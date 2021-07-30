Moody's affirms KEB Hana Bank's ratings; changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term foreign
currency A1 bank deposit and A1 senior unsecured ratings of KEB Hana Bank.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa1.
The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's view that
the bank's improved asset performance and funding, along with stable
profitability and capitalization, could lead to a stronger credit
profile if they're sustained over the next 12-18 months.
In addition, Moody's has affirmed the ratings of KEB Hana's
overseas branches.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the
end of this press release, identifying each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The positive outlook on KEB Hana Bank reflects the bank's improving
asset quality, funding and profitability, narrowing the gap
with its domestic bank peers rated with an a3 BCA. The improvements
have been sustained since the formation of the bank in 2015 through the
merger of Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Bank, which has strengthening
its retail banking franchise, resulting in a loan portfolio similar
to its peers.
KEB Hana Bank's efforts to reduce its loan exposures to cyclical
sectors and large corporations have supported the bank's stable
asset quality during the pandemic-induced economic downturn of
2020. The absence of a significant deterioration in asset quality
during an economic downcycle reinforces Moody's view the bank has
effectively rebalanced its asset portfolio, and that its asset quality
will not deteriorate meaningfully after the end of regulatory forbearance
this year.
The affirmation of KEB Hana Bank's A1 long-term deposit and senior
unsecured ratings and baa1 BCA reflects the bank's (1) strong and
improved asset quality; (2) moderate funding and liquidity;
(3) strong capitalization; and (4) moderate profitability,
which Moody's expects will remain stable.
KEB Hana Bank's A1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured
ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift for government support
to reflect the very high level of support from the Korean government (Aa2
stable) in times of need. Moody's view of the government support
takes into consideration the bank's systemic importance as one of
the largest banks in terms of asset size and the bank's designation
as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea. It also reflects
Korea's strong capacity to provide support, and the government's
track record of bailing out distressed banks.
KEB Hana Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are Aa3/P-1,
and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) are Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr).
Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's
therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean
banks. The starting point for the CRR and CRA are one notch above
the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a three-notch
uplift for government support.
Moody's used KEB Hana Bank's adjusted BCA of baa1 as the anchor for its
Basel 3 Tier 2 subordinated notes rating, and placed the rating
one notch below this anchor point, at Baa2 (hyb). This treatment
captures the contractual loss-absorption features and the notes'
subordination.
For the Basel 2 Tier 2 subordinated debt, Moody's affirmed the rating
at Baa1. Moody's used KEB Hana Bank's adjusted BCA of baa1 as the
anchor for its Basel 2 Tier 2 subordinated notes rating, and placed
the preliminary rating assessment one notch below this anchor point,
at baa2. The rating reflects a moderate level of government support,
resulting in a one-notch uplift, considering Korea's demonstrated
willingness and fiscal capacity to provide support, in combination
with its existing bank resolution regime that provides recourse for creditors
to seek compensation.
Moody's regards KEB Hana Bank's improved risk management as
a governance strength under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given its implications for the bank's financial
strategy and risk management. Today's action reflects the
impact on KEB Hana Bank from the governance strength, and the improvement
in credit quality it has triggered.
The ratings on the bank's branches are aligned with that of the
bank, taking into consideration that the bank and the branches are
legally the same entities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the bank's ratings if the bank maintains its
improved asset quality and profitability at current levels that is comparable
to that of its domestic peers rated at a BCA of a3 without significant
deteriorations in its capitalization and liquidity. In addition,
an evidence of the bank maintaining stable and high-quality funding
in a rising rate cycle, with its core deposits portion comparable
to that of domestic peers rated with an a3 BCA could lead an upgrade of
the bank's ratings.
A downgrade of the bank's rating is unlikely given its positive outlook.
However, the bank's outlook could change to stable if the
bank's asset risks rise on higher default rates of corporates or
household balance sheet deteriorates significantly with rapid growth of
household debt. The bank's outlook could also change to stable
if the bank's capitalization ratio deteriorates to below 14%
or if the bank's quality of funding deteriorates with a higher reliance
on time deposits.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
KEB Hana Bank, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea,
had total assets of KRW410.7 trillion (USD362.9 billion)
at the end of March 2021.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Other Short-term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)
....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1
....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular
Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, outlook changed
to positive from stable
....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed A1, outlook changed to positive
from stable
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank, Hong Kong Branch
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank, London Branch
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: KEB Hana Bank, Singapore Branch
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Tae Jong Ok
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
