer rating incorporates the impact of the acquisition on KB FG's leverage and on Prudential Life's credit metrics, as well as the diversification benefit the acquisition brings to KB FG.

Specifically, Moody's expects KB FG's double leverage ratio (investments in subsidiaries divided by shareholder's equity) will rise to about 129.0% after the acquisition. While this ratio is high, Moody's capital and dividend flow analysis suggests that KB FG will maintain sufficient financial flexibility in servicing its interest burden without a significant increase in dividend pressure on its key subsidiaries, namely Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable, a3), KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (A2 stable) and KB Securities Co., Ltd. (A3 review for downgrade). Moody's expects KB FG's common equity tier 1 ratio to remain above 13% post the acquisition.

KB FG's A1 foreign currency issuer rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its preliminary rating assessment (PRA) to reflect Moody's assessment of likely government support. The PRA in turn is one notch lower than the notional baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3 to reflect the structural subordination of the holding company to the banking subsidiaries, based on Moody's basic loss given failure notching guidance.

The a3 notional BCA reflects (1) the financial profiles, weighted by their relative size, of KB FG's key subsidiaries, including Kookmin Bank, KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. and KB Securities Co., Ltd.; (2) KB FG's diversified portfolio of subsidiaries; and (3) the strong capital maintained at Kookmin Bank, which provides KB FG with flexibility in servicing its debt. After the acquisition, the proportion of KB FG's non-bank financial institutions assets to total assets will rise by 3 percentage points to 28%. Kookmin Bank's common equity tier 1 ratio will also remain strong at above 14%, after expected dividend upstream.

The three-notch of uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a "Very High" probability of support from the government of Korea (Aa2 stable) in times of stress, given KB FG's importance as the largest financial group by assets in Korea. KB FG and Kookmin Bank are designated as domestic systematically important financial group and bank.

KB FG's A1 issuer rating is one notch lower than the Aa3 senior unsecured rating of Kookmin Bank. This reflects Moody's view that, in general, holding company senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinate to debt at banking subsidiaries, and is consistent with the standard notching guideline provided in Moody's Bank Methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded in case of a significant improvement in the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries, while KB FG's double leverage ratio remains stable.

The rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a deterioration in the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries, resulting in a downgrade of Kookmin Bank's BCA, a deterioration in the standalone credit profiles of KB Kookmin Card and KB Securities, or in case of a substantial increase in KB FG's double leverage ratio; (2) changes to Korea's resolution regime such that its key subsidiaries would be resolved separate from the financial group; (3) a change in the government's willingness or capacity to support KB FG, as represented by a downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks-Methodology--PBC_1147865 , Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099 and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Securities-Industry-Market-Makers-Methodology--PBC_1187332 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

KB Financial Group Inc., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW518.5 trillion ($447.9 billion) as of December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sophia Lee, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Stephen Long

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

