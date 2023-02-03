Moody's affirms KEXIM ASIA's Aa2/P-1 deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed KEXIM ASIA LIMITED's Aa2 local- and foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings with stable outlooks, and P-1 local- and foreign-currency short-term deposit ratings.

The full list of ratings and assessments are provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that KEXIM ASIA will continue to play its policy roles, as a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent, The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM, Aa2 stable), and maintain strong capitalization on slower assets growth and solid liquidity due to its significant high investment-grade debt securities holdings. We also expect the bank's asset quality to remain stable on prudent loan underwriting.

KEXIM ASIA's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) incorporates (1) the bank's strong capitalization with its Tangible Common Equity (TCE)/Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio sustaining above 18%; (2) the bank's liquid balance sheet with its Liquid Banking Assets/Tangible Banking Assets ratio maintained above 45%; and (3) the bank's good asset quality. Against these credit strengths are (1) the bank's low profitability; and (2) the bank's weak funding structure on its heavy reliance on market funds.

KEXIM ASIA will maintain stable asset quality over the next 12-18 months because the bank participates in syndicated loans and lends to other financial institutions, which accounted for about 70% of gross loans as of 30 September 2022. About 30% of gross loans is related to co-lending with the parent, and KEXIM ASIA can sell the loans back to the parent, should there be any asset quality deterioration. KEXIM ASIA's loan concentration is high due to the bank's small asset base, totaling USD654 million (0.7% of the parent's consolidated total assets) as of 30 June 2022.

Moody's expects KEXIM ASIA's TCE/RWA ratio to sustain above 18% but its capitalization is subject to volatility due to its small assets scale and high loans concentration. The bank's TCE/RWA ratio declined to 27.5% as of 30 June 2022 from 36.7% as of year-end 2020, driven by 24% assets growth in 2021 and 10% growth in the first half of 2022. The bank receives capital injection from the parent to support its growth when needed, and the most recent capital injection was of USD100 million in August 2020.

KEXIM ASIA will maintain strong and stable liquidity with Liquid Banking Assets/Tangible Banking Assets ratio above 45% over the next 12-18 months. The bank's liquidity maintenance ratio was 126% in September 2022, well above regulatory minimum of 25%.

KEXIM ASIA's profitability will be stable at modest level over the next 12-18 months, driven by stable net interest margins compared to level in 2022, and credit costs that will likely remain very low.

KEXIM ASIA's reliance on market funds will remain high with the market funds/tangible banking assets ratio to increase slightly to above 75% over the next 12-18 months. However, the bank's refinancing risks are mitigated through its borrowings and committed credit lines from the parent. Total available committed credit from the parent accounted for more than 50% of the total market funds, as of 30 September 2022. Although KEXIM ASIA is a deposit-taking company under the Banking Ordinance in Hong Kong, the bank has yet to capture any deposits due to its weak deposit franchise, and can only accept deposits of over HKD100,000 per account with minimum maturity of at least 3 months.

KEXIM ASIA's Aa2 long-term foreign currency and local currency deposit ratings reflect (1) its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2; (2) two notches of uplift from Moody's Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, provided by the volume of borrowing from its parent; and (3) four notches of uplift based on Moody's assessment of a government-backed level of support from the Korea government (Aa2 stable), which will flow through The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM, Aa2 stable), in times of need.

Moody's government support assumption considers (1) KEXIM ASIA's strategic importance to KEXIM's business in Asia as the largest subsidiary in terms of assets as of the end of 2021; (2) reputational risks to both KEXIM and KEXIM ASIA as they share the KEXIM name and both are heavily reliant on market funding; (3) Article 37 of the KEXIM Act, which sets out the government's obligation to replenish any deficit should KEXIM's reserves prove insufficient. Although the act does not cover KEXIM ASIA in strict legal terms, Moody's nevertheless believes the government-backed level of support is appropriate because KEXIM's capitalization consolidates KEXIM ASIA, effectively making them a single economic entity, and based on a cross default clause of KEXIM's foreign currency debt in the event of a default of its subsidiaries, which include KEXIM ASIA.

KEXIM ASIA is also strategically important to the parent as the operating entity of KEXIM's principal commercial banking and investment banking business in Asia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

KEXIM ASIA's ratings may be upgraded if its parent's long-term debt ratings are upgraded.

KEXIM's long-term debt ratings could be upgraded if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded; and (2) the deficiency guarantee in the KEXIM Act remains in force. The deficiency guarantee in the KEXIM Act requires the government to replenish any deficit if KEXIM's reserves prove insufficient to absorb annual net losses.

For KEXIM ASIA, any changes in its liability structure and the resulting changes to the LGF-based uplift will not impact its deposit, issuer and counterparty risk ratings, because the government-backed level of support Moody's assumes for KEXIM ASIA will result in the ratings being rated at the same level as that of KEXIM.

KEXIM ASIA's ratings may be downgraded if (1) KEXIM's long-term debt ratings are downgraded; (2) the bank's business deteriorates or its operations become less aligned with those of KEXIM; or (3) KEXIM ASIA becomes less strategically important to KEXIM.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KEXIM ASIA LIMITED is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China and reported assets of USD654 million as of 30 June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

- Long-term foreign currency and local currency deposit ratings affirmed at Aa2; outlook maintained at stable

- Short-term foreign currency and local currency deposit ratings affirmed at P-1

- Long-term foreign currency and local currency deposit note/CD Program ratings affirmed at (P)Aa2

- Short-term foreign currency and local currency deposit note/CD Program ratings affirmed at (P)P-1

- Long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings affirmed at Aa2; outlook maintained at stable

- Long-term foreign currency and local currency counterparty risk ratings affirmed at Aa2

- Short-term foreign currency and local currency counterparty risk ratings affirmed at P-1

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Aa2(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at P-1(cr)

- BCA and adjusted BCA affirmed at baa2

- Outlook maintained at stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

