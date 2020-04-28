Moody's affirms KB Financial Group's ratings on planned acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd.

Hong Kong, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 long-term foreign
currency issuer rating with a stable outlook, and Prime-1
short-term foreign currency issuer rating of KB Financial Group
Inc. (KB FG).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 10 April 2020, KB FG entered into a purchase and sale agreement
to wholly acquire Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd.
(Prudential Life Korea) from Prudential Financial, Inc. (A3
stable) for a total cash consideration KRW2.3 trillion ($1.9
billion). Prudential Life Korea, established in 1989,
was the 11th largest life insurer in Korea by asset size as of December
2019. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of dividend upstreamed
from Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable, a3) and debt, and is expected
to close in the third quarter.
The affirmation of KB FG's A1 issuer rating incorporates the impact of
the acquisition on KB FG's leverage and on Prudential Life's credit
metrics, as well as the diversification benefit the acquisition
brings to KB FG.
Specifically, Moody's expects KB FG's double leverage ratio
(investments in subsidiaries divided by shareholder's equity) will rise
to about 129.0% after the acquisition. While this
ratio is high, Moody's capital and dividend flow analysis suggests
that KB FG will maintain sufficient financial flexibility in servicing
its interest burden without a significant increase in dividend pressure
on its key subsidiaries, namely Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable,
a3), KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (A2 stable) and
KB Securities Co., Ltd. (A3 review for downgrade).
Moody's expects KB FG's common equity tier 1 ratio to remain
above 13% post the acquisition.
KB FG's A1 foreign currency issuer rating incorporates a three-notch
uplift from its preliminary rating assessment (PRA) to reflect Moody's
assessment of likely government support. The PRA in turn is one
notch lower than the notional baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3 to
reflect the structural subordination of the holding company to the banking
subsidiaries, based on Moody's basic loss given failure notching
guidance.
The a3 notional BCA reflects (1) the financial profiles, weighted
by their relative size, of KB FG's key subsidiaries, including
Kookmin Bank, KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. and
KB Securities Co., Ltd.; (2) KB FG's diversified
portfolio of subsidiaries; and (3) the strong capital maintained
at Kookmin Bank, which provides KB FG with flexibility in servicing
its debt. After the acquisition, the proportion of KB FG's
non-bank financial institutions assets to total assets will rise
by 3 percentage points to 28%. Kookmin Bank's common
equity tier 1 ratio will also remain strong at above 14%,
after expected dividend upstream.
The three-notch of uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a "Very
High" probability of support from the government of Korea (Aa2 stable)
in times of stress, given KB FG's importance as the largest financial
group by assets in Korea. KB FG and Kookmin Bank are designated
as domestic systematically important financial group and bank.
KB FG's A1 issuer rating is one notch lower than the Aa3 senior unsecured
rating of Kookmin Bank. This reflects Moody's view that,
in general, holding company senior unsecured debt is structurally
subordinate to debt at banking subsidiaries, and is consistent with
the standard notching guideline provided in Moody's Bank Methodology.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded in case of a significant improvement in
the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries, while KB FG's double
leverage ratio remains stable.
The rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a deterioration in the financial
profiles of its key subsidiaries, resulting in a downgrade of Kookmin
Bank's BCA, a deterioration in the standalone credit profiles of
KB Kookmin Card and KB Securities, or in case of a substantial increase
in KB FG's double leverage ratio; (2) changes to Korea's resolution
regime such that its key subsidiaries would be resolved separate from
the financial group; (3) a change in the government's willingness
or capacity to support KB FG, as represented by a downgrade of Korea's
sovereign rating.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks-Methodology--PBC_1147865
, Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099
and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Securities-Industry-Market-Makers-Methodology--PBC_1187332
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
KB Financial Group Inc., headquartered in Seoul, South
Korea, had total assets of KRW518.5 trillion ($447.9
billion) as of December 2019.
