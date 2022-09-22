Moody's affirms KDC/ONE's B3 CFR; outlook changed to positive

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed kdc/one Development Corporation, Inc.'s (KDC/ONE) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the company's B3 rating of the senior secured first lien credit facility, consisting of a $60 million revolver that expires in December 2023, a $930 million term loan due December 2025, and a €560 million term loan due December 2025. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to a $355 million revolver that expires in June 2027 (or November 2025 if the company has not refinanced or replaced all of the outstanding Term Loans by December 31, 2022). Moody's changed KDC/ONE's rating outlook to positive from stable.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects that KDC/ONE's leverage remains high and free cash flow is negative because of meaningful capital spending and other investments to support growth. KDC/ONE's credit metrics have significantly improved following the material equity investment by KKR in March 2022, where KDC/ONE used the proceeds to acquire Aerofil, an aerosol and liquid filling manufacturer, and to repay a large percentage of revolver borrowings. Pro forma for the Aerofil acquisition, KDC/ONE's debt-to-EBITDA leverage was 5.4x as of April 30, 2022 though this includes meaningful add-backs to EBITDA for acquisitions, start-up costs, and initial public offering preparation expenses. These cash items weaken earnings quality and debt-to-EBITDA leverage is closer to 6.5x if such costs are not added to EBITDA. Moody's expects the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline further to low 5x in fiscal 2024 (ending April 30, 2024), primarily as a result of additional EBITDA from new projects, operating leverage driven by volume growth, and EBITDA improvement with operating efficiencies and pricing increases to offset cost inflation. Nevertheless, the company's cash flow from operation is low, due to high working capital investments as well as the aforementioned significant cash costs. Moreover, KDC/ONE has been in heavy investment mode to support its growth and has not generated free cash flow. However, this period of elevated capex in connection with organic growth investments is winding down and as a result free cash flow is expected to improve. Moody's is looking for improved earnings quality including a significant reduction in non-recurring costs, as well as positive and growing free cash flow before a rating upgrade.

The change to a positive outlook reflects KDC/ONE's meaningfully improved credit metrics and liquidity following the KKR equity investment, the Aerofil acquisition, as well as Moody's view that KDC/ONE will improve cash flow generation as non-recurring costs drop and the company normalizes its capital spending.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: kdc/one Development Corporation, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: kdc/one Development Corporation, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: kdc/one Development Corporation, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects KDC/ONE's good market position, high leverage and negative free cash flow. The company credit metrics are improving, including a decline in financial leverage to about 5.4x debt-to-EBITDA as of April 30, 2022 pro forma for the full year earnings from the March 2022 Aerofil acquisition. This leverage estimate includes meaningful add-backs to EBITDA for acquisitions, start-up costs, and initial public offering preparation expenses. Such cash items weaken earnings quality and debt-to-EBITDA leverage is closer to 6.5x if such costs are not added to EBITDA. The Aerofil acquisition expands KDC/ONE's offerings of aerosol and liquid filling in the US, and adds cross selling opportunities with KDC/ONE's existing customers. Although the company's credit metrics have significantly improved following the KKR equity investment, the company is in a heavy investment cycle to support growth and has not generated free cash flow. Moreover, cash flow from operations remains low relative to revenue due to cash costs for acquisition, starting up a new manufacturing site, consulting, IPO preparation, and working capital. Free cash flow is further constrained by expanding rapidly through acquisitions and building new capacity in the past several years. Moody's anticipates the company's earnings quality will improve as items such as new manufacturing site start-up costs subside and earnings are realized on the growth investments. This along with a moderation of capital spending should translate into moderate free cash flow within the next 12-18 months.

The rating also reflects some degree of customer concentration, as well as revenue and earnings volatility because of shifts in customer volume and product development. Moreover, Moody's expects financial policies to be aggressive under private equity ownership including the potential for partially debt-funded acquisitions that may periodically increase leverage. KDC/ONE's aggressive growth plans are contributing to negative free cash flow due to a period of high capital spending to build capacity as well as research and development. Margins are thin on a reported basis, as compared to other consumer products companies, partially because of the large amount of materials costs that are passed through to customers but also because contract manufacturing is highly competitive and customers are cost-conscious.

KDC/ONE's rating is supported by its growing presence as a global manufacturer specializing in custom formulation, packaging and manufacturing solutions for beauty, personal care and home care brands, supported by solid innovation capabilities and long-standing customer relationships. The beneficial effect of raw material pass-through arrangements reduces the company's exposure to the volatility of input costs such as essential oils, alcohols and specialty chemicals. KDC/ONE is experiencing strong demand for its expanded offerings of essential products across home, beauty and personal care segments. The capacity expansion provides good de-leveraging opportunity through earnings growth that should also lead to positive free cash flow as capital spending subsides. The company also has longstanding relationships with its top 10 customers with average tenure of 30 years, serving 135 brands cross multiple product categories and geographic locations.

KDC/ONE has adequate liquidity. Support is provided by $94 million of cash and $355 million availability from the revolving credit facilities as of July 31, 2022. Moody's expects KDC/ONE to generate $10-20 million of free cash flow in the next 12 months as capital spending gradually declines. The cash on balance sheet provides adequate coverage for $15.5 million of required first lien term loan amortization payments. The revolver has a springing maximum net leverage covenant of 7.75x that becomes effective if usage exceeds 35%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested. However, if the covenant is triggered, Moody's expects the company to meet the financial covenant with a good cushion. The term loan has no financial maintenance covenants. About $60 million of the revolving facility expires in December 2023 and $355 million revolver expires in June 2027 (or November 2025 if the company has not refinanced or replaced all of the outstanding Term Loans by the end of calendar 2022).

KDC/ONE's CIS-4 Credit Impact Score reflects that ESG factors have a highly negative impact on its rating due to governance risks related to an aggressive financial policy and concentrated private-equity ownership.

KDC/ONE's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risks, carbon transition, water management, and use of natural capital risks. Waste and pollution risks are moderately negative reflecting the waste created from production processes and packaging material that often cannot be recycled.

KDC/ONE's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). While consumer facing, the company's customer relations risk exposure is largely mitigated by its broad product offerings across beauty, home care, personal care brands. The company also manufactures based on customer orders and can easily switch among brands and product categories to meet changing needs of consumers. Customer relations, health and safety, responsible production risks are moderately negative given the company has direct manufacturing and must cost-effectively manage its supply chain and responsibly source inputs. While brand perception is less of a risk as a majority of KDC/ONE's business is co-manufacturing, product quality and assistance with packaging and product design innovation are key attributes that customers look for when choosing a supplier, so reputation is important. The company has neutral-to-low risk exposure to human capital, as well as demographic and societal trends.

KDC/ONE has highly negative governance risk (G-4) primarily due to its aggressive financial policies and concentrated private equity ownership. KDC/ONE's financial policies are aggressive given its partially debt financed shareholder distribution in 2020, use of high leverage, and aggressive appetite for partially debt financed acquisitions. The 2022 common equity investment by KKR partially mitigates the financial policy risk. Event risk is elevated given the expectations for acquisitions. The company filed for an initial public offering in July 2021 but the transaction was withdrawn. KDC/ONE is majority owned by Cornell Capital. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to post consistent positive organic revenue growth with a stable to higher margin, generates positive and growing free cash flow, demonstrates a track record of more conservative financial policies, and if it maintains debt/EBITDA of 6.0x or under. A rating upgrade would also require improved quality of earnings, including a reduction in the amount of other cash costs. Better earnings quality would translate to higher operating cash flow, which would better support the company's growth.

The rating could be downgraded in the case of operational difficulties including weakness in revenue or margins that prevents the company from generating positive free cash flow. A deterioration in liquidity, debt funded shareholder distributions, if the company undertakes new leveraging acquisitions, or debt-to-EBITDA sustained over 7.0x could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KDC/ONE is a global manufacturer specializing in custom formulation, packaging and manufacturing solutions for beauty, personal care and home care brands, supported by solid innovation capabilities, and long standing customer relationships. The company's customers are beauty, personal care and home care companies largely in North America, with growing presence in Europe and Asia. The company is majority owned by Cornell Capital. Pro forma for the March Aerofil acquisition, the company generated roughly $2.7 billion in revenue for the 12-month ending April 30, 2022.

