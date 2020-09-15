Moody's affirms KBR ratings and changes outlook to positive, assigns B1 to senior unsecured notes

Approximately $2 billion of rated debt affected
NOTE: On September 18, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the first sentence of the Methodology paragraph, the principal methodology link was changed to https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?&docid=PBC_1224306. Revised release follows.
New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed its ratings for KBR, Inc.
("KBR" or the "company"), including the
company's Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba3-PD probability
of default rating, as well as its Ba1 senior secured loan ratings.
Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the company's planned $250
million senior unsecured notes issuance. The company's speculative
grade liquidity rating remains SGL-1. The ratings outlook
has been revised to positive from stable.
Proceeds from the planned senior unsecured notes offering, along
with cash raised through the sale of accounts receivable and revolver
borrowings, will fund the $827 million acquisition of Centauri
Holding, which is scheduled to close in late-2020.
According to Moody's lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "KBR's
recently announced decision to no longer pursue fixed price engineering
construction procurement contracts within the energy sector should raise
the company's margin profile, lessen income volatility, and
lower contingent liabilities -- factors that may ultimately
support a higher rating."
Even so, Herskovics added that "While the potential for upward
ratings momentum has clearly improved with the strategic redirection,
our immediate enthusiasm has been tempered by the absence of any disposition
value following the exit from this long-standing business line,
with over $1 billion of backlog having been de-booked and
material associated impairment/restructuring charges recorded thus far
in the first half of 2020, and the Centauri acquisition set to further
depress key credit metrics."
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. While defense services contracting has
been relatively less affected than most other sectors, it has not
been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic, and the company
remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions and Moody's ratings
for KBR, Inc.:
Unchanged:
..Issuer: KBR, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Unchanged at SGL-1
Assignments:
..Issuer: KBR, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: KBR, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: KBR, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 CFR reflects KBR's growing scale in defense services with
good technical capabilities, its ability to lead large contracts,
and favorable revenue diversity -- spanning the US defense
and federal sector as well as the foreign government market. The
rating also recognizes KBR's achievement of solid organic revenue
growth, fueled by acquisitions that have benefited new business
development, and a less complementary but nonetheless solid niche
position within energy sector services/technology.
Both scale and key credit metrics could very well become strong for the
rating in 2021, with revenue in the high-$5 billion
range, debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5x, and
free cash flow-to-debt of about 10%. Estimation
of 2020 credit metrics pro forma for the acquisition is made more complex,
however, by significant business combination and revenue growth
within Centauri, and KBR's restructuring, asset and
goodwill impairment charges of approximately $250 million thus
far through 2020.
The positive rating outlook recognizes the opportunity for KBR to now
more fully focus the organization toward realization of potential as a
national security services contractor. The company possesses a
strong reputation for project management within infrastructure and mission
support. Technical capabilities being added through M&A are
enabling KBR's prominence within space and intelligence communities
to similarly evolve. Centauri's highly cleared and educated
workforce will further solidify KBR's access to well-funded
programs, and will also facilitate talent recruitment. Defense
system and equipment modernization will increasingly require service contractors
that can efficiently innovate, making the ability to attract/deploy
engineers and scientists important for competitive success.
KBR's Ichthys joint venture-related project cost recovery
claims represent upside to the company's long-term cash flow
targets. If realized, the proceeds could be deployed in a
way that improves the credit profile.
The Ba1 ratings for the secured loan facilities are two notches above
the CFR, reflecting the presence of lower priority debt that would
absorb first losses in a stress scenario, and thereby benefit recoveries
under the loan facilities. The B1 rating assigned to the senior
unsecured notes reflects their effectively junior position relative to
the secured debt. While KBR's convertible notes (unrated)
are structurally subordinated, unguaranteed obligations of the holding
company, the size of that junior-most class relative to the
guaranteed senior unsecured notes is not of a sufficient magnitude to
significantly benefit the relative recovery prospects for senior unsecured
noteholders.
The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 continues to denote
a very good liquidity profile. Following the Centauri acquisition,
KBR's cash balances held outside of consolidated joint ventures
will be around $250 million, and the company will have almost
$600 million of availability under its $1 billion revolving
line of credit. The liquidity profile benefits from Moody's expectation
that free cash flow will approach $300 million in 2020 (about $125
million of which emanates from the sale of accounts receivable),
with low scheduled amortization under the term loan near-term and
good cushion anticipated under the company's financial ratio maintenance
covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings momentum would depend upon achievement of better reported
results in 2021 than currently anticipated, with backlog growth
and debt-to-EBITDA declining to 3x, free cash flow-to-debt
approaching 15%, and a good liquidity profile.
Downward ratings pressure would mount with contract execution problems,
a free cash flow deficit, covenant headroom issues and/or leverage
climbing to the high-4x range.
KBR, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas,
is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies
delivered across a wide government, defense and industrial base.
Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately
$5.8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?&docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruce Herskovics
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653