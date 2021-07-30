Moody's affirms KEB Hana Bank's ratings; changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term foreign currency A1 bank deposit and A1 senior unsecured ratings of KEB Hana Bank.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa1.

The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's view that the bank's improved asset performance and funding, along with stable profitability and capitalization, could lead to a stronger credit profile if they're sustained over the next 12-18 months.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the ratings of KEB Hana's overseas branches.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release, identifying each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook on KEB Hana Bank reflects the bank's improving asset quality, funding and profitability, narrowing the gap with its domestic bank peers rated with an a3 BCA. The improvements have been sustained since the formation of the bank in 2015 through the merger of Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Bank, which has strengthening its retail banking franchise, resulting in a loan portfolio similar to its peers.

KEB Hana Bank's efforts to reduce its loan exposures to cyclical sectors and large corporations have supported the bank's stable asset quality during the pandemic-induced economic downturn of 2020. The absence of a significant deterioration in asset quality during an economic downcycle reinforces Moody's view the bank has effectively rebalanced its asset portfolio, and that its asset quality will not deteriorate meaningfully after the end of regulatory forbearance this year.

The affirmation of KEB Hana Bank's A1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings and baa1 BCA reflects the bank's (1) strong and improved asset quality; (2) moderate funding and liquidity; (3) strong capitalization; and (4) moderate profitability, which Moody's expects will remain stable.

KEB Hana Bank's A1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift for government support to reflect the very high level of support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) in times of need. Moody's view of the government support takes into consideration the bank's systemic importance as one of the largest banks in terms of asset size and the bank's designation as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea. It also reflects Korea's strong capacity to provide support, and the government's track record of bailing out distressed banks.

KEB Hana Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are Aa3/P-1, and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) are Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting point for the CRR and CRA are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a three-notch uplift for government support.

Moody's used KEB Hana Bank's adjusted BCA of baa1 as the anchor for its Basel 3 Tier 2 subordinated notes rating, and placed the rating one notch below this anchor point, at Baa2 (hyb). This treatment captures the contractual loss-absorption features and the notes' subordination.

For the Basel 2 Tier 2 subordinated debt, Moody's affirmed the rating at Baa1. Moody's used KEB Hana Bank's adjusted BCA of baa1 as the anchor for its Basel 2 Tier 2 subordinated notes rating, and placed the preliminary rating assessment one notch below this anchor point, at baa2. The rating reflects a moderate level of government support, resulting in a one-notch uplift, considering Korea's demonstrated willingness and fiscal capacity to provide support, in combination with its existing bank resolution regime that provides recourse for creditors to seek compensation.

Moody's regards KEB Hana Bank's improved risk management as a governance strength under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the bank's financial strategy and risk management. Today's action reflects the impact on KEB Hana Bank from the governance strength, and the improvement in credit quality it has triggered.

The ratings on the bank's branches are aligned with that of the bank, taking into consideration that the bank and the branches are legally the same entities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the bank's ratings if the bank maintains its improved asset quality and profitability at current levels that is comparable to that of its domestic peers rated at a BCA of a3 without significant deteriorations in its capitalization and liquidity. In addition, an evidence of the bank maintaining stable and high-quality funding in a rising rate cycle, with its core deposits portion comparable to that of domestic peers rated with an a3 BCA could lead an upgrade of the bank's ratings.

A downgrade of the bank's rating is unlikely given its positive outlook. However, the bank's outlook could change to stable if the bank's asset risks rise on higher default rates of corporates or household balance sheet deteriorates significantly with rapid growth of household debt. The bank's outlook could also change to stable if the bank's capitalization ratio deteriorates to below 14% or if the bank's quality of funding deteriorates with a higher reliance on time deposits.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KEB Hana Bank, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW410.7 trillion (USD362.9 billion) at the end of March 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Other Short-term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, outlook changed to positive from stable

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1, outlook changed to positive from stable

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank, Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank, London Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank, Singapore Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

