Moody's affirms KC Culinarte's B3 CFR; outlook revised to stable

New York, March 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC ("Kettle Cuisine") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B2 rating on the company's first-lien senior secured debt. The outlook is revised to stable from negative.

Kettle Cuisine's outlook was revised to stable from negative to reflect the company's recent improvement in earnings and free cash flow in addition to Moody's view that most of the company's inflationary costs pressures can be offset with price increases. Kettle Cuisine's foodservice customers experienced closures and volume declines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past few quarters, the company has reported a meaningful improvement in sales and EBITDA as demand from its foodservice customers has rebounded. In addition, the company has continued to experience strong sales volume from its retail customers, who benefitted from pantry loading and closures in the foodservice channel. Lastly, the outlook change to stable reflects Moody's expectations that Kettle Cuisine will continue to generate positive free cash flow.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmations:

..Issuer: KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Rev Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kettle Cuisine's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its small scale, high product concentration and high financial leverage. These risks are partially balanced against a stable business profile characterized by a good market position and nationwide delivery capabilities, modest sales growth potential, capacity to generate attractive EBITDA margins in the high teens, and typically good conversion of earnings to free cash flow. Additionally, the company's business profile is supported by favorable long-term consumer demand trends toward fresh, high quality foods and by its long relationships with a diversified core customer base. Moody's projects a continuing recovery in demand from foodservice customers will support good revenue growth over the next 12 months. Cost pressures including inflation in input and transportation prices present an operating challenge, though Moody's anticipates the company will be able to maintain at least stable margins due to price increases and increase plant utilization.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Kettle Cuisine has exposure to natural capital risks as the company relies on energy and many protein and agricultural products such as chicken, dairy, and onions, to name a few. The company also has exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

The packaged food sector is moderately exposed to environmental and social risks related to responsible production, and health and safety standards. Food safety is an important social consideration, and the company must meet Food and Drug Administration regulations and invest to maintain high food safety standards. Labor relations including protecting the health and safety of workers is also important, and environmental considerations such as land, water and energy use require investment to support efficiency and sustainability.

Based in part on the private equity ownership of Kettle Cuisine, Moody's anticipates a relatively aggressive financial policy. That said, the sponsor has in recent years contributed cash equity to fund a portion of acquisition financing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Kettle Cuisine's recovery from depressed sales volumes as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its foodservice customers. In addition, the stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that Kettle Cuisine will sustain stable operating performance, continue to generate positive free cash flow, and maintain at least adequate liquidity including proactively addressing the August 2023 revolver expiration.

Ratings could be downgraded if Kettle Cuisine's operating performance deteriorates as a result of cost pressures or weakened demand. In addition, the ratings could also be downgraded if the company does not generate positive free cash flow, or liquidity deteriorates including failure to proactively address maturities.

Kettle Cuisine could be upgraded if the company is able to reduce debt/EBITDA below 6.0x. In addition, Kettle Cuisine would need to demonstrate continued improvement in its earnings, margins, and free cash flow to be considered for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lynn, Massachusetts, Kettle Cuisine is a leading fresh prepared foods company specializing in high quality soups, sauces, and side dishes sold throughout North America. Primarily through acquisitions, Kettle has expanded its offerings to include all natural, high quality sauce foundations, and sous vide entrées. Kettle Cuisine supplies an array of retailers, national restaurant chains, and food service establishments such as independent restaurants and cafés, hotels, banquet halls, convention centers, cruise ships, stadiums, and meal kit companies. KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC was formed in 2018 through the merger of Kettle Cuisine LLC and Bonewerks Culinarte ("Bonewerks") and was acquired in 2018 by affiliates of Kainos Capital, a private equity investment firm exclusively focused on the food and consumer sector. As of the LTM period ended December 25, 2021, Kettle Cuisine reported $384 million in revenues.

