Moody's affirms KHFC's Aa2/P-1 issuer ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 foreign currency long-term issuer rating and P-1 short-term issuer rating of Korea Housing Finance Corporation (KHFC).

The outlook on KHFC remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KHFC's Aa2 ratings reflect a very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable), given the company's important policy function of supporting Korea's housing sector. The ratings also consider a very high level of dependence between KHFC and the Korean government, given their very close operational and financial linkages. Moody's believes that the probability of support from the Government of Korea is near certain, which leads to the equalization of KHFC's issuer rating with the government's rating.

KHFC is an important policy arm of the government that promotes national economic development by facilitating the supply of housing finance on a stable and long-term basis.

The ratings are further underpinned by Article 5 and Article 51 of the KHFC Act, the charter under which KHFC operates. Article 5 stipulates that the government and the Bank of Korea must fully contribute to the corporation's capital. Article 51 holds the government responsible for KHFC's solvency, meaning that if the latter's reserves are insufficient to absorb losses, the former is legally obligated to replenish the deficit. Also, KHFC is wholly owned and controlled by the government, through the ownership by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (63.5%), the National Housing Urban Fund (5.2%) and the Bank of Korea (31.3%) at the end of June 2021.

The government has a close relationship with KHFC through its supervision of the company's operations, as well as its management and governance. The company's steering committee consists of a president and five members appointed by the Financial Services Commission and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The committee decides on the basic policies for KHFC's operations, while the government appoints the management team.

The corporation has a policy mandate to improve mid-to-low income earners' access to housing finance. Its business areas cover: (1) supplying long-term fixed-rate mortgages; (2) securitizing long-term housing mortgage loans; and (3) managing two government guarantee funds -- the Housing Finance Credit Guarantee Fund for low-income households, and the JTYK Fund to guarantee a reverse mortgage loan for the elderly. The government takes direct responsibility for any losses from these two funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

Moody's could upgrade KHFC's ratings if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Moody's could downgrade KHFC's ratings if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) government support weakens, including for instance, inadequate capital contribution from the government; (3) the company's role changes significantly, such that its importance to the government declines; or (4) the legal clauses that outline the government's responsibility for KHFC's solvency change.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Busan, Korea, KHFC was established on 1 March 2004. As of 31 December 2020, KHFC's total assets and shareholders' equity amounted to KRW153.6 trillion and KRW3.8 trillion, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Younghun Kim

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

