Moody's affirms KEPCO E&C's A2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc.'s (KEPCO E&C) A2 issuer rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect KEPCO E&C's maintenance of a strong balance sheet and adequate profitability as well as our view that the company's strategic importance to its parent and the Korean government will remain intact," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KEPCO E&C's A2 rating combines (1) the company's standalone credit profile, and (2) a five-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of support from the company's parent Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, Aa2 stable), in times of need.

Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of KEPCO E&C receiving support from KEPCO or indirectly from the Korean government – if and when needed – reflects (1) KEPCO E&C's high strategic importance to KEPCO and the Korean government in ensuring the safe and secure operations of the KEPCO group's nuclear power plants; (2) the close direct supervision of the company by the government given KEPCO E&C's status as a public entity; and (3) Moody's expectation that KEPCO will maintain its majority ownership of KEPCO E&C.

Korea's new administration, which took office this year, has been reemphasizing the role of nuclear power and is planning to resume the construction of two nuclear power plants, which has been suspended since 2017. This policy shift further reinforces Moody's view of KEPCO E&C's strategic importance.

KEPCO's ability to support KEPCO E&C is underpinned by the former's strong credit quality, as highlighted by its Aa2 ratings, and its much larger scale than the latter's.

KEPCO E&C's standalone credit profile is underpinned by its leading position as the dominant engineering company serving Korea's nuclear power industry, the large and stable captive demand from the KEPCO group, and its strong balance sheet. These factors offset the company's small scale -- when compared with other Moody's-rated engineering and construction firms – and business concentration in Korea's nuclear power sector.

Moody's forecasts KEPCO E&C's annual revenue over the next two to three years will remain largely similar to KRW480.5 billion that the company recorded for the 12 months ended June 2022, supported by the steady captive business from the KEPCO group and the contributions from the ongoing offshore wind and gas-fired power plant construction projects. The likely resumption of the construction of two nuclear power plants should also begin to contribute an additional stream of engineering service revenue in the next few years.

Moody's believes that this level of annual revenue will likely generate an annual EBITA of around KRW30 billion or an EBITA margin of around 6%-7%. This level of profitability should allow the company to maintain its strong capital structure.

Continued working capital deficits have reduced the company's net cash – excluding restricted cash – to KRW31 billion as of 30 June 2022 from KRW68 billion as of the end of 2019. However, Moody's expects KEPCO E&C's net cash position to improve over the next couple of years because of the expected collection of payments from major projects and the KRW96 billion proceeds from the recent sale of its old headquarters building.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have an overall low impact on KEPCO E&C's credit quality (CIS-2) because of the company's strong capital structure and the high likelihood of parent support, which offset the company's social risk exposure. KEPCO E&C's highly negative social risk exposure mainly reflects human capital risks stemming from the need to recruit and retain highly skilled engineers. It also faces societal trend and responsible production risks related to the growing public focus on nuclear safety and the responsibility to ensure the safety of the power plants that it designs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) the company will maintain stable revenue and a strong capital structure over the next 1-2 years; and (2) the company's strategic importance to KEPCO and KEPCO's majority ownership of the company will remain intact.

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 2-3 years because of the company's small scale and high business concentration. However, upward pressure can emerge over time if the company significantly enhances its scale and profitability while maintaining its strategic importance to KEPCO and the Korean government.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's profitability declines significantly, for example, because of a sustained decline in revenue or a significant increase in costs, or if its capital structure weakens significantly because of aggressive investments or shareholder distributions. Metrics indicative of such a weakening include its EBITA margin falling below 3%-4% or debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x-2.5x, with a move toward a net debt position.

Moody's could also downgrade KEPCO E&C's rating if the company's strategic and operational relationship with KEPCO weakens significantly.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of KEPCO. The company designs, engineers and constructs nuclear and other types of power plants.

