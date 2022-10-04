Moody's affirms KB Securities' senior unsecured debt rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the A3 long-term senior unsecured debt rating of KB Securities Co., Ltd. (KB Securities).

The entity-level outlook remains stable.

A list of all affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of KB Securities' ratings reflects its (1) moderate risk appetite and adequate leverage; (2) moderate liquidity and modest funding structure; (3) good but volatile profitability; (4) a very high level of support that Moody's expects to come from the parent; and (5) a likely moderate level of support from the government.

KB Securities' A3 issuer rating incorporates (1) its standalone assessment of Ba2; (2) four notches of uplift for affiliate support, based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from Kookmin Bank (Bank Deposit: Aa3, Senior Unsecured: Aa3, BCA: a3, stable) through its parent KB Financial Group Inc. (KB FG; A1 stable); and (3) one-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a moderate level of public support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if necessary.

KB Securities' risk appetite is high and increasing, with its higher-risk level 2 and level 3 assets and contingent liabilities growing by an 18.4% cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 to 30 June 2022, accounting for 392.6% of its shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2022. The bulk of its contingent liabilities are from real estate project financing deals, and the company also has the largest exposure to overseas alternative assets among rated peers in Korea. As a result, KB Securities' risk appetite ratio rose to 30.2% as of 30 June 2022 from 24.0% a year ago.

Moody's believes these higher-risk assets are more vulnerable to asset quality deterioration in a rising rate environment. Nevertheless, some of the project financing risks are offset by the company's focus on the senior tranche of the loans, and deals in the Seoul metropolitan area.

KB Securities has modest liquidity and funding positions, which benefit from sizable committed credit lines and liquidity facilities from major commercial banks in Korea and Korea Securities Finance Corporation (KSFC; Aa2, stable). The company relies on short-term funding through repurchase agreements, structured notes, and promissory notes, which accounted for around 54% of total funding as of 31 March 2022.

The company has adequate but higher-than-peers' leverage. Its reported leverage, measured as total assets over shareholders' equity, stood at 731.3% as of 30 June 2022. Moody's expects the company's leverage level to be stable over the next 12-18 months because of prudential measures in Korea whereby the maximum reported leverage ratio is capped at 11.0x. Its Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio, measured as the sum of tangible assets and off-balance-sheet exposures as a percentage of tangible common equity, was 12.4x as of 31 March 2022, which is above rated domestic peers' average of 10.6x. In addition to strong growth in higher-risk assets, KB Securities' trading assets also increased by a 4.6% CAGR from 2020 to 30 June 2022, driven by the issuance of structured notes and promissory notes.

KB Securities had good profitability over the past two years thanks to the solid performance of its core businesses. However, Moody's expects the company's profitability to weaken to a moderate level over the next 12 to 18 months, reflecting the weaker performance of its brokerage and trading businesses amid an unfavorable market environment. In addition, the company's earnings volatility will remain high.

The stable outlook on KB Securities reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to benefit from a very high level of affiliate support over the next 12-18 months.

The Ba2 standalone assessment also considers the Ba1 operating environment score for Korean securities market makers, which in turn reflects Korea's strong macro indicators and relatively mature capital markets, offset by highly competitive industry dynamics.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of affiliate support reflects (1) KB FG's 100% ownership of KB Securities and the company's strategic importance to KB FG. Under the 'One Firm strategy', KB Securities plays a vital role in the Group's wealth management and investment bank divisions; (2) KB Securities' status as the second-largest profit contributor to the group in 2021 after Kookmin Bank; (3) the company's interconnectedness within KB FG; and (4) the reputation risk to KB FG if KB Securities were to be under stress. As an integral part of KB FG, KB Securities can also tap Kookmin Bank and KB FG for liquidity support in times of stress. Financial support for KB Securities was demonstrated recently with the Group's subscription of the company's KRW200 billion hybrid securities issued in March 2022.

Moody's assessment of a moderate level of government support reflects (1) KB FG's designation as a domestic systemically important bank financial group; (2) the liquidity facilities of Bank of Korea and KSFC that KB Securities can access; and (3) the eligibility of KB Securities to receive public financial assistance from Korea Depository Insurance Corporation under the Depository Protection Act. The Korean government also has a track record of bailing out systemically important securities firms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Moody's could upgrade KB Securities' rating if KB FG's capacity to support the company improves, reflected in a higher Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) for Kookmin Bank; or if there is more explicit support for the company from KB FG or the Korean government.

KB Securities' standalone assessment could be upgraded if its funding profile and liquidity strengthen, through for example, reduced reliance on short-term funding such that its Moody's-adjusted funding ratio improves to above 100% on a sustained basis; or if the company lowers its risk appetite with its risk appetite ratio declining below 20% on a sustained basis.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's could downgrade KB Securities' ratings if KB FG's capacity to support the company weakens, reflected in a lower BCA for Kookmin Bank; or if there is any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support to the company.

KB Securities' standalone assessment could be lowered if the company faces significant difficulties in maintaining sufficient funding and liquidity, such that its Moody's-adjusted funding ratio declines below 60% and its Moody's adjusted liquidity ratio falls below 70% on a sustained basis; if the company significantly increases the exposure to higher-risk assets, with its Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio exceeding 13x and its risk appetite ratio increasing above 40% on a sustained basis; or if the company's earnings show significant volatility on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KB Securities Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, Korea, was established in 1962 as Kook Securities Co., Ltd., and was listed on the Korea Stock Exchange in 1975. The company is 100% owned by KB Financial Group Inc. Its consolidated assets totaled KRW59.1 trillion ($45.5 billion) as of 31 March 2022. KB Securities provides services in wealth management (retail), investment banking and capital markets to institutional clients.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: KB Securities Co., Ltd.

- Long-term and short-term foreign currency issuer rating of A3/P-2 affirmed

- Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of A3 affirmed

- Long-term and short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating of (P)A3/(P)P-2 affirmed

- Outlook maintained at stable

