Moody's affirms KIO's B2 ratings; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed SixSigma Networks Mexico, S.A. de C.V.'s (KIO) B2 corporate family rating and the B2 senior unsecured rating on its global notes due 2025. At the same time Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SixSigma Networks Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SixSigma Networks Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's action reflects our view that, through capitalizations from I Squared Capital, KIO has reduced leverage, improved liquidity and implemented key initiatives to boost growth. Therefore, its credit profile will strengthen through 2023." said Sandra Beltrán, VP Senior Analyst of Moody's. KIO has very limited track record of free cash flow (FCF) generation and there is no room for improvement over the next 12 months considering the company's investment plans; nevertheless, they will strengthen KIO's position to attend the increasing data centers demand in the longer term. "Going forward, we expect I Squared to continue to support KIO through capitalizations and funding access, providing runway through recovery" added Beltrán. KIO's business plan considers expanding its corporate private customer base. Moody's considers the resulting declining exposure to the Mexican government a credit positive.

Summary

KIO's B2 ratings reflect its position as one of the top independent data center operators in Mexico, offering a wide range of IT solutions for private and public customers. The company is well positioned to compete for large contracts to provide solutions to firms and government-related entities. Moreover, the mission-critical nature of most of the services ensures cash stability.

At the same time, KIO's ratings are constrained by its relatively small scale, and lower geographical diversification than that of its peers; the high volatility in its results compared to its peers, primarily because of its large exposure to the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative) and to some large contracts; its high leverage (7.0x for the 12 months that ended September 2021, Moody's-adjusted), which Moody's expects to decline to below 6.0x in the next 12 months, pro forma for the capitalizations from I Squared; its exposure to pricing risk at contract renewals; and the long-term risks arising from strong competition in Mexico.

Mexican communication technology companies were severely affected by the current administration's austerity stance that, since 2018, has resulted in reduced revenues. Companies like Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (Ba3 stable) and KIO have since then had difficulties to sustain growth. Moreover, the pandemic induced cost saving measures from corporate customers further pressured their credit metrics. Since 2021, the private sector has resumed growth and Moody's expects to sustain it given the ongoing digital transformation. The COVID pandemic accelerated IT adoption, fueling high-growth services, such as cybersecurity, system integration, managed networks, collocation and public cloud. Since 2020, KIO has focused on expanding its private sector customer base, mainly through the Data Center business unit. For the nine months ended in September 2021, KIO's revenue from services rendered, reached MXN4.3 million, a decrease of 11.9% when compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was attributed to lower revenues in public sector contracts. However, during this same period, private sector revenue grew 10%, accounting for 61% of total revenue, already above the 49% of total revenue reported in 2019. From 1H22, KIO will commission additional Data Center space in the Querétaro and Tultitlán facilities, that is currently under construction.

Economic growth that will continue to be subdued in Mexico poses downside risks. The Mexican economy rebounded in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 driven by a recovery in the US and private consumption. However, supply chain constraints tempered economic activity in the last two quarters. In 2021, GDP expanded 4.8%, but still was lower than its 2019 level and Moody's does not expect to return to its pre-pandemic level until 2024. An important driver of the slow recovery is weak investment and inflation that will weigh on private consumption. Global supply chain constraints would also pose additional downside risk. For 2022, Moody's forecasts growth at 1.1% and to range 2.0%-2.5% in 2023.

KIO's liquidity has been historically weak, strained by high working capital needs and short-term maturities under finance leases. As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, KIO held MXN329 million in cash and cash equivalents, while its short-term debt amounted to MXN3.2 billion. Since then, KIO has received equity injections from I Squared amounting some MXN3 billion. The majority of these proceeds were used to reduce short term debt. Aside of the $300 million senior (MXN6 billion) bond due in May 2025, the only relevant portion of debt outstanding is a MXN1 bank line maturing in 2023.

Proceeds from the capitalizations will also be used to fund data centers expansions. As KIO recovers and resumes growth, I Squared Capital support will remain key, considering that over the past few years, cash generation has also been sensitive to delays in accounts receivable collection. At times, these delays have prevented KIO from covering short-term maturities under finance leases with internal sources. As a result, the company has relied significantly on bank lines and capital contributions to cover these needs.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KIO will experience a stronger recovery in demand through the end of 2023. Although cash generation will continue to be strained during the period due to high capital investments and gradual rebound of services demand, support from I Squared will result in adequate liquidity that will provide runway to recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Increase in revenues from services rendered to pre-pandemic levels

» Funds from operations (FFO) margin closer to 30%

» Debt-to-EBITDA ratio approaching 4x

» EBITDA-minus-Capex-to-interest ratio above 2.0x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» A deterioration in liquidity, with cash falling below $300 million because of cash burn

» Debt-to-EBITDA ratio remaining above 6.0x

» FFO margin below 20%

» EBITDA-minus-Capex-to-interest ratio below 1.0x

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Mexico City, SixSigma Networks Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (KIO) provides managed IT infrastructure services to government and corporate customers, primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2002 and has since been engaged in managed IT infrastructure service solutions, critical connectivity, collocation and cloud computing. For the 12 months that ended September 2021, its revenue was close to MXN6.2 billion (around $304 million). The company is privately owned, controlled by I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

