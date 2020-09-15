Moody's affirms KBR ratings and changes outlook to positive, assigns B1 to senior unsecured notes

Approximately $2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed its ratings for KBR, Inc. ("KBR" or the "company"), including the company's Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba3-PD probability of default rating, as well as its Ba1 senior secured loan ratings. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the company's planned $250 million senior unsecured notes issuance. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-1. The ratings outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

Proceeds from the planned senior unsecured notes offering, along with cash raised through the sale of accounts receivable and revolver borrowings, will fund the $827 million acquisition of Centauri Holding, which is scheduled to close in late-2020.

According to Moody's lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "KBR's recently announced decision to no longer pursue fixed price engineering construction procurement contracts within the energy sector should raise the company's margin profile, lessen income volatility, and lower contingent liabilities -- factors that may ultimately support a higher rating."

Even so, Herskovics added that "While the potential for upward ratings momentum has clearly improved with the strategic redirection, our immediate enthusiasm has been tempered by the absence of any disposition value following the exit from this long-standing business line, with over $1 billion of backlog having been de-booked and material associated impairment/restructuring charges recorded thus far in the first half of 2020, and the Centauri acquisition set to further depress key credit metrics."

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While defense services contracting has been relatively less affected than most other sectors, it has not been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic, and the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions and Moody's ratings for KBR, Inc.:

Unchanged:

..Issuer: KBR, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Unchanged at SGL-1

Assignments:

..Issuer: KBR, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: KBR, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KBR, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 CFR reflects KBR's growing scale in defense services with good technical capabilities, its ability to lead large contracts, and favorable revenue diversity -- spanning the US defense and federal sector as well as the foreign government market. The rating also recognizes KBR's achievement of solid organic revenue growth, fueled by acquisitions that have benefited new business development, and a less complementary but nonetheless solid niche position within energy sector services/technology.

Both scale and key credit metrics could very well become strong for the rating in 2021, with revenue in the high-$5 billion range, debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5x, and free cash flow-to-debt of about 10%. Estimation of 2020 credit metrics pro forma for the acquisition is made more complex, however, by significant business combination and revenue growth within Centauri, and KBR's restructuring, asset and goodwill impairment charges of approximately $250 million thus far through 2020.

The positive rating outlook recognizes the opportunity for KBR to now more fully focus the organization toward realization of potential as a national security services contractor. The company possesses a strong reputation for project management within infrastructure and mission support. Technical capabilities being added through M&A are enabling KBR's prominence within space and intelligence communities to similarly evolve. Centauri's highly cleared and educated workforce will further solidify KBR's access to well-funded programs, and will also facilitate talent recruitment. Defense system and equipment modernization will increasingly require service contractors that can efficiently innovate, making the ability to attract/deploy engineers and scientists important for competitive success.

KBR's Ichthys joint venture-related project cost recovery claims represent upside to the company's long-term cash flow targets. If realized, the proceeds could be deployed in a way that improves the credit profile.

The Ba1 ratings for the secured loan facilities are two notches above the CFR, reflecting the presence of lower priority debt that would absorb first losses in a stress scenario, and thereby benefit recoveries under the loan facilities. The B1 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes reflects their effectively junior position relative to the secured debt. While KBR's convertible notes (unrated) are structurally subordinated, unguaranteed obligations of the holding company, the size of that junior-most class relative to the guaranteed senior unsecured notes is not of a sufficient magnitude to significantly benefit the relative recovery prospects for senior unsecured noteholders.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 continues to denote a very good liquidity profile. Following the Centauri acquisition, KBR's cash balances held outside of consolidated joint ventures will be around $250 million, and the company will have almost $600 million of availability under its $1 billion revolving line of credit. The liquidity profile benefits from Moody's expectation that free cash flow will approach $300 million in 2020 (about $125 million of which emanates from the sale of accounts receivable), with low scheduled amortization under the term loan near-term and good cushion anticipated under the company's financial ratio maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum would depend upon achievement of better reported results in 2021 than currently anticipated, with backlog growth and debt-to-EBITDA declining to 3x, free cash flow-to-debt approaching 15%, and a good liquidity profile.

Downward ratings pressure would mount with contract execution problems, a free cash flow deficit, covenant headroom issues and/or leverage climbing to the high-4x range.

KBR, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies delivered across a wide government, defense and industrial base. Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $5.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?&docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

